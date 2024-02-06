Soup recipes to take the chill out of the air

The chill of winter is in the air, and although the days are getting longer, evening comes so quickly. To help take the chill from the air, a nice hot bowl of soup is perfect for this time of year.

One of the best thing about making soups is the flexibility of the recipe to do whatever suits you and your family or what ingredients you have on hand at the time.

You can use these recipes that I have pulled together for you as a guide, then play with adding or deleting whatever ingredients you wish. I have included a cream-based soup, tomato-based, ground beef, chicken, even a seafood bisque for you to try. Enjoy!

Cauliflower Soup

This Cauliflower Soup recipe is so creamy and filled with vegetables to warm you on a chilly night.

1 medium head cauliflower, broken into florets (about 5-6 cups)

1 medium carrot, shredded (about 1 cup)

1/4 cup chopped celery

1/4 cup chopped onion

2 1/2 cups chicken broth or vegetable broth, (like Better than Bouillon Base)

3 tablespoons butter

3 tablespoons all-purpose flour

3/4 teaspoon salt

1/8 teaspoon black pepper

2 cups 2% milk, (or whole milk)

1 cup (4 ounces) shredded cheddar cheese

1/2 to 1 teaspoon hot pepper sauce, optional

In a large pot, combine the cauliflower florets, carrot, celery, onion, and chicken broth. Bring mixture to a boil then reduce heat; Cover and simmer for 12 to 15 minutes or until vegetables are tender (do not drain). The liquid will barely cover the veggies.

In another large saucepan, melt the butter for the roux. Stir in the flour, salt and pepper until smooth. Whisk the milk in slowly. Bring to a boil over medium heat; Cook and stir the mixture for two minutes or until thickened. Reduce heat. Stir in the cheese until melted. Add hot pepper sauce if desired. Stir into the cauliflower mixture until combined.

Puree about 2 1/2 cups of the soup in a regular blender or immersion blender and pour back into the soup. This makes the soup extra creamy. Store leftovers in an airtight container.

Notes: If using vegetable bouillon only use 1 teaspoon.

The soup stores well and should be reheated over medium-low heat.

Kielbasa Potato Soup

Savor the taste of a comforting, homemade meal with this savory Kielbasa Potato Soup. It's creamy, cheesy and loaded with incredible ingredients that take it to the next level.

32-ounce chicken broth

13-ounce turkey kielbasa, chopped

1 medium onion, chopped

4 to 5 medium/small russet potatoes

6 ounce shredded sharp cheddar cheese

1/3 cup heavy cream

2 cups chopped kale

2 to 3 tablespoons olive oil

1 1/2 tablespoons lemon juice

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon onion powder

1/4 teaspoon dried thyme

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon black pepper

1/4 teaspoon red pepper flakes

Peel and chop potatoes into 1/2-inch to 1-inch cubes, set aside.

In the bottom of a soup pot drizzle 2 to 3 tablespoons of olive oil. Add in the chopped onion and chopped turkey kielbasa. Saute on medium high heat until the onions and kielbasa have begun to caramelize.

Remove the turkey kielbasa and onions from the pot and set aside.

Add the potatoes to the pot with all of the seasonings and give them a good mix. Then pour in the chicken broth and lemon juice.

Cover the pot and let the soup come to a light boil. Continue to boil, covered, until the potatoes are tender (10 to 15 minutes).

Reduce the heat to a simmer, carefully use a potato masher, large fork, or immersion blender to mash 75% of the potatoes in the soup, leaving about 25% of the potato pieces whole.

Add in the heavy cream; stir to combine.

Slowly add in the cheddar cheese, a little at a time, stirring constantly. Once all the cheese has melted, add the kielbasa and onion mixture back into the soup (*save a few pieces of the kielbasa to garnish if you would like!).

Add the chopped kale into the soup and mix well. Remove the soup from heat and serve immediately!

Garnish with additional shredded cheese, chopped kale, kielbasa pieces and spices!

Broccoli Cheddar Soup

Creamy broccoli cheddar soup is comfort food at its best, and this Panera's Broccoli Cheddar Soup is an easy dinner that hits the spot.

1/4 cup melted butter

1/2 medium chopped onion

1/4 cup flour

2 cups half-and-half cream

2 cups low-sodium chicken stock or broth

1/2-pound broccoli, (about 3 cups), chopped into bite size pieces

1 cup carrot, julienned (can buy matchstick carrots in produce section)

1/4 teaspoon nutmeg, (optional but brings out the flavor)

8 ounces grated sharp cheddar cheese, (2 cups)

Salt and pepper

Melt the 1/4 cup butter and saute the onions in it until soft. Sprinkle the flour over the mixture. Cook and stir over medium heat for one to two minutes.

Whisk in the half-and-half and chicken stock.

Add the broccoli and carrots. Cook over low heat for 20 to 25 minutes or until the broccoli and carrots are tender.

Add salt and pepper. You can leave the soup chunky or blend about 1 cup of the soup and stir it in for a smoother soup (that's what I do). Return to low heat and add the cheese. If your heat is too high, your soup can get grainy. Stir in the nutmeg if desired.

Serve with crusty bread.

Chicken Cordon Bleu Soup

This Chicken Cordon Bleu Soup is filled with chicken, ham and cheesy broth.

1/4 cup butter

1/2 white onion, diced

1 clove garlic, minced

1/4 cup flour

3 cups chicken broth

2 cups half-and-half

1 (8 ounce) package cream cheese, softened

1 1/4 cups shredded Swiss cheese

2 cups rotisserie chicken

1 cup diced ham

In a large pot, melt the better on low heat and add the diced onion. Cook onion in butter until onion is soft, about two to three minutes. Add the garlic and cook for 30 seconds. Add the flour and cook for one minute.

Slowly whisk in the chicken broth and half-and-half. Add the cream cheese and stir until combined. Stir in Swiss cheese until melted. Stir in the chicken and ham until heated through. Serve.

Note: For the chicken broth: I really like the flavor of Better than Bouillon Chicken Base with water added to as called on the package.

You can substitute half cream and half milk for the half-and-half.

