Soup and stew recipes just in time for Autumn

I have been eagerly awaiting a break in the weather and anticipating, with great excitement, cooler weather for fall. It seemed unseasonably warm for most of September, so with October coming right around the corner, I have pulled out the recipe files for soups and stews. It may seem a little early for soups and stew, but at least when it does turn off cold, we'll be ready for it.

Chicken and Corn Soup

3 fresh ears corn on the cob

2 tablespoons canola oil

1 onion finely chopped

2 medium potatoes peeled and diced

2 cups reduced-salt chicken stock

2 cups milk

1/2 pound cooked chicken breasts, skinned and finely chopped

2 teaspoons chopped fresh tarragon

Salt to taste

Pepper to taste

2 strips smoked bacon fried and trimmed of visible fat, to garnish

Fresh tarragon leaves to garnish

Remove the green husks and all of the "silk" from the corn. Holding each cob upright on a chopping board, cut the kernels from the cob. (You should end up with about 1 1â„2 cups loose corn kernels.) Set the kernels aside.

Heat the canola oil in a large saucepan, add the onion and fry over medium heat until softened, but not browned. Add the potatoes and corn kernels to the pan and cook for another 5 minutes, stirring frequently. Pour in the chicken stock and bring to a boil. Reduce the heat and simmer gently for 5 minutes or until the potatoes are just tender.

Stir in the milk and the chopped tarragon. Season with salt and pepper. Cook, stirring, for another 2 to 3 minutes.

Pour half of the mixture into a food processor or blender and blend to a coarse texture, not to a puree. Return the mixture to the pan. Add the chicken and stir to mix.

Set the soup over a low heat to warm through.

Meanwhile, cook the bacon until it starts to brown. Drain on paper towel, then finely chop.

Ladle the soup into bowls, scatter on some bacon and a sprinkling of tarragon leaves, and serve.

Pumpkin Sausage Soup

1 pound bulk Italian sausage

2 cups sliced fresh mushrooms

1 medium onion, finely chopped

4 garlic cloves, minced

1 carton (32 ounces) unsalted chicken stock

1 can (15 ounces) solid packed pumpkin

1 tablespoon sugar or sugar substitute equivalent

1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon

2 teaspoons Italian seasoning

1 teaspoon ground turmeric

1/2 teaspoon ground ginger

1/4 to 1/2 teaspoon ground nutmeg

1/2 cup heavy whipping cream

1/3 cup cold water

1/3 cup cornstarch

2 cups shredded smoked cheddar cheese

In a Dutch oven, cook sausage, mushrooms and onion over medium-high heat until sausage is no longer pink and vegetables are tender, 8 to 10 minutes, breaking up sausage into crumbles; drain. Add garlic; cook 1 minute longer. Add stock, pumpkin, sugar and seasonings. Bring to a boil; reduce heat. Cover and simmer 10 minutes.

Stir in cream. In a small bowl, mix water and cornstarch until smooth. Stir into pan. Bring to a boil; cook and stir until thickened, 1 to 2 minutes. Add cheese; cook and stir until melted.

Taco Soup

2 teaspoons olive oil

1 1/4 pounds lean ground beef

1 medium yellow onion, chopped (1 1/2 cups)

2 cloves garlic, minced (2 teaspoons)

1 jalapeno, seeded and finely chopped (see note below)

2 (14.5 ounce) cans diced tomatoes with green chilies

1 (14 ounce) can low-sodium beef broth

1 (8 ounce) can tomato sauce

1 tablespoon chili powder

1 teaspoon ground cumin

3/4 teaspoon ground paprika

1/4 teaspoon dried oregano

1 1/2 tablespoons dry ranch dressing mix

1/3 cup chopped cilantro and 1 tablespoon fresh lime juice (see note below)

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

1 1/2 cups frozen corn

1 (14.5 ounces) can black beans, drained and rinsed

1 (14.5 ounces) can can pinto beans, drained and rinsed

Toppings: Shredded Mexican blend cheese, chopped green or red onions, diced avocados and corn tortilla strips/chips

Heat a larger pot over medium-high heat, drizzle lightly with oil. Add ground beef in a large pot along with chopped onion, crumbling and stirring occasionally until browned. Add jalapeno and garlic and saute 1 minute longer. Drain excess fat from beef mixture.

Stir in tomatoes with chilies, beef broth, tomato sauce, chili powder, cumin, paprika, oregano, ranch dressing mix and season with salt and pepper to taste. Cover pot with lid and simmer 30 minutes, stirring occasionally.

Add in corn, black beans and pinto beans and cook until heated through. Add 1/2 cup water to thin soup if desired. Stir in cilantro and lime if using.

Serve warm finished with desired toppings.

Notes: This is also good with 1/3 cup chopped bell pepper in place of jalapeno if you want it more mild. Or just omit and don't replace and it will be fine.

You can omit the ranch mix and add 1/3 cup chopped cilantro and 1 tablespoon lime juice in at the end, and I like it better this way.

Smoked Sausage and Vegetable Soup

Finally a meaty vegetable soup! This soup is easy to make and it's jam packed with nutritious veggies. The smoked sausage adds a great flavor and makes this soup that much more hearty. Serve it with some fresh crusty whole grain bread for an ideal cool weather meal.

2 tablespoons olive oil, divided

12 ounces smoked turkey kielbasa sausage, quartered through the length then sliced

1 1/2 cups chopped yellow onion (1 medium)

1 cup diced carrots (2 medium)

1 cup diced celery (2 ribs)

1 1/2 cups chopped yellow bell pepper (1 medium)

1 1/2 tablespoons minced garlic (4 cloves)

6 cups low-sodium chicken broth

1 (14.5 ounce) can petite diced tomatoes

1 1/2 cups 1/2-inch diced russet or red potatoes (peel if using russet)

1 scant tablespoon dried Italian seasoning, adjust to personal preference

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

1 cup diced zucchini (1 small)

2 cups chopped spinach

2 tablespoons minced fresh parsley

Finely shredded Parmesan, for serving

Heat 1 tablespoon olive oil in a large pot over medium-high heat. Add in sausage and let brown about 2 minutes then toss and let cook 2 minutes longer. Transfer to a plate while leaving remaining oil in pan (should be about 1 tablespoon).

Add another 1 tablespoon olive oil, then add onions, carrots and celery. Saute 3 minutes.

Add bell pepper and garlic and saute 2 minutes longer. Pour in broth, tomatoes, potatoes, Italian seasoning and season with salt and pepper to taste.

Stir in sausage. Bring mixture to a boil, then reduce heat to medium-low. Cover and simmer 15 minutes, stirring occasionally. Stir in zucchini and cook 10 minutes longer, or until veggies are tender.

Stir in spinach and parsley and let warm through. Serve warm with Parmesan cheese if desired.

Italian Wedding Soup

This is a delicious Italian Wedding Soup recipe. Filled with homemade browned meatballs, fresh veggies and tiny bits of pasta. Total comfort food any day of the year.

For the Meatballs:

8 ounces lean ground beef

8 ounces ground pork

1/2 cup fresh hearty white bread crumbs (see note below)

1/4 cup chopped fresh parsley

1 1/2 teaspoons minced fresh oregano

1/2 cup finely shredded Parmesan cheese

1 large egg

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

1 tablespoon olive oil

For the Soup:

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 1/4 cups 1/4-inch diced carrots

1 1/4 cups diced yellow onion

3/4 cup 1/4-inch diced celery

4 cloves garlic, minced (1 1/2 tablespoons)

5 (14.5 ounce) cans low-sodium chicken broth

1 cup dry acini de pepe or orzo pasta (see note below)

6 ounces fresh spinach, chopped

Finely shredded Parmesan, for serving

For the meatballs: Add beef and pork to a large mixing bowl. Add in bread crumbs, parsley, oregano, Parmesan, egg, 1 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon pepper. Gently toss and break up mixture with hands to evenly coat and distribute. Shape mixture into very small meatballs, about 3/4-inch to 1-inch and transfer to a large plate.

Heat 1 tablespoon olive oil in a large non-stick skillet over medium-high heat. Add half of the meatballs and cook until browned, turning occasionally (to brown on 2 or 3 sides), about 4 minutes total. Transfer meatballs to a plate lined with paper towels while leaving oil in skillet. Repeat process with remaining meatballs (note that meatballs won't be cooked through at this point, they'll continue to cook through in the soup).

For the soup: While meatballs are browning, heat 1 tablespoon olive oil in a large pot over medium-high heat. Add carrots, onions and celery and saute until veggies have softened about 6 - 8 minutes, add garlic and saute 1 minute longer. Pour in chicken broth, season soup with salt and pepper to taste and bring mixture to a boil. Add in pasta and meatballs, reduce heat to light boil or simmer (about medium or medium-low). Cover and cook, stirring occasionally until pasta is tender and meatballs have cooked through, about 10 minutes, while adding in spinach during the last minute of cooking. Serve warm, sprinkle each serving with Parmesan cheese.

Notes: We recommend using bread such as a French loaf. Just grind up a slice in a food processor to fine crumbs. Save the remaining bread for serving (slathered with butter of course) or freeze for another later use.

If you like a more brothier soup you can reduce pasta to 3/4 cup. Note that as the soup sits the pasta will absorb more broth so you can add more broth to thin the soup as desired.

15 Bean Soup

Want to change up the recipe and add your own special ingredients? No problem! Try these yummy additions: leftover ham or rotisserie chicken, smoked sausage or Kielbasa, taco seasoning packets along with ground beef or turkey or top off the soup with grated cheese, hot sauce, fresh parsley or chives.

1 (20 ounce) package Hurst 15 bean soup mix

4 cups vegetable stock

2 cups water

1 (28 ounce) can crushed tomatoes

1 cup onion, minced

3 cloves garlic, minced

1 teaspoon chili powder

1/2 teaspoon salt (adjust to liking)

1/4 teaspoon red pepper

1 lemon, juiced

Slow Cooker Version: Rinse beans and add to slow cooker. Add onion, garlic, chili powder, vegetable stock, and water. Stir. Place lid on cooker. Set temperature to HIGH and timer for 6 hours.

When timer goes off, add crushed tomatoes, salt, pepper and lemon juice. Stir to incorporate. Place lid back on slow cooker and cook on high for 30 minutes. Taste to adjust seasoning. Serve with your favorite toppings.

Stove Top Version: Rinse beans and add them to a large pot. Cover with 8 cups of water. Let beans soak overnight or at least 8 hours. Drain beans and discard liquid.

To a large stockpot, add beans, vegetable stock, water, onion, garlic, and chili powder. Stir. Bring to a boil then reduce to simmer. Cover with lid and cook for 2 hours, stirring occasionally.

Add in tomatoes, lemon juice, salt, and pepper. Cook for an additional 30 minutes. Taste to adjust seasoning. Serve with your favorite toppings.

Pasta Fagioli Soup

1/2 pound Italian turkey sausage links, casings removed, crumbled

1 small onion, chopped

1 1/2 teaspoons canola oil

1 garlic clove, minced

2 cups water

1 can (15-1/2 ounces) great northern beans, rinsed and drained

1 can (14-1/2 ounces) diced tomatoes, undrained

1 can (14-1/2 ounces) reduced-sodium chicken broth

3/4 cup uncooked elbow macaroni

1/4 teaspoon pepper

1 cup fresh spinach leaves, cut as desired

5 teaspoons shredded Parmesan cheese

In a large saucepan, cook sausage over medium heat until no longer pink; drain, remove from pan and set aside. In the same pan, saute onion in oil until tender. Add garlic; saute 1 minute longer.

Add the water, beans, tomatoes, broth, macaroni and pepper; bring to a boil. Cook, uncovered, until macaroni is tender, 8-10 minutes.

Reduce heat to low; stir in sausage and spinach. Cook until spinach is wilted, 2-3 minutes. Garnish with cheese.

Black Bean Soup

4 (14.5 ounce) cans black beans, divided

6 slices bacon (7 ounce), chopped into small pieces

1 large yellow onion, chopped (1 3/4 cups)

1 large poblano pepper, seeded, stemmed and diced small (1 cup)

4 cloves garlic, minced

2 (14.5 ounce) cans low-sodium chicken broth, divided, then more to thin if desired

1 (14.5 ounce) can fire roasted diced tomatoes

1 teaspoon ground cumin

1 teaspoon ancho chili powder

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

1 tablespoon lime juice

1/3 cup chopped cilantro

For serving suggestions: sour cream, cheese (shredded Mexican or cheddar cheese), diced avocado, diced roma tomatoes, chopped cilantro, tortilla chips

Place 1 1/2 cans of drained black beans in a food processor along with 1/2 cup of the chicken broth and pulse until well pureed. Rinse remaining 2 1/2 cans of black beans in a colander. Set all black beans aside.

Heat a large pot over medium heat. Add bacon and cook until nearly crisp, tossing occasionally. Add in onions and poblano pepper and saute 3 minutes then add garlic and saute 1 minute longer. Stir in remaining chicken broth (3 cups). Add in black beans, black bean puree mixture, fire roasted tomatoes, cumin chili powder and season with salt and pepper to taste. Bring to a boil then reduce heat to medium-low, cover and simmer 15 minutes, stirring occasionally. Thin with more broth if desired. Stir in lime juice and cilantro and serve warm with desired toppings.

Vegetable Soup

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 1/2 cups chopped yellow onion (1 medium)

2 cups peeled and chopped carrots (about 5)

1 1/4 cups chopped celery (about 3)

4 cloves garlic , minced

4 (14.5 ounce) cans low-sodium chicken broth or vegetable broth, or combination of both

2 (14.5 ounce) cans diced tomatoes, (undrained)

3 cups peeled and 1/2-inch thick diced potatoes (from about 3 medium)

1/3 cup chopped fresh parsley

2 bay leaves

1/2 teaspoon dried thyme

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

1 1/2 cups chopped frozen or fresh green beans

1 1/4 cups frozen or fresh corn

1 cup frozen or fresh peas

Heat olive oil in a large pot over medium-high heat. Add onions, carrots, and celery and saute 4 minutes then add garlic and saute 30 seconds longer. Add in broth tomatoes, potatoes, parsley, bay leaves, thyme and season with salt and pepper to taste.

Bring to a boil, then add green beans. Reduce heat to medium-low, cover and simmer until potatoes are almost fully tender, about 20 - 30 minutes. Add corn and peas and cook 5 minutes longer. Serve warm.