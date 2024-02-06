Soup recipes to take the chill out of the air

The chill of winter is in the air, and although the days are getting longer, evening comes so quickly. To help take the chill from the air, a nice hot bowl of soup is perfect for this time of year.
One of the best thing about making soups is the flexibility of the recipe to do whatever suits you and your family or what ingredients you have on hand at the time.
You can use these recipes that I have pulled together for you as a guide, then play with adding or deleting whatever ingredients you wish. I have included a cream-based soup, tomato-based, ground beef, chicken, even a seafood bisque for you to try. Enjoy!
This Cauliflower Soup recipe is so creamy and filled with vegetables to warm you on a chilly night.
In a large pot, combine the cauliflower florets, carrot, celery, onion, and chicken broth. Bring mixture to a boil then reduce heat; Cover and simmer for 12 to 15 minutes or until vegetables are tender (do not drain). The liquid will barely cover the veggies.
In another large saucepan, melt the butter for the roux. Stir in the flour, salt and pepper until smooth. Whisk the milk in slowly. Bring to a boil over medium heat; Cook and stir the mixture for two minutes or until thickened. Reduce heat. Stir in the cheese until melted. Add hot pepper sauce if desired. Stir into the cauliflower mixture until combined.
Puree about 2 1/2 cups of the soup in a regular blender or immersion blender and pour back into the soup. This makes the soup extra creamy. Store leftovers in an airtight container.
Notes: If using vegetable bouillon only use 1 teaspoon.
The soup stores well and should be reheated over medium-low heat.
Source: www.the-girl-who-ate-everything.com/cauliflower-soup/?fbclid=IwAR3ghKnKg8LkQDyfMY1d1XTE9riguSCM__YH43sZjaUPp1iPP8UFYAoMy9o#recipe
Savor the taste of a comforting, homemade meal with this savory Kielbasa Potato Soup. It's creamy, cheesy and loaded with incredible ingredients that take it to the next level.
Peel and chop potatoes into 1/2-inch to 1-inch cubes, set aside.
In the bottom of a soup pot drizzle 2 to 3 tablespoons of olive oil. Add in the chopped onion and chopped turkey kielbasa. Saute on medium high heat until the onions and kielbasa have begun to caramelize.
Remove the turkey kielbasa and onions from the pot and set aside.
Add the potatoes to the pot with all of the seasonings and give them a good mix. Then pour in the chicken broth and lemon juice.
Cover the pot and let the soup come to a light boil. Continue to boil, covered, until the potatoes are tender (10 to 15 minutes).
Reduce the heat to a simmer, carefully use a potato masher, large fork, or immersion blender to mash 75% of the potatoes in the soup, leaving about 25% of the potato pieces whole.
Add in the heavy cream; stir to combine.
Slowly add in the cheddar cheese, a little at a time, stirring constantly. Once all the cheese has melted, add the kielbasa and onion mixture back into the soup (*save a few pieces of the kielbasa to garnish if you would like!).
Add the chopped kale into the soup and mix well. Remove the soup from heat and serve immediately!
Garnish with additional shredded cheese, chopped kale, kielbasa pieces and spices!
Source: www.myincrediblerecipes.com/kielbasa-potato-soup/?fbclid=IwAR0jObSEhfeXCMeD2OzUbjzg_0RohdYE_DUrsv1Ayx081FsITXwgR6-Oj6U
Creamy broccoli cheddar soup is comfort food at its best, and this Panera's Broccoli Cheddar Soup is an easy dinner that hits the spot.
Melt the 1/4 cup butter and saute the onions in it until soft. Sprinkle the flour over the mixture. Cook and stir over medium heat for one to two minutes.
Whisk in the half-and-half and chicken stock.
Add the broccoli and carrots. Cook over low heat for 20 to 25 minutes or until the broccoli and carrots are tender.
Add salt and pepper. You can leave the soup chunky or blend about 1 cup of the soup and stir it in for a smoother soup (that's what I do). Return to low heat and add the cheese. If your heat is too high, your soup can get grainy. Stir in the nutmeg if desired.
Serve with crusty bread.
Source: www.the-girl-who-ate-everything.com/panera-broccoli-cheese-soup/#recipe
This Chicken Cordon Bleu Soup is filled with chicken, ham and cheesy broth.
In a large pot, melt the better on low heat and add the diced onion. Cook onion in butter until onion is soft, about two to three minutes. Add the garlic and cook for 30 seconds. Add the flour and cook for one minute.
Slowly whisk in the chicken broth and half-and-half. Add the cream cheese and stir until combined. Stir in Swiss cheese until melted. Stir in the chicken and ham until heated through. Serve.
Note: For the chicken broth: I really like the flavor of Better than Bouillon Chicken Base with water added to as called on the package.
You can substitute half cream and half milk for the half-and-half.
Source: www.the-girl-who-ate-everything.com/chicken-cordon-bleu-soup/#recipe
A yummy winter soup recipe! This tomato-based soup is packed with vegetables and seasoned ground beef for the best burger in a bowl.
In a large pot, cook ground beef and onions on medium high heat.
Once beef is browned, add in the rest of the ingredients and stir to combine.
Bring to a boil. Reduce heat to medium low. Simmer for 40 minutes. Serve hot.
Source: www.simplystacie.net/hamburger-soup/?fbclid=IwAR10dsPfP2qzpcJelt8wakakw3XCCAT6mfqogzYJHUThpaVSTDmlmeky0z4#recipe
This recipe is based on my Grandma Stevenson's recipe. I have tweaked it to my own taste. I love to make this when I need comfort food. I make it in the summer and winter. It doesn't matter what season, it is always good to me. It makes a large pot, so be prepared to freeze some for later.
Melt butter in a saute pan. Add diced vegetables and garlic. Saute while stirring until almost transparent. About five to six minutes on medium heat.
Pour chicken broth into a large pot and begin to heat. Add sauteed vegetables with the butter to the broth. Add bay leaf to the broth as well.
Bring to a rapid boil. Then add Reames noodles to the boiling broth. Cook for about five to eight minutes or until al dente.
Then add Argo (corn starch mixed with cold water) to the broth for thickening. Stirring constantly. (May have to add more if you like it thicker.) Let this cook through for at least five minutes while lightly boiling.
Add chicken to the mix. Then salt and pepper to taste. Let this heat through. Then I always remove the bay leaf and let this set on the stove with the heat off for about half an hour. Then serve. It will thicken even more during this setting period.
Source: www.justapinch.com/recipes/main-course/chicken/happy-tummy-chicken-noodles.html?fbclid=IwAR2bb1u6U1ei5pn2Mm8ryi5qjOtLebAvzbuRx83c-HEub0xF_WGzBo3fkyQ
Shrimp and scallops engulfed in a creamy tomato soup made with veggies, tomatoes and cream cheese. This one is a must make for you seafood lovers out there!
In a soup pot, melt butter over high heat. Add all vegetables and bay leaf. Cook until vegetables are tender, about 10 minutes. Add flour and cook for another couple minutes, stirring to combine.
Add tomatoes, oregano and broth; stir to combine; bring to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer for 30 minutes. Add sherry and cream cheese, stir and let cream cheese melt; reduce heat and simmer for another 10 minutes. Remove bay leaf. Puree with emulsion blender.
Return to stove; add in shrimp and scallops; continue to simmer for another couple minutes until seafood is cooked.
Season to taste with salt and pepper. Garnish with parsley, if desired.
Source: www.anaffairfromtheheart.com/creamy-tomato-seafood-bisque/?fbclid=IwAR2qvmH9Wmtp0N-SXkQRQ7jY7LegsbSDIRxIUluv6Sj1LJ4Rd9f0PxhOXRw
This Lemon Chicken Orzo Soup is a comforting and easy meal for any night of the week.
Heat the olive oil and melt butter in a large Dutch oven or large pot over medium-high heat.
Add the carrot, celery, and onion. Sautee for about 5 minutes or until veggies are soft. Add the garlic and cook for thirty seconds.
Sprinkle the flour over the mixture and cook for one minute. Add the chicken broth, bay leaf, lemon juice, lemon zest, salt and Italian seasonings.
Add the orzo and simmer until orzo is cooked through about 10 minutes (see Note not serving soup right away). Stir in the chicken until heated through.
Just before serving add parsley and remove bay leaf. Add more salt and pepper to taste. Add Romano or Parmesan cheese if desired.
Notes: If you're serving right away you can add the orzo pasta and chicken at the same time until the orzo is cooked. If you plan on serving later it at a later time you may want to cook the orzo separately and add right before serving. The orzo pasta tends to soak up all the liquid and can become quite thick if you simmer the soup for a long time. You can always add more chicken stock if you want to thin it out a little.
Source: www.the-girl-who-ate-everything.com/lemon-chicken-orzo-soup/
This creamy chicken noodle soup is creamy yet light, and benefits from the addition of potato, flavorful thyme and oregano, and convenient pre-cooked rotisserie chicken. You can make it on the stove or slow cooker (see Note for slow cooker instructions).
Melt the butter in a large pot or Dutch oven (4-quart or larger) over medium heat. Add the onion, carrots, celery, and garlic. Cook, stirring occasionally, for 5 minutes or until vegetables have softened. Stir in flour, salt, pepper, thyme, and oregano and cook for 2 minutes.
Next, add the chicken broth and potato. Give everything a quick stir, then increase the heat to medium-high. Bring the soup to a boil, without stirring, and boil for 3 minutes. Reduce the heat to medium-low, partially cover the pot, and allow to simmer for 25 minutes or until the potatoes have softened. Taste the soup, and add more seasonings to taste, if desired.
Add the chicken, half-and-half/milk, and noodles. Cook for 10 minutes until the noodles are tender and the soup has thickened. Once again, taste the soup and add more seasoning as desired. Serve warm.
Cover and store leftovers in the refrigerator for up to 1 week. To reheat, simply pour into a pot over medium heat and cook until warm. Feel free to add more chicken broth to the leftovers if it's too thick. (Soup thickens in the refrigerator as the noodles and potatoes soak up the liquid.)
Notes: Slow Cooker Instructions: Prepare the soup through step 1 on the stovetop. Transfer to a slow cooker (affiliate link) and continue with step 2, but do not add the potato yet. Allow to cook for 2 hours on low, then add the potato, chicken, half-and-half/milk, and noodles. Cook on low for 1-2 more hours.
Chicken: I recommend using rotisserie chicken, and you can use either white or dark meat. Or you can roast some chicken breasts yourself. Rub with a little minced garlic and dried thyme, roast in the oven under tender, then shred or chop it. You can also boil 2 large chicken breasts until cooked through, then shred/chop and use in this recipe.
Whole Milk/Half-and-Half: Either works wonderfully in this recipe. Avoid lower-fat milks, and if you need a nondairy milk suggestion, I recommend plain oat milk. Plain almond milk would be the second best option for nondairy. Keep in mind that the soup won't be as creamy. You could use 1/2 cup heavy cream instead. If using 1/2 cup of heavy cream, add another 1/2 cup of chicken broth to the recipe.
Source: www.sallysbakingaddiction.com/lightened-creamy-chicken-noodle-soup/
