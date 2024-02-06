Soup's on for the season

I do love soup, stew and chowder and almost even more, I love looking for new recipes for these delicious fall and winter bowls of goodness.

My daughter-in-law, Anna, enjoys cooking, and I have fun sharing recipes with her that I think she and Ross will enjoy. One of their favorite Saturday lunch items is turkey, bacon and avocado sandwiches on homemade crusty bread. When I saw this recipe for turkey club soup, it reminded me of some of the components of their favorite sandwich, so with that one recipe share to her, this column was underway.

I've tried to include some beef as well as poultry in the selections for today, but since I almost always prefer chicken, most of the recipes today use chicken as the main protein.

Have fun cooking your way through all of these fall and winter soup and stew recipes! You can find the complete column with all of the recipes online.

Turkey Club Soup

For the Croutons:

3 cups cubed (1-inch) French bread

1/4 cup butter, melted

1 tablespoon chopped fresh parsley leaves

1/2 teaspoon finely chopped garlic

For the Soup:

6 slices bacon, chopped

1 large onion, chopped (1 cup)

1 medium carrot, coarsely chopped (1 cup)

2 teaspoons finely chopped garlic

3 cups unsalted chicken broth (from 32-ounce carton)

8 ounces prepared cheese product, cut into cubes (from 1-pound loaf)

1 pound smoked turkey breast, coarsely chopped (3 cups)

1 medium tomato, chopped (1/2 cup)

2 cups fresh baby spinach leaves

1/4 teaspoon salt

Chopped avocado, if desired

Heat oven to 375 degrees. In medium bowl, mix crouton ingredients until bread is well coated. Spread in ungreased 15-inch-by-10-inch-by1-inch pan. Bake 15 to 18 minutes, stirring occasionally, until golden brown and crispy. Set aside.

Meanwhile, in 5-quart Dutch oven, cook bacon over medium-high heat 4 to 6 minutes, stirring occasionally, until bacon is crisp. Remove bacon to paper towel-lined plate, leaving bacon drippings in Dutch oven; set cooked bacon aside.

Return Dutch oven to stove; reduce heat to medium. Add onion, carrot and garlic to bacon drippings. Cook 2 to 3 minutes, stirring occasionally, until vegetables are softened. Stir in chicken broth. Heat to boiling; reduce heat to low. Cook uncovered 10 minutes, stirring occasionally. Slowly stir in cheese, stirring constantly with whisk, until cheese is melted. Stir in turkey. Add tomato, spinach and salt; cook 3 to 5 minutes longer or until heated through and spinach is wilted.

Serve soup topped with croutons, bacon and chopped avocado.

Note: Reheat cream or cheese soups slowly. Boiling can case the soup to separate and curdle.

Ask for thick slices of turkey breast at the deli, then chop them at home. Or use leftover turkey breast that you have on hand.

Serves seven.

Source: www.bettycrocker.com/recipes/turkey-club-soup/729cd53a-e948-4584-9ba1-16d18d27bfc3

Best Lasagna Soup

All the traditional flavors of lasagna come together in this heartwarming meal-in-a-bowl with this lasagna soup recipe.

1 pound lean ground beef (90% lean)

1 large green pepper, chopped

1 medium onion, chopped

2 garlic cloves, minced

2 cans (14-1/2 ounces each) diced tomatoes, undrained

2 cans (14-1/2 ounces each) reduced-sodium beef broth

1 can (8 ounces) tomato sauce

1 cup frozen corn

1/4 cup tomato paste

2 teaspoons Italian seasoning

1/4 teaspoon pepper

2-1/2 cups uncooked spiral pasta

1/2 cup shredded Parmesan cheese

In a large saucepan, cook beef, green pepper and onion over medium heat 6-8 minutes or until meat is no longer pink, breaking up beef into crumbles. Add garlic; cook 1 minute longer. Drain.

Stir in tomatoes, broth, tomato sauce, corn, tomato paste, Italian seasoning and pepper. Bring to a boil. Stir in pasta. Return to a boil. Reduce heat; simmer, covered, 10-12 minutes or until pasta is tender. Sprinkle with cheese. Yield: eight servings (2-3/4 quarts).

Source: www.tasteofhome.com/recipes/best-lasagna-soup/

Cheeseburger Broccoli Chowder

1/2 pound ground beef

1/2 cup chopped onion

1/4 cup chopped green pepper

1 can (10-3/4 ounces) condensed cheddar cheese soup, undiluted

3/4 cup whole milk

1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce

1 cup chopped broccoli

1 to 2 potatoes, peeled and diced

In a large saucepan, cook beef with onion and green pepper until the beef is no longer pink; drain. Stir in soup, milk and Worcestershire sauce. Add broccoli and potatoes. Bring to a boil, reduce heat and simmer, covered, until potatoes are tender, about 30 minutes. Yield: four servings (1 quart).

Source: www.tasteofhome.com/recipes/cheeseburger-broccoli-chowder/

Chicken Potato Chowder

This chicken potato chowder is great for using up leftover grilled chicken breasts. It is easy to make and super tasty thanks to added bacon.

1 teaspoon extra virgin olive oil

1 cup diced yellow onion

1 cup diced celery

1 cup diced carrots

4 cups chicken broth or stock

2 cups diced cooked chicken cut into chunks (1.5 pounds of chicken)

4 cups diced red potatoes, skin on

2 cups half and half

1 teaspoon paprika

12 ounces bacon

Salt and pepper to taste

In a large soup pot, heat the olive oil over medium heat. When oil is hot, saute the onions for 5 minutes. Then add the celery and carrots, stirring frequently and sauteing for an additional 5 minutes.

Add the chicken broth, chicken and potatoes. Increase heat to medium high and bring to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer for 10 minutes. After 10 minutes, add the half and half and paprika. Cook for an additional 10 minutes, or until the chowder is back to eating temperature.

While the soup is cooking, begin cooking the bacon in a frying pan. Cook all bacon until crispy and then crumble it into large chunks.

Season the chowder to taste with salt and pepper. Stir in the cooked bacon just before serving. Yield: 10 servings

Source: www.honeyandbirch.com/chicken-potato-chowder/

Chicken, Squash and Pasta Soup

1 tablespoon olive or vegetable oil

2 medium ribs celery, coarsely chopped (1 cup)

1 medium onion, coarsely chopped (1/2 cup)

1 teaspoon dried sage leaves

6 cups chicken broth (from two 32-ounces cartons)

2 1/2 cups chopped deli rotisserie chicken (from 2- to 2 1/2-lb chicken)

1 1/2 cups uncooked tricolor rotini pasta (about 5 ounces)

1 1/2 cups 3/4-inch cubes peeled butternut squash

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/8 teaspoon pepper

In 4 1/2- to 5-quart Dutch oven, heat oil over medium-high heat. Cook celery, onion and sage in oil 5 to 6 minutes, stirring frequently, until onion is softened.

Stir in remaining ingredients. Heat to boiling; reduce heat to medium. Cover; cook 12 to 15 minutes, stirring occasionally, until pasta and squash are tender.

Note: Add an exotic Indian flavor by substituting 1 teaspoon of curry powder for the sage. This recipe calls for the peanut-shaped butternut squash, but buttercup or acorn squash could be used instead. Servings 6.

Source: www.bettycrocker.com/recipes/chicken-squash-and-pasta-soup/7b3d0a68-52e6-4b9c-a507-5cb9bf973e14

Creamy Chicken and Ravioli Soup

Creamy Chicken and Ravioli Soup is a delicious white soup filled with cheese ravioli, shredded chicken, spinach and mushrooms. It is a wonderful Italian family meal that just says comfort food.

32 ounces chicken broth

32 ounces half and half

20 ounces uncooked, refrigerated cheese ravioli, small size

2-3 boneless, skinless chicken breasts, boiled and shredded

4 cups baby spinach, chopped

8 ounces baby Portobella mushrooms, sliced

1 stick butter

1 cup onion, diced

1 cup celery, diced

1 cup shredded carrots

1/4 cup flour

1 tablespoon Italian seasoning

1 teaspoon each minced garlic, salt and pepper

In a large soup pot, melt butter. Add diced onion, celery and shredded carrots. Cook until translucent. Add garlic. Cook until brown and aromatic.

Add flour to the mixture. Mix until smooth. Cook until golden, stirring occasionally. Add broth, stirring well. Bring to a simmer. When broth begins to simmer, slowly pour in cream, stirring while you pour. Add spices and let simmer for 5 minutes. Add mushrooms, spinach and uncooked ravioli. Stir to incorporate. Cook 7 minutes until pasta is al dente.

Add chicken and let simmer for 2-3 more minutes. Then serve with a warm, crusty bread and shaved Parmesan cheese. Servings: 6

Notes: Don't overcook so the pasta remains firm.

Source: www.southerndiscourse.com/creamy-chicken-ravioli-soup/

Harvest Beef Soup

Edamame and kale are colorful and unexpected additions to this comforting soup. Feed a crowd, or freeze some for later.

5 thick bacon slices

1 onion, halved and sliced

8 ounces baby portobello mushrooms, quartered

3 garlic cloves, minced

1 teaspoon kosher salt

1 teaspoon ground black pepper

3 pounds top round steak, trimmed and cubed

2 tablespoons olive oil

3 tablespoons tomato paste

1 cup red wine

3 (1-ounce) containers concentrated beef stock (from a 4.66-ounce package)

1 pound carrots, peeled and sliced

1 pound parsnips, peeled and sliced

1 pound butternut squash, cubed

4 fresh thyme sprigs

4 fresh oregano sprigs

1 (10-ounce) package refrigerated shelled edamame

4 cups baby kale

1 to 2 tablespoons balsamic vinegar

Parsley Couscous

Cook bacon in a large Dutch oven over medium heat 5 minutes or until crisp. Remove bacon, reserving 1/4 cup drippings in Dutch oven. (Reserve bacon for another use.) Cook onion in hot drippings over medium-high heat, stirring occasionally, 4 minutes. Add mushrooms, and cook, stirring often, 5 minutes. Add garlic, and cook, stirring often, 1 minute. Remove mixture from Dutch oven, using a slotted spoon.