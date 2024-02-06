Southeast awards scholarships

Natalie Kayser and Samantha Feeney, both of Jackson, have received the Community College Scholarship to attend Southeast Missouri State University for the 2017-2018 academic year. Kayser is the daughter of Glen and Lori Kayser of Jackson and Cindy Kayser of Crystal City, Missouri. She is a 2016 graduate of Crystal City High School and a 2017 graduate of Mineral Area College. Feeney is the daughter of Chris and Roberta Feeney of Jackson. She is a 2016 graduate of Notre Dame Regional High School and attended Mineral Area College. Natalie Groves of Benton, Missouri, has received the Dual Credit Scholarship. Groves, the daughter of Eric Wade of Sikeston, Missouri, and Jennifer Groves-Merideth of Benton, is a 2017 graduate of Kelly High School. Katelyn Smith of Cape Girardeau has received the University Scholarship. Smith, the daughter of Roger and Brenda Smith of Cape Girardeau, is a 2017 graduate of Cape Central High School. Lindsey Koch and Maggie Penrose, both 2016 graduates of Chaffee High School, have received the Community College Scholarship. Koch is the daughter of Robert Koch of Chaffee and the late Jamie Koch. Penrose is the daughter of Alan Penrose of Chaffee. Both Koch and Penrose attended Three Rivers College. Alexander Laws of Perryville, Missouri, has received the Regents' Scholarship and Visual and Performing Arts Scholarship. Laws, the son of Mike and Betty Laws of Perryville, is a 2017 graduate of Perryville High School.