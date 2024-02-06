Southeast Missouri yellow fever quarantine in 1905

The first known epidemic of yellow fever in the United States was in the 1690s. Outbreaks would continue to occur in the southern United States until 1905. One hundred twenty years ago this month, Aug. 27, 1900, U.S. Army doctors James Carroll and Walter Reed discovered mosquitos were the carriers! Carroll infected himself with a mosquito bite. Discovery of this allowed for development of a vaccine in 1937, so yellow fever was eradicated in the United States. Cases do still occur today in South America and Africa.

Yellow fever thrives in warm, humid climates; thus, the southern states are more prone to develop outbreaks. One such outbreak occurred in the summer and fall of 1905 in New Orleans and soon spread to other cities in Louisiana. Italian immigrants unloading bananas from a boat was determined to be the cause. By the time the epidemic ended, approximately 3,300 were infected and around 450 residents of New Orleans lost their lives. Newspapers reported the federal government was called in to assist in the eradication of mosquito breeding grounds in the city. Wells were covered or drained, weeds cut and clutter cleaned up in towns in neighboring states. As news of the epidemic began circulating, towns up and down the Mississippi River began approving quarantines for any incoming residents. Tennessee, Arkansas, Alabama, Texas and Mississippi instituted strict "shotgun quarantine" directives. Refugees fleeing the yellow fever were turned back or were forced to get back on the train or boat on which they arrived.