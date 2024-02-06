Southeast Spring 2020 graduate list

Southeast Missouri State University spring 2020 -- students who graduated cum laude, magna cum laude and summa cum laude and students who received master's and specialist degrees.

Advance, Missouri

Alicia Sullinger graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science with a major in agribusiness: plant and soil science option .

Vicky Throgmorton graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science with a major in human environmental studies: interior design option .

Altenburg, Missouri

Noah Franke graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science with a major in agribusiness: agriculture industry option .

Logan Meyr graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science with a major in health management: exercise science option .

Tayla Meyr graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science with a major in health management: exercise science option .

Lyndsey Weber graduated with a Master of Arts with a major in school counseling .

Benton, Missouri

Erica Carmack graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Education with a major in middle school education .

Kama Collier graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with a major in finance .

Amanda Fladung graduated with a Master of Arts with a major in elementary education .

Jamie Glastetter graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science with a major in biology: biomedical sciences option .

Matthew Heisserer-Miller graduated with a Master of Arts with a major in elementary administration .

Tessa Long graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science with a major in biology: organismal, ecological and evolutionary biology option .

Shawn Lowery graduated Summa Cum Laude with a Bachelor of General Studies with a major in general studies .

Cape Girardeau

Alyssa Armijo graduated with a Master of Arts with a major in communication disorders .

Gabby Aultman graduated with a Master of Arts with a major in communication disorders .

Jackie Aultman graduated with a Master of Arts with a major in communication disorders .

Parker Bandy graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science with a major in human environmental studies: dietetics option .

Jordan Bates graduated with a Master of Arts with a major in English: professional writing option .

Nick Bixler graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science with a major in cybersecurity .

Mariah Bollinger graduated with a Master of Arts with a major in secondary education: educational studies option .

Molly Brakhane graduated with a Master of Natural Science with a major in biology .

Stephanie Brown graduated with a Specialist in Education with a major in teacher leadership .

Tristan Burdette graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science with a major in biology: biomedical sciences option .

Aleah Cave graduated Summa Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing with a major in nursing .

Erica Chastain graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with a major in accounting .

Emily Cieslewicz graduated Summa Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science with a major in computer information systems .

Mallory Conrad graduated with a Master of Arts with a major in elementary education .

Shayna Criswell graduated Summa Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science with majors in biology: pre-physician assistant option, and psychology .

Benji Dordoni graduated with a Master of Arts with a major in English: professional writing option .

Chloe Galovich graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Fine Arts with a major in dance .

Michaella Gantz graduated with a Master of Arts with a major in elementary education and a and a Graduate Certificate with a major in special reading K-12 licensure.

Madeline Grimm graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science with a major in human environmental studies: dietetics option .

Allison Hardesty graduated with a Master of Science with a major in healthcare management: general option .

Will Harris graduated with a Master of Science in Nursing with a major in nursing .

Hannah Hembree graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Education with a major in English education .

Ciera Hessling graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Arts with a major in communication studies .

Dylan Hill graduated Summa Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science with a major in physics .

Marlen Hoedebeck graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with a major in international business .

Calli House graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science with a major in psychology and a and a Certificate Program with a major in autism spectrum disorder.

Sara Johnson graduated Summa Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Education with a major in early childhood education .

Duane Jones graduated with a Master of Arts with a major in mental health counseling .

Zach Kalmer graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with majors in accounting and finance .

Triston King graduated Summa Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science with a major in biology: wildlife and conservation option and a and Summa Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Arts with a major in global cultures and languages: foreign language option.

Ben Kline graduated with a Master of Arts with a major in elementary administration .

Carrie Korbecki graduated with a Master of Arts with a major in secondary education: educational technology option .

Nick Kuenneke graduated with a Master of Arts with a major in secondary education: educational studies option .

Tina Lamboglia graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Arts with a major in psychology .

Michelle Lee graduated with a Master of Science with a major in technology management: customized option .

Whitney Lincoln graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science with a major in psychology .

Amanda Lively graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Education with a major in elementary education and a and a Certificate Program with a major in autism spectrum disorder.

Jamila Loving graduated with a Master of Business Administration: general management option .

Hannah Lucas graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science with a major in criminal justice .

Alex Major graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science with a major in chemistry: forensic chemistry option .

Christine Maugeri graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science with a major in social work .

Lauren McClanahan graduated Summa Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science with a major in agribusiness: agriculture industry option .

Victoria McKinney graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Arts with a major in global cultures and languages: foreign language option and a and a Certificate Program with a major in ESOL.

Lynn McKuin graduated with a Master of Arts with a major in elementary education .

Sean Merk graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of General Studies with a major in general studies .

Sue Meyer graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Education with a major in early childhood education .

Megan Myers graduated with a Master of Arts with a major in elementary education .

Haleigh Navarro graduated with a Master of Business Administration: general management option .

Sue Nesler graduated with a Master of Arts with a major in mental health counseling .

Carlie Niederkorn graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science with a major in health sciences: general health sciences option .

Jacob Palmer graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science with a major in psychology .

Lindsay Peters graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science with a major in mass communication: public relations option .

Nikki Peters graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science with a major in mass communication: advertising option .

Renee Peters graduated Summa Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science with a major in agribusiness: agriculture industry option .

Katie Ramirez graduated with a Specialist in Education with a major in counseling .

Jack Redburn graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with a major in accounting .

Rachel Redfairn graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing with a major in nursing .

Isabelle Reed graduated Summa Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science with a major in biology: pre-physician assistant option .

Joshua Sander graduated with a Master of Arts with a major in history .

Courtney Schlosser graduated Summa Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science with a major in human environmental studies: dietetics option .

Kaitlyn Shallow graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing with a major in nursing .

Megan Sheeley graduated Summa Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Arts with a major in English: writing option and a and Summa Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science with a major in communication disorders.

Taylor Shivelbine graduated Summa Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Education with a major in physics education .

Emma Sievers graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing with a major in nursing .

Megan Smith graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing with a major in nursing .

Randi Spiker graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science with a major in psychology .

Katie Stagner graduated with a Master of Arts with a major in elementary administration .

Jennifer Stevens graduated with a Specialist in Education with a major in teacher leadership .

Becky Swoboda graduated with a Master of Business Administration: general management option .

Amanda Tourville graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science with a major in health management: exercise science option .

Emily Voelker graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Education with a major in early childhood education .

Amanda Webb graduated with a Master of Arts with a major in communication disorders .

Adrienne Webery graduated with a Master of Business Administration: accounting option .

Whitney Welker graduated with a Master of Business Administration: general management option .

Mallory Westerman graduated with a Master of Business Administration: accounting option .

Broedy Wheeler graduated with a Master of Science with a major in healthcare management: general option .

Hannah Wilson graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science with a major in human environmental studies: dietetics option .

Chaffee, Missouri

Lora Dirnberger graduated with a Master of Natural Science with a major in biology .

Trenton Foeste graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with a major in business administration .

Ryan Jobe graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science with a major in biology: biomedical sciences option .

Lindsey LeGrand graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Education with a major in early childhood education .

Maggie Penrose graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science with a major in criminal justice .

Karrie Vetter graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing with a major in nursing .

Lindsy Wikle graduated with a Master of Arts with a major in secondary administration .