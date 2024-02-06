Soup's on for the season

I do love soup, stew and chowder and almost even more, I love looking for new recipes for these delicious fall and winter bowls of goodness.
My daughter-in-law, Anna, enjoys cooking, and I have fun sharing recipes with her that I think she and Ross will enjoy. One of their favorite Saturday lunch items is turkey, bacon and avocado sandwiches on homemade crusty bread. When I saw this recipe for turkey club soup, it reminded me of some of the components of their favorite sandwich, so with that one recipe share to her, this column was underway.
I've tried to include some beef as well as poultry in the selections for today, but since I almost always prefer chicken, most of the recipes today use chicken as the main protein.
Have fun cooking your way through all of these fall and winter soup and stew recipes! You can find the complete column with all of the recipes online.
For the Croutons:
For the Soup:
Heat oven to 375 degrees. In medium bowl, mix crouton ingredients until bread is well coated. Spread in ungreased 15-inch-by-10-inch-by1-inch pan. Bake 15 to 18 minutes, stirring occasionally, until golden brown and crispy. Set aside.
Meanwhile, in 5-quart Dutch oven, cook bacon over medium-high heat 4 to 6 minutes, stirring occasionally, until bacon is crisp. Remove bacon to paper towel-lined plate, leaving bacon drippings in Dutch oven; set cooked bacon aside.
Return Dutch oven to stove; reduce heat to medium. Add onion, carrot and garlic to bacon drippings. Cook 2 to 3 minutes, stirring occasionally, until vegetables are softened. Stir in chicken broth. Heat to boiling; reduce heat to low. Cook uncovered 10 minutes, stirring occasionally. Slowly stir in cheese, stirring constantly with whisk, until cheese is melted. Stir in turkey. Add tomato, spinach and salt; cook 3 to 5 minutes longer or until heated through and spinach is wilted.
Serve soup topped with croutons, bacon and chopped avocado.
Note: Reheat cream or cheese soups slowly. Boiling can case the soup to separate and curdle.
Ask for thick slices of turkey breast at the deli, then chop them at home. Or use leftover turkey breast that you have on hand.
Serves seven.
Source: www.bettycrocker.com/recipes/turkey-club-soup/729cd53a-e948-4584-9ba1-16d18d27bfc3
All the traditional flavors of lasagna come together in this heartwarming meal-in-a-bowl with this lasagna soup recipe.
In a large saucepan, cook beef, green pepper and onion over medium heat 6-8 minutes or until meat is no longer pink, breaking up beef into crumbles. Add garlic; cook 1 minute longer. Drain.
Stir in tomatoes, broth, tomato sauce, corn, tomato paste, Italian seasoning and pepper. Bring to a boil. Stir in pasta. Return to a boil. Reduce heat; simmer, covered, 10-12 minutes or until pasta is tender. Sprinkle with cheese. Yield: eight servings (2-3/4 quarts).
Source: www.tasteofhome.com/recipes/best-lasagna-soup/
In a large saucepan, cook beef with onion and green pepper until the beef is no longer pink; drain. Stir in soup, milk and Worcestershire sauce. Add broccoli and potatoes. Bring to a boil, reduce heat and simmer, covered, until potatoes are tender, about 30 minutes. Yield: four servings (1 quart).
Source: www.tasteofhome.com/recipes/cheeseburger-broccoli-chowder/
Chicken Potato Chowder
This chicken potato chowder is great for using up leftover grilled chicken breasts. It is easy to make and super tasty thanks to added bacon.
In a large soup pot, heat the olive oil over medium heat. When oil is hot, saute the onions for 5 minutes. Then add the celery and carrots, stirring frequently and sauteing for an additional 5 minutes.
Add the chicken broth, chicken and potatoes. Increase heat to medium high and bring to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer for 10 minutes. After 10 minutes, add the half and half and paprika. Cook for an additional 10 minutes, or until the chowder is back to eating temperature.
While the soup is cooking, begin cooking the bacon in a frying pan. Cook all bacon until crispy and then crumble it into large chunks.
Season the chowder to taste with salt and pepper. Stir in the cooked bacon just before serving. Yield: 10 servings
Source: www.honeyandbirch.com/chicken-potato-chowder/
In 4 1/2- to 5-quart Dutch oven, heat oil over medium-high heat. Cook celery, onion and sage in oil 5 to 6 minutes, stirring frequently, until onion is softened.
Stir in remaining ingredients. Heat to boiling; reduce heat to medium. Cover; cook 12 to 15 minutes, stirring occasionally, until pasta and squash are tender.
Note: Add an exotic Indian flavor by substituting 1 teaspoon of curry powder for the sage. This recipe calls for the peanut-shaped butternut squash, but buttercup or acorn squash could be used instead. Servings 6.
Source: www.bettycrocker.com/recipes/chicken-squash-and-pasta-soup/7b3d0a68-52e6-4b9c-a507-5cb9bf973e14
Creamy Chicken and Ravioli Soup is a delicious white soup filled with cheese ravioli, shredded chicken, spinach and mushrooms. It is a wonderful Italian family meal that just says comfort food.
In a large soup pot, melt butter. Add diced onion, celery and shredded carrots. Cook until translucent. Add garlic. Cook until brown and aromatic.
Add flour to the mixture. Mix until smooth. Cook until golden, stirring occasionally. Add broth, stirring well. Bring to a simmer. When broth begins to simmer, slowly pour in cream, stirring while you pour. Add spices and let simmer for 5 minutes. Add mushrooms, spinach and uncooked ravioli. Stir to incorporate. Cook 7 minutes until pasta is al dente.
Add chicken and let simmer for 2-3 more minutes. Then serve with a warm, crusty bread and shaved Parmesan cheese. Servings: 6
Notes: Don't overcook so the pasta remains firm.
Source: www.southerndiscourse.com/creamy-chicken-ravioli-soup/
Edamame and kale are colorful and unexpected additions to this comforting soup. Feed a crowd, or freeze some for later.
Cook bacon in a large Dutch oven over medium heat 5 minutes or until crisp. Remove bacon, reserving 1/4 cup drippings in Dutch oven. (Reserve bacon for another use.) Cook onion in hot drippings over medium-high heat, stirring occasionally, 4 minutes. Add mushrooms, and cook, stirring often, 5 minutes. Add garlic, and cook, stirring often, 1 minute. Remove mixture from Dutch oven, using a slotted spoon.
Sprinkle salt and pepper over beef. Cook beef in hot olive oil in a separate skillet, in 3 batches, over medium-high heat, stirring often, 5 minutes or until browned. Transfer beef to a bowl. Add tomato paste to Dutch oven, and cook, stirring often, 2 minutes. Stir in wine, and cook, stirring often, 4 minutes. Stir in concentrated beef stock, beef, and 8 cups water; bring to a boil. Cover and reduce heat to low. Cook, stirring occasionally, 1 hour.
Add carrots, next 4 ingredients, and onion mixture to Dutch oven. Cover and cook over low heat, stirring occasionally, 1 hour.
Add edamame and kale to Dutch oven, and cook, stirring often, 3 minutes. Discard herb sprigs. Stir in balsamic vinegar. Serve with Parsley Couscous.
Source: www.southernliving.com/syndication/harvest-beef-soup
There are many different variations of white chicken chili, and all of them are right. Whatever appeals to you and your family is the right one for you. I chose this recipes as a simple classic,
To a large pot over medium heat, add butter and onion. Cook onion until translucent. Add garlic and cook for 1 minute. Add the salt, pepper, cumin, oregano, and chili powder. Stir all ingredients together.
Add-in chicken, chicken stock, beans, corn, and green chilies. Stir. Increase heat to medium-high and bring chili to a boil. Reduce heat and let the chili simmer for 15 minutes. Add-in cream cheese and half and half, and continue to simmer until cream cheese has melted.
Stir and serve hot with your favorite toppings.
Note: Will keep stored in the refrigerator, covered for up to 4 days. Servings: 6 servings
Source: www.asouthernsoul.com/creamy-white-chicken-chili/
This black bean corn chowder recipe is perfect for cold weather. If you're looking for an easy soup or chowder recipe with bacon, this is the one! Also, it is a great way to use up leftover corn cobs.
In a large soup pot, cook the bacon over medium heat for 10 minutes, stirring occasionally. Then add the onion and cook until the onions are translucent and the bacon is crispy.
Add the chicken broth, potatoes, black beans, corn and diced red pepper. Cook for 10 minutes over medium high heat. Stir.
Reduce heat to medium and add the crushed red pepper. Then add the heavy cream. Cook for 10 minutes, or until the chowder is back to eating temperature. Season with salt and pepper.
Source: www.honeyandbirch.com/black-bean-corn-chowder/
Wash, pierce and bake sweet potato in a 400 degree oven for about 45 minutes, or until fork tender. In a blender, combine the broth and peeled sweet potato, puree until smooth.
Set aside.
Heat a large pot over medium heat and melt the butter. Add the carrots, peppers, and zucchini and saute until tender, about 5 minutes. Add the ground turkey and apple and cook through, about 5-8 more minutes.
Once everything is cooked through and tender, add the puree and milk to the pot, stirring gently to lift any browned bits from the bottom. Add the spices and turn down to simmer.
You can simmer very low all day or just for 30 minutes prior to serving.
See note about seasoning. Servings: 6 servings
Note: Salt is very important as the sweet potato needs seasoning. Make sure you don't add it until the end though as you'll want to taste the broth first and then if it isn't flavorful enough chances are you've skimped on the salt.
Source: www.ohsweetbasil.com/easy-sweet-potato-apple-turkey-chili-recipe/
This Creamy Chicken and Wild Rice Soup is the definition of comfort food! Full of delicious, rich, earthy flavors and easy to make, it is filling and perfect for your next dinner recipe! You will love this chicken wild rice soup and you will make it again and again.
Place a large soup pot over medium heat and add the olive oil.
Once you have heated up the olive oil, add the chicken, season with salt and pepper, and saute the chicken until it is cooked on the outside (it doesn't need to be cooked all the way through).
Add the garlic, mushrooms, and oregano. Cook until the mushrooms are soft, about 5 to 7 minutes.
Add the butter to the pan, and melt. Then whisk in the flour. Very slowly whisk in the chicken stock. When I start adding it, I add in about two tablespoons at a time, whisking it in to the flour butter mixture so it is fully combined before adding more.
Slowly add in the milk. Then add in the rice and bring the whole pot to a boil before reducing to a simmer and cooking for 20 more minutes. Serve and enjoy! Servings: 6 bowls
Notes: Cook the rice a day ahead of time if you can; 3 cups of water to 1 cup of uncooked rice, brought to a boil and reduced to a simmer for about 45 minutes. But certainly you can buy precooked rice and just add that.
Source: www.simplejoy.com/creamy-mushroom-and-wild-rice-soup/#wprm-recipe-container-20586
Quick and Easy Taco Soup Recipe is filled with ground beef, beans, corn and taco seasoning. It's a quick dinner that uses lots of pantry staples!
Brown the ground beef and onion in a large pot, until cooked through and crumbled. Drain any excess fat. Add the remaining ingredients to the pot and stir to combine. Cook over medium heat, letting simmer for about 10 minutes to let flavors blend.
Serve with optional taco toppings. Servings: 8
Notes: You can substitute ground turkey for the ground beef or chicken if desired. Do not drain the canned items, just pour them all in.
Source: www.iwashyoudry.com/quick-and-easy-taco-soup-recipe/
This Chicken Gnocchi Soup is loaded with tender chicken, chunks of vegetables, spinach in a creamy, flavorful broth -- don't forget the crusty bread.
In a large Dutch oven or soup pot, add oil and cook onion, celery and carrots over medium-high heat until slightly softened. Add parsley, garlic, thyme, salt and pepper and stir. Add chicken breasts (if you prefer, you can add them whole, and shred them after cooking) and broth and bring to a simmer over medium-high heat. Reduce heat to medium low, cover, and simmer until vegetables are tender, about 12-15 minutes.
Whisk together cream and corn starch and stir into the soup with the gnocchi. Let simmer for 4-5 minutes until gnocchi is tender and soup is slightly thickened.
Stir in spinach and Parmesan and serve. Serves 6.
Source: www.thereciperebel.com/chicken-gnocchi-soup/
Have a great week, and until next time, happy cooking.
