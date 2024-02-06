All sections
featuresMarch 9, 2019
Southeast awards scholarships
The following students have been awarded scholarships to attend Southeast Missouri State University for the 2019-2020 academic year: Seth Essner of Jackson has received the Copper Dome Scholarship and Residence Life Leadership Award. Essner is the son of Terry and Shelly Essner of Jackson. He will be a 2019 graduate of Jackson High School...

The following students have been awarded scholarships to attend Southeast Missouri State University for the 2019-2020 academic year:

Seth Essner of Jackson has received the Copper Dome Scholarship and Residence Life Leadership Award. Essner is the son of Terry and Shelly Essner of Jackson. He will be a 2019 graduate of Jackson High School.

Christian Caruso of Cape Girardeau has received the Copper Dome Scholarship and Residence Life Leadership Award. Caruso will be a 2019 graduate of Saxony Lutheran High School.

Colby Hawk of Jackson has received the Copper Dome Scholarship and Residence Life Leadership Award. Hawk is the son of Jason and Julie Hawk of Jackson. He will be a 2019 graduate of Jackson High School.

Calen Read of Advance, Missouri, has received the Copper Dome Scholarship and Residence Life Leadership Award. Read is the son of Vance and Shawna Read. He will be a 2019 graduate of Oran High School.

Community
