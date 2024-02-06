Southeast awards scholarships

Christian Caruso of Cape Girardeau has received the Copper Dome Scholarship and Residence Life Leadership Award. Caruso will be a 2019 graduate of Saxony Lutheran High School.

Colby Hawk of Jackson has received the Copper Dome Scholarship and Residence Life Leadership Award. Hawk is the son of Jason and Julie Hawk of Jackson. He will be a 2019 graduate of Jackson High School.

Calen Read of Advance, Missouri, has received the Copper Dome Scholarship and Residence Life Leadership Award. Read is the son of Vance and Shawna Read. He will be a 2019 graduate of Oran High School.