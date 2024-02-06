Southeast Missouri men fought the Battle of the Sinkhole

Craig mustered 40 men and rode out to engage the enemy, who fell back gradually to a sinkhole in a plain northwest of the fort. Twenty rangers commanded by Capt. David Musick from nearby Fort Independence joined after hearing the shooting. Craig and Alexander Giboney Jr., were the first to fall, and command passed to Lt. Edward Spear of Cape Girardeau. The fight reached a stalemate, with the Sauks sheltered in the sinkhole.

Lt. Spear ordered his men to rig a mobile battery from pieces of a cart. The resulting wheeled structure concealed six men. A squad commanded by Spear pushed the battery near the edge of the sinkhole, but the battery was unconcealed from below. Aiming at an upward angle, the Sauks could hit the attackers. Lt. Spear sustained a fatal wound, with others hit. The men abandoned the makeshift structure after sundown.

The rangers retired to the fort, expecting a night attack that never materialized. Casualties totaled eight killed (including also James Putney of Cape Girardeau), one missing, and five wounded (including John Patterson Jr., and Cpl. Abraham Letts from Cape Girardeau, and Benjamin Haile of Ste. Genevieve, Missouri), and roughly 15 Indians killed or wounded. The skirmish was one of the largest battles of the War of 1812 in Missouri. A few days after the battle, hostilities ended when news of the treaty reached Missouri and the militia returned to their homes.

The local aftermath of the War of 1812 and the Battle of the Sinkhole fell hardest on the Ramsey family. The patriarch, Andrew Sr., sustained a severe wound in 1813 and would die in 1815 as a result. Sons Andrew Jr. and Allen perished in the same skirmish. Craig, married to Mary Ramsey, and Giboney, nephew of Andrew Sr., died at the Battle of the Sinkhole.