Southeast Missouri State University spring dean's list

The following students were named to the Southeast Missouri State University Dean's List for the Spring 2017 semester.
Advance, Missouri: Macey Cooper, Haley Seger, Ethan Barr, Grant Woodfin, Heather Meadows, Victoria Throgmorton.
Altenburg, Missouri: Natalie Schlimpert, Jacqlyn Sievers, Luke Ponder, Belinda Strack.
Anna, Illinois: Adam Goforth, Dalaney Plott, Balyie Denny, Madison Housman.
Benton, Missouri: Katie Koonce, Ryan Long, Dustin Schwartz, Jessica Worth, Ashley Butler, Tessa Long, Mikayla Westrich, Matthew Burford, Kama Collier, Ross Essner, Whitney Gaines, Reece Scherer, Erica Carmack, Jean Culbertson, MacKenzie Davis.
Burfordville: Matthew Golden, Seth Bollinger.
Cape Girardeau: Jessica Stone, Ryan Painter, Emily Irvine, Megan Schmidt, Catrina Hawkins, Brooke Baugher, Jessica Rawson, Reagan Brown, Lauren Davis, Madalyn Werths, Colten Peterson, Danielle Mostrom, Katherine Clinton, Anthony Dunning, James Burris, Fletcher Evans, Lawrence Kietzman, Anna Estopare, Heather Gillock, Bailey Walker, Ashley Davie, Megan Myers, Gavin Pringle, Matthew Hayes, Collin Ritter, Michael Cooke, David Strain, Braeden Conley, Jade Mortimer, Bridget Sankey, Martin Aide, Christina Alexander, Bailey Bliss, Jennifer Boren, Lydia Cameron, Vicente Chanocua, Danielle Childers, Stephanie Dunn-Niswonger, Lisa Kuper, Jasmine Hamilton, Benjamin Hinton, Olivia Jansen, Heaven Ketcherside, Bailey Kralemann, Luke LeGrand, Halle Lynch, Kristin MacKeen, Allison Mauk, Morgan Murphy, Brent Niswonger, Karsen Powers, Nicholas Smentkowski, Caroline Smith, Sara Stewart, Ashley Thornton, Jacob Tumbleson, Roxanna Villasenor, Taylor Ward, Dalton Welch, Kaitlin Welter, Jessica Westrich, Alexander Wiesner, Macy Wright, Brendan Stewart, Jade Holly, Lauran Belling, Katarina Rotta, Kaitlyn White, Kristina Johnston, Jacob Palmer, Scott Collins, Molly Martin, Nicole Bollig, Kaitlyn Staggs, Alexia New, Michelle Lee, Roger Beasley, Kaley Leyhue, Paris Wyche, Abigail Bailey, Christopher Francis, Trevor Holland, Joseph Marks, Madison Marshall, Taylor Marsyla, Michael Miles, Bridget Morgan, Marissa New, Miranda Richards, Ty Selsor, Lexia Macklin, Brittney Swicionis, Emily Cieslewicz, Joshua Green, Tiffany Johnkoski, Courtney McLaughlin, David Pfeiffer, Carlos Robles, Ceylon Herath, Rebecca Wood, Jordan Bates, Brittany Cecil, Stephen Sladek, Staci Brugger, Caleb Norman, Stacy Verdich, Amy Gibbs, Lisa Huckstep, Dwana Lyerla, Joseph Niswonger, Mustafa Stokely, Miranda Hartline, Brooke Herrington, Zachary Hunn, Jennifer Lee, Brennan Redinger, Jennifer Riley, Kylar Robertson, Elizabeth Sissom, Elizabeth Sweet, Nicolette Szendzial, Kenneth Tiffany, Clyde Williams, Julie Aufdenberg, Gavin Brown, Hannah Hembree, Garrett Jackson, Austin Kight, Marie Less, Mackenzie Lynch, Amanda Matthews, Renee Peters, Joanne Amarasekera, Landon Schnurbusch, Megan Sheeley, Taylor Shivelbine, William Shivelbine, Megan Smith, James Waltz, Morgan Williams, Shelby Wren, Adrienne Underwood, Sara Johnson, Kaleb Ward, Luma Shaer, Joshua Fee, Jordan Melvin, Anton Aleksandrov, Caleb Ambler, Ivy Brooks, Sabit Chowdhury, Shannon Elvin, Peter Frohne, Triston King, Kayla Price, Jack Redburn, Megan Saylor, Sabrina Shaffer, Jacob Siehr, Breanna Westrich, Christopher Williams, Dylan Hill, Lori Maca, Katherine Morris, Dana Robinson, Elizabeth Stephens, Thomas Fleming, Rachel Scott, Caitlin Cobb, Clorinda James, Dana Kallbrier, Ashley Miles
Chaffee, Missouri: Megan Chisum, Colin Dame, Adrienne Eichhorn, Matthew Glaus, Jacob Heeb, Molly McConnell, Wyatt Kidd, Autum Simmons, Hillary Eichhorn, Trenton Foeste, Lindsy Phillips, Amber Vandeven, Alysha Vessells, Ryan Jobe, David Baumgartner, Paige Tucker.
Delta: Dalton Lacy.
Friedheim: Madison LeGrand.
Frohna, Missouri: Christian Gray, Carrie Kaempfe.
Glenallen, Missouri: Jeana Dickey, Elizabeth Lincoln, Mikayla Marler, Alexius Welker.
Jackson: Rachael Long, Tebra Essner, Natasha Dockins, Natalie Mueller, Seth Sievers, Molly Whitener, Brittney Peters, Sonney Warren, Christopher Gilliland, Taylor McClard, Veronica Young, Tafawny Abdulaziz, Jacob Aufdenberg, Victoria Baker, Miranda Ballard, Kaleb Barr, Keen Beck, Nathaniel Berry, Shelby Beussink, Jessie Cavin, Kearsten Collins, Morgan Conrad, Nicholas Culbertson, Alexis Engelhart, Taylor Feeney, Lauren Hecht, Evan Johnston, MacKenzie Justis, Zackery Kuehn, Hailey Mouser, James Poore, Amber Reid, Hannah Roach, Sidney Robertson, Jacob Schenimann, Scott Sebaugh, Melissa Stephens, Dale Swift, Terry Davis, Laura Gohn, Jo Cougill, Jordan Johns, Jacob Monteith, Austin Stone, Hayley Toft, Allison Halter, Jenna Lincoln, Marcie Brown, Isaac Nash, Alexander Adelmund, Alan Carver, Andie Fox, Kailey Green, Nathaniel Martin, Sarah Monteiro, Nathaniel Prince, Ty Crowden, Danielle Farrow, Lacey Brown, Lenzy Ladd, Amy Williamson, McKinzie Scott, Cole Jansen, Grant Hecht, Jordan Nelson, Rachel Crites, Malaysia Moore, Kirsten Halter, Brendan Scholl, Grace Whiteside, Ashlee Peters, Jordan Brown, Colby Devenport, Liza Gray, Caylee McLeod, Katelynn Pensel, Paden Wachter, James Wright, Lindsey Wright, Kathryn Sebaugh, Olivia Brown, Hannah Eddy, Nichole Glueck, Brandon Hahs, Hannah Petzoldt, Noah Raines, Caitlynn Schamburg, Andrew Siebert, Emma Sievers, Rachel Barrett, Taylor Smith, Trevor Smith, Megan Sprengel, Alex Stroder, Rachel Thompson, Macie Werner, Sarah Wichern, Carlee Williamson, Ashley Yarbro, James Burdette, Joseph Jeffers, Allison Elfrink, Clayton Collier, Craig Rapp, Walker Vancil, Carli Knott, Gabriel Dudley, Jennifer Hatheway, Autumn Reid, Kayla Jamieson, Laura Mitchell, Stacy Birkman, Racheal Davis, Joel Smith, Madison Eckley, Densen Glaus, Scarlett Gremard, Cody Long, Cody McKenna.
Kelso, Missouri: Dorothy Turner, Madison Heisserer.
Leopold, Missouri: Daniel Keim, Parker Brown, Zachary Elfrink.
Marble Hill, Missouri: Brandon Rhodes, Collin Rhodes, Audrey Wilkinson, Rebecca Wyatt, Kacie Hampton, Stephanie Salyer, Kristen Long, Gavin Jaco, Erin Demopoulos, Cade Long, Reed Walker, Meghan Cook,
Millersville: Jessica Lier, Caleb Bess, Jacey Harris, Maria Moore.
Oak Ridge: Jordyn Aden, Lauren Mann, Leah Goodwin, McKenzie Elam, Brooke Grable, Collin Kramer, Zachariah Watkins, Morgan Smith, Austin Dowdy, Tessa Mangels, Kaitlyn Shallow, Jacob Seabaugh.
Old Appleton: Brittany Amschler, Brooke Valleroy.
Oran, Missouri: Joseph Webb, Kristi Brucker, Nikki Burlison, Jamie Kern, Jessica Kern, Brooke Schlitt, Tyler Schott, McKenzie Belt, Ashlyn McIntosh, Emily Phillips, Mitchell Schaefer, Hannah Scherer, Derek Hulshof, Megan Cope.
Patton, Missouri: Jamie DeSpain.
Perryville, Missouri: Michaela David, Solomon Melchior, Riley Kurre, Christine Byrd, Mollie Bachmann, Kaylie Hadler, Tara Hale, Gregory Hapgood, Beth Heise, Jacy Lukefahr, Kevin Mattingly, Brooke Monier, Emma Mueller, Caressa Petot, Luke Prost, Adam Winkler, Emily Christisen, Bailey Weisler, Veronica Wibbenmeyer, Tiarra Sparkman, Taylor Duvall, Casey McClanahand, Zechariah Renaud, Michael Fritsche, Faith Kluender, Landon Mitchell, Danielle Preston, Autom Yount, Jessalyn Layton, Anna Huskey, Madison Kueker, Kyle Jannin, Robert Bailey, Lyndsey Weisbrod, Emily Bates, Renee Schremp.
Scott City: Mathus Williams, Landon Robert, Delia Moore, Daniel White, Laura Sterling, Heather Keesee, Hailey Clayton, Hannah Shemonia, Cole Brendel, Cody Heisserer, Virgil Landewee, Amanda Henson, Alexis Graham, Morgan Blankenship, Elizabeth Hensley, Kylie Jackson, Sarah Hutson, Paige McNeely, Bruce Matlock, Lyndsie Robert, Stacy Kilby.
Sedgewickville, Missouri: Susan Montgomery.
Thebes, Illinois: Hannah McClarney.
Whitewater: Dustin Gilder, Trever Glaus, Rebekah James.
Wolf Lake, Illinois: Ashley Ballance.
