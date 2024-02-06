Southeast Spring 2020 graduate list

Southeast Missouri State University spring 2020 -- students who graduated cum laude, magna cum laude and summa cum laude and students who received master's and specialist degrees.
Alicia Sullinger graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science with a major in agribusiness: plant and soil science option .
Vicky Throgmorton graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science with a major in human environmental studies: interior design option .
Noah Franke graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science with a major in agribusiness: agriculture industry option .
Logan Meyr graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science with a major in health management: exercise science option .
Tayla Meyr graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science with a major in health management: exercise science option .
Lyndsey Weber graduated with a Master of Arts with a major in school counseling .
Erica Carmack graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Education with a major in middle school education .
Kama Collier graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with a major in finance .
Amanda Fladung graduated with a Master of Arts with a major in elementary education .
Jamie Glastetter graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science with a major in biology: biomedical sciences option .
Matthew Heisserer-Miller graduated with a Master of Arts with a major in elementary administration .
Tessa Long graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science with a major in biology: organismal, ecological and evolutionary biology option .
Shawn Lowery graduated Summa Cum Laude with a Bachelor of General Studies with a major in general studies .
Alyssa Armijo graduated with a Master of Arts with a major in communication disorders .
Gabby Aultman graduated with a Master of Arts with a major in communication disorders .
Jackie Aultman graduated with a Master of Arts with a major in communication disorders .
Parker Bandy graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science with a major in human environmental studies: dietetics option .
Jordan Bates graduated with a Master of Arts with a major in English: professional writing option .
Nick Bixler graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science with a major in cybersecurity .
Mariah Bollinger graduated with a Master of Arts with a major in secondary education: educational studies option .
Molly Brakhane graduated with a Master of Natural Science with a major in biology .
Stephanie Brown graduated with a Specialist in Education with a major in teacher leadership .
Tristan Burdette graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science with a major in biology: biomedical sciences option .
Aleah Cave graduated Summa Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing with a major in nursing .
Erica Chastain graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with a major in accounting .
Emily Cieslewicz graduated Summa Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science with a major in computer information systems .
Mallory Conrad graduated with a Master of Arts with a major in elementary education .
Shayna Criswell graduated Summa Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science with majors in biology: pre-physician assistant option, and psychology .
Benji Dordoni graduated with a Master of Arts with a major in English: professional writing option .
Chloe Galovich graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Fine Arts with a major in dance .
Michaella Gantz graduated with a Master of Arts with a major in elementary education and a and a Graduate Certificate with a major in special reading K-12 licensure.
Madeline Grimm graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science with a major in human environmental studies: dietetics option .
Allison Hardesty graduated with a Master of Science with a major in healthcare management: general option .
Will Harris graduated with a Master of Science in Nursing with a major in nursing .
Hannah Hembree graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Education with a major in English education .
Ciera Hessling graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Arts with a major in communication studies .
Dylan Hill graduated Summa Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science with a major in physics .
Marlen Hoedebeck graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with a major in international business .
Calli House graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science with a major in psychology and a and a Certificate Program with a major in autism spectrum disorder.
Sara Johnson graduated Summa Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Education with a major in early childhood education .
Duane Jones graduated with a Master of Arts with a major in mental health counseling .
Zach Kalmer graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with majors in accounting and finance .
Triston King graduated Summa Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science with a major in biology: wildlife and conservation option and a and Summa Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Arts with a major in global cultures and languages: foreign language option.
Ben Kline graduated with a Master of Arts with a major in elementary administration .
Carrie Korbecki graduated with a Master of Arts with a major in secondary education: educational technology option .
Nick Kuenneke graduated with a Master of Arts with a major in secondary education: educational studies option .
Tina Lamboglia graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Arts with a major in psychology .
Michelle Lee graduated with a Master of Science with a major in technology management: customized option .
Whitney Lincoln graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science with a major in psychology .
Amanda Lively graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Education with a major in elementary education and a and a Certificate Program with a major in autism spectrum disorder.
Jamila Loving graduated with a Master of Business Administration: general management option .
Hannah Lucas graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science with a major in criminal justice .
Alex Major graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science with a major in chemistry: forensic chemistry option .
Christine Maugeri graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science with a major in social work .
Lauren McClanahan graduated Summa Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science with a major in agribusiness: agriculture industry option .
Victoria McKinney graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Arts with a major in global cultures and languages: foreign language option and a and a Certificate Program with a major in ESOL.
Lynn McKuin graduated with a Master of Arts with a major in elementary education .
Sean Merk graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of General Studies with a major in general studies .
Sue Meyer graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Education with a major in early childhood education .
Megan Myers graduated with a Master of Arts with a major in elementary education .
Haleigh Navarro graduated with a Master of Business Administration: general management option .
Sue Nesler graduated with a Master of Arts with a major in mental health counseling .
Carlie Niederkorn graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science with a major in health sciences: general health sciences option .
Jacob Palmer graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science with a major in psychology .
Lindsay Peters graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science with a major in mass communication: public relations option .
Nikki Peters graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science with a major in mass communication: advertising option .
Renee Peters graduated Summa Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science with a major in agribusiness: agriculture industry option .
Katie Ramirez graduated with a Specialist in Education with a major in counseling .
Jack Redburn graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with a major in accounting .
Rachel Redfairn graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing with a major in nursing .
Isabelle Reed graduated Summa Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science with a major in biology: pre-physician assistant option .
Joshua Sander graduated with a Master of Arts with a major in history .
Courtney Schlosser graduated Summa Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science with a major in human environmental studies: dietetics option .
Kaitlyn Shallow graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing with a major in nursing .
Megan Sheeley graduated Summa Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Arts with a major in English: writing option and a and Summa Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science with a major in communication disorders.
Taylor Shivelbine graduated Summa Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Education with a major in physics education .
Emma Sievers graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing with a major in nursing .
Megan Smith graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing with a major in nursing .
Randi Spiker graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science with a major in psychology .
Katie Stagner graduated with a Master of Arts with a major in elementary administration .
Jennifer Stevens graduated with a Specialist in Education with a major in teacher leadership .
Becky Swoboda graduated with a Master of Business Administration: general management option .
Amanda Tourville graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science with a major in health management: exercise science option .
Emily Voelker graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Education with a major in early childhood education .
Amanda Webb graduated with a Master of Arts with a major in communication disorders .
Adrienne Webery graduated with a Master of Business Administration: accounting option .
Whitney Welker graduated with a Master of Business Administration: general management option .
Mallory Westerman graduated with a Master of Business Administration: accounting option .
Broedy Wheeler graduated with a Master of Science with a major in healthcare management: general option .
Hannah Wilson graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science with a major in human environmental studies: dietetics option .
Lora Dirnberger graduated with a Master of Natural Science with a major in biology .
Trenton Foeste graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with a major in business administration .
Ryan Jobe graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science with a major in biology: biomedical sciences option .
Lindsey LeGrand graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Education with a major in early childhood education .
Maggie Penrose graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science with a major in criminal justice .
Karrie Vetter graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing with a major in nursing .
Lindsy Wikle graduated with a Master of Arts with a major in secondary administration .
Alexis Oswald graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Education with a major in elementary education .
Christa Andersen graduated with a Master of Science with a major in criminal justice .
Andrew Bell graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science with a major in agribusiness: animal science option .
Kali Beussink graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science with a major in mathematics: actuarial science option .
Olivia Brown graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Education with a major in exceptional child and a and a Certificate Program with a major in autism spectrum disorder.
Kearsten Collins graduated Summa Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science with a major in computer science .
Tiffany Comfort graduated with a Master of Arts with a major in Teaching English to Speakers of Other Languages (TESOL) .
Chandler Dorris graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing with a major in nursing .
Hannah Eddy graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Education with a major in middle school education .
Allison Elfrink graduated Summa Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Education with a major in exceptional child .
Amy Elfrink graduated with a Master of Arts with a major in secondary education: educational technology option .
Sam Feeney graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing with a major in nursing .
Caleb Friedrich graduated Summa Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science with a major in corporate communication .
Madalyn Garner graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Education with a major in elementary education .
Kayla Gutierrez graduated with a Master of Natural Science with a major in chemistry .
Martha Higuera graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Education with a major in Spanish education .
Cody Long graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science with a major in biology: organismal, ecological and evolutionary biology option .
Leslie Mata graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Fine Arts with a major in art .
Maci McCuan graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing with a major in nursing .
Cailin McGinnis graduated with a Master of Arts with a major in secondary education: educational technology option .
Caylee McLeod graduated with a Master of Arts with a major in teacher leadership .
Casey Mehner graduated with a Master of Arts with a major in Teaching English to Speakers of Other Languages (TESOL) .
Dixie Mitten graduated with a Master of Science with a major in healthcare management: general option .
Danielle Nagel graduated with a Specialist in Education with a major in teacher leadership .
Alex Parker graduated with a Master of Arts with a major in elementary administration .
Hannah Petzoldt graduated Summa Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with a major in marketing: marketing management option .
Noah Raines graduated Summa Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Education with a major in social studies .
Autumn Reid graduated Summa Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science with a major in human environmental studies: family studies option .
Tracy Retherford graduated with a Master of Arts with a major in Teaching English to Speakers of Other Languages (TESOL) .
Hannah Scherer graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Education with a major in early childhood education .
Amy Schroeder graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with a major in management: human resource management option .
Andrew Siebert graduated with a Specialist in Education with a major in counseling .
Jessica Sladek graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing with a major in nursing .
Sammie Smiley graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Education with a major in early childhood education .
Kelsey Smith graduated with a Master of Arts with a major in human environmental studies .
Megan Sprengel graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Education with a major in exceptional child .
Kyle Stedman graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science with majors in physics and engineering physics: computer applications option, and engineering physics: electrical applications option .
Sarah Stephens graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Education with a major in biology education: unified science option .
Alex Stroder graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science with a major in criminal justice .
Hannah Thompson graduated with a Master of Arts with a major in elementary administration .
Humberto Vigil Jr. graduated with a Master of Science with a major in healthcare management: administration option .
Garrett Walker graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with a major in finance .
Elliot Adams graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of General Studies with a major in general studies .
Madison Heisserer graduated Summa Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Arts with a major in global cultures and languages: foreign language option .
Stephanie Jansen graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of General Studies with a major in general studies .
Zach Beel graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with a major in business administration .
Austin Bucher graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science with a major in biology: pre-physician assistant option .
Julie Long graduated with a Master of Science with a major in healthcare management: quality and patient safety option .
Shelby Sawyer graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science with a major in human environmental studies: dietetics option .
Alexis Vandeven graduated Summa Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science with a major in human environmental studies: interior design option .
Reed Walker graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science with a major in commercial multimedia: commercial multimedia graphics option .
Kelli Woodfin graduated with a Master of Science in Nursing with a major in nursing .
Jacey Harris graduated Summa Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Arts with a major in global cultures and languages: global studies option .
Rhonda Wilson graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science with a major in criminal justice .
Kari Bickings graduated with a Specialist in Education with a major in educational administrative option .
McKayla Dumey graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Education with a major in early childhood education .
Emily Phillips graduated Summa Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Arts with a major in global cultures and languages: anthropology option .
Eli Bohnert graduated Summa Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Arts with a major in communication studies and a and Summa Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science with a major in political science.
Rachael Hoehn graduated with a Specialist in Education with a major in teacher leadership .
Anna Huskey graduated Summa Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Education with a major in exceptional child .
Kyle Jannin graduated Summa Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science with a major in commercial multimedia: commercial multimedia graphics option .
Alayna Layton graduated Summa Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science with a major in biology: biomedical sciences option .
Landon Mitchell graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Arts with a major in philosophy and a and Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science with a major in biology: organismal, ecological and evolutionary biology option.
Brooke Picou graduated with a Master of Arts with a major in communication disorders .
Sarah Politte graduated with a Specialist in Education with a major in teacher leadership .
Luke Prost graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Music Education with a major in music .
Abby Ruessler graduated with a Master of Arts with a major in English: professional writing option .
Bailey Weisler graduated with a Master of Arts with a major in secondary education: educational studies option .
Miranda Werner graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Education with a major in exceptional child .
Morgan Blankenship graduated Summa Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Arts with a major in writing: creative writing option .
McKenzie Hutson graduated Summa Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science with a major in communication disorders .
Holly Lynn graduated with a Master of Arts with a major in English: English studies option .
Paige McNeely graduated Summa Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science with a major in communication disorders .
Taylor Raines graduated Summa Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing with a major in nursing .
Clayton Stull graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science with a major in agribusiness: animal science option .
kayla Babb graduated with a Master of Science in Nursing with a major in nursing .
Alana Basham graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Education with a major in elementary education .
Mattie Bolen graduated Summa Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Education with a major in middle school education .
Cory Brock graduated with a Master of Arts with a major in higher education administration .
Kayla Costin graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science with a major in psychology .
Danielle Erwin graduated with a Master of Arts with a major in elementary education .
Wesley Fluharty graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science with a major in criminal justice .
Nicholas Hoang graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science with a major in cybersecurity .
Allie Holifield graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science with a major in hospitality management .
Ashli Jenkins graduated with a Master of Arts with a major in elementary education .
Hali Kaminsky graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with a major in healthcare administration .
Claudea Kuykendall graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science with a major in biology: biomedical sciences option .
Addison McGill graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science with a major in communication disorders .
Jessica Mercer graduated with a Master of Arts with a major in elementary administration .
Lindsey Mercer graduated with a Master of Science with a major in healthcare management: administration option .
Lindsey Moore graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science with a major in communication disorders .
McKynlee Neumeyer graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing with a major in nursing .
Abby Sparkman graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Education with a major in early childhood education .
Mary McKee graduated with a Master of Public Administration
