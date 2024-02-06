Soup and stew recipes just in time for Autumn

I have been eagerly awaiting a break in the weather and anticipating, with great excitement, cooler weather for fall. It seemed unseasonably warm for most of September, so with October coming right around the corner, I have pulled out the recipe files for soups and stews. It may seem a little early for soups and stew, but at least when it does turn off cold, we'll be ready for it.
To read the entire column and view all of the recipes for today, go online to finish reading.
Remove the green husks and all of the "silk" from the corn. Holding each cob upright on a chopping board, cut the kernels from the cob. (You should end up with about 1 1â„2 cups loose corn kernels.) Set the kernels aside.
Heat the canola oil in a large saucepan, add the onion and fry over medium heat until softened, but not browned. Add the potatoes and corn kernels to the pan and cook for another 5 minutes, stirring frequently. Pour in the chicken stock and bring to a boil. Reduce the heat and simmer gently for 5 minutes or until the potatoes are just tender.
Stir in the milk and the chopped tarragon. Season with salt and pepper. Cook, stirring, for another 2 to 3 minutes.
Pour half of the mixture into a food processor or blender and blend to a coarse texture, not to a puree. Return the mixture to the pan. Add the chicken and stir to mix.
Set the soup over a low heat to warm through.
Meanwhile, cook the bacon until it starts to brown. Drain on paper towel, then finely chop.
Ladle the soup into bowls, scatter on some bacon and a sprinkling of tarragon leaves, and serve.
In a Dutch oven, cook sausage, mushrooms and onion over medium-high heat until sausage is no longer pink and vegetables are tender, 8 to 10 minutes, breaking up sausage into crumbles; drain. Add garlic; cook 1 minute longer. Add stock, pumpkin, sugar and seasonings. Bring to a boil; reduce heat. Cover and simmer 10 minutes.
Stir in cream. In a small bowl, mix water and cornstarch until smooth. Stir into pan. Bring to a boil; cook and stir until thickened, 1 to 2 minutes. Add cheese; cook and stir until melted.
Toppings: Shredded Mexican blend cheese, chopped green or red onions, diced avocados and corn tortilla strips/chips
Heat a larger pot over medium-high heat, drizzle lightly with oil. Add ground beef in a large pot along with chopped onion, crumbling and stirring occasionally until browned. Add jalapeno and garlic and saute 1 minute longer. Drain excess fat from beef mixture.
Stir in tomatoes with chilies, beef broth, tomato sauce, chili powder, cumin, paprika, oregano, ranch dressing mix and season with salt and pepper to taste. Cover pot with lid and simmer 30 minutes, stirring occasionally.
Add in corn, black beans and pinto beans and cook until heated through. Add 1/2 cup water to thin soup if desired. Stir in cilantro and lime if using.
Serve warm finished with desired toppings.
Notes: This is also good with 1/3 cup chopped bell pepper in place of jalapeno if you want it more mild. Or just omit and don't replace and it will be fine.
You can omit the ranch mix and add 1/3 cup chopped cilantro and 1 tablespoon lime juice in at the end, and I like it better this way.
Finally a meaty vegetable soup! This soup is easy to make and it's jam packed with nutritious veggies. The smoked sausage adds a great flavor and makes this soup that much more hearty. Serve it with some fresh crusty whole grain bread for an ideal cool weather meal.
Heat 1 tablespoon olive oil in a large pot over medium-high heat. Add in sausage and let brown about 2 minutes then toss and let cook 2 minutes longer. Transfer to a plate while leaving remaining oil in pan (should be about 1 tablespoon).
Add another 1 tablespoon olive oil, then add onions, carrots and celery. Saute 3 minutes.
Add bell pepper and garlic and saute 2 minutes longer. Pour in broth, tomatoes, potatoes, Italian seasoning and season with salt and pepper to taste.
Stir in sausage. Bring mixture to a boil, then reduce heat to medium-low. Cover and simmer 15 minutes, stirring occasionally. Stir in zucchini and cook 10 minutes longer, or until veggies are tender.
Stir in spinach and parsley and let warm through. Serve warm with Parmesan cheese if desired.
This is a delicious Italian Wedding Soup recipe. Filled with homemade browned meatballs, fresh veggies and tiny bits of pasta. Total comfort food any day of the year.
For the Meatballs:
For the Soup:
For the meatballs: Add beef and pork to a large mixing bowl. Add in bread crumbs, parsley, oregano, Parmesan, egg, 1 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon pepper. Gently toss and break up mixture with hands to evenly coat and distribute. Shape mixture into very small meatballs, about 3/4-inch to 1-inch and transfer to a large plate.
Heat 1 tablespoon olive oil in a large non-stick skillet over medium-high heat. Add half of the meatballs and cook until browned, turning occasionally (to brown on 2 or 3 sides), about 4 minutes total. Transfer meatballs to a plate lined with paper towels while leaving oil in skillet. Repeat process with remaining meatballs (note that meatballs won't be cooked through at this point, they'll continue to cook through in the soup).
For the soup: While meatballs are browning, heat 1 tablespoon olive oil in a large pot over medium-high heat. Add carrots, onions and celery and saute until veggies have softened about 6 - 8 minutes, add garlic and saute 1 minute longer. Pour in chicken broth, season soup with salt and pepper to taste and bring mixture to a boil. Add in pasta and meatballs, reduce heat to light boil or simmer (about medium or medium-low). Cover and cook, stirring occasionally until pasta is tender and meatballs have cooked through, about 10 minutes, while adding in spinach during the last minute of cooking. Serve warm, sprinkle each serving with Parmesan cheese.
Notes: We recommend using bread such as a French loaf. Just grind up a slice in a food processor to fine crumbs. Save the remaining bread for serving (slathered with butter of course) or freeze for another later use.
If you like a more brothier soup you can reduce pasta to 3/4 cup. Note that as the soup sits the pasta will absorb more broth so you can add more broth to thin the soup as desired.
Want to change up the recipe and add your own special ingredients? No problem! Try these yummy additions: leftover ham or rotisserie chicken, smoked sausage or Kielbasa, taco seasoning packets along with ground beef or turkey or top off the soup with grated cheese, hot sauce, fresh parsley or chives.
Slow Cooker Version: Rinse beans and add to slow cooker. Add onion, garlic, chili powder, vegetable stock, and water. Stir. Place lid on cooker. Set temperature to HIGH and timer for 6 hours.
When timer goes off, add crushed tomatoes, salt, pepper and lemon juice. Stir to incorporate. Place lid back on slow cooker and cook on high for 30 minutes. Taste to adjust seasoning. Serve with your favorite toppings.
Stove Top Version: Rinse beans and add them to a large pot. Cover with 8 cups of water. Let beans soak overnight or at least 8 hours. Drain beans and discard liquid.
To a large stockpot, add beans, vegetable stock, water, onion, garlic, and chili powder. Stir. Bring to a boil then reduce to simmer. Cover with lid and cook for 2 hours, stirring occasionally.
Add in tomatoes, lemon juice, salt, and pepper. Cook for an additional 30 minutes. Taste to adjust seasoning. Serve with your favorite toppings.
In a large saucepan, cook sausage over medium heat until no longer pink; drain, remove from pan and set aside. In the same pan, saute onion in oil until tender. Add garlic; saute 1 minute longer.
Add the water, beans, tomatoes, broth, macaroni and pepper; bring to a boil. Cook, uncovered, until macaroni is tender, 8-10 minutes.
Reduce heat to low; stir in sausage and spinach. Cook until spinach is wilted, 2-3 minutes. Garnish with cheese.
For serving suggestions: sour cream, cheese (shredded Mexican or cheddar cheese), diced avocado, diced roma tomatoes, chopped cilantro, tortilla chips
Place 1 1/2 cans of drained black beans in a food processor along with 1/2 cup of the chicken broth and pulse until well pureed. Rinse remaining 2 1/2 cans of black beans in a colander. Set all black beans aside.
Heat a large pot over medium heat. Add bacon and cook until nearly crisp, tossing occasionally. Add in onions and poblano pepper and saute 3 minutes then add garlic and saute 1 minute longer. Stir in remaining chicken broth (3 cups). Add in black beans, black bean puree mixture, fire roasted tomatoes, cumin chili powder and season with salt and pepper to taste. Bring to a boil then reduce heat to medium-low, cover and simmer 15 minutes, stirring occasionally. Thin with more broth if desired. Stir in lime juice and cilantro and serve warm with desired toppings.
Heat olive oil in a large pot over medium-high heat. Add onions, carrots, and celery and saute 4 minutes then add garlic and saute 30 seconds longer. Add in broth tomatoes, potatoes, parsley, bay leaves, thyme and season with salt and pepper to taste.
Bring to a boil, then add green beans. Reduce heat to medium-low, cover and simmer until potatoes are almost fully tender, about 20 - 30 minutes. Add corn and peas and cook 5 minutes longer. Serve warm.
A rich and creamy potato soup with sweet corn and salty pieces of ham and bacon. 2 cups cooked ham , diced into small cubes
In a large pot, melt 1 1/2 tablespoons butter over medium heat. Add onion, carrot, and celery and saute until tender, about 4 minutes. Add chicken broth, potatoes, oregano, thyme, and bay leaf and season with salt and pepper to taste.
Bring mixture to a boil over medium-high heat, then reduce heat to medium, cover with lid and allow to cook, stirring occasionally until potatoes are nearly tender, about 15 minutes.
Add in ham and corn and cook until potatoes are tender, about 5 minutes longer.
Meanwhile, in a medium saucepan, melt remaining 4 tablespoons butter over medium heat. Add flour and cook mixture, stirring constantly, 1 1/2 minutes.
While whisking, slowly add in milk, and whisk vigorously to smooth lumps, season with salt and pepper to taste. Bring mixture to a boil and allow to thicken, whisking constantly.
Remove from heat, stir in sour cream or cream. Pour and stir milk mixture into soup mixture (once potatoes are tender). Serve warm topped with bacon and chives.
Notes: When seasoning slightly under-season with salt as the ham and bacon will add more saltiness to soup.
This Cabbage Soup is easy to make and so delicious. It's also low in calories, packed with veggies and it makes great leftovers.
Heat olive oil in a large pot over medium-high heat. Add onion, carrot and celery, then saute 6 minutes. Add in garlic and saute 1 minute longer. Stir in green beans, bell pepper, cabbage, tomatoes, chicken broth, Italian seasoning and season with salt and pepper to taste.
Bring mixture to a boil, then reduce heat to medium-low, cover and simmer until all of the veggies are tender, about 15 minutes.
Thin soup with a little more broth or water if desired. Mix in parsley and serve warm.
I came up with this creamy chicken rice soup recipe while making some adjustments to a favorite stovetop chicken casserole. We like this soup for lunch with a crisp roll and fresh fruit.
In a large saucepan, heat oil over medium-high heat; saute carrot, celery and onion until tender. Add garlic; cook and stir 1 minute. Stir in rice, seasonings and broth; bring to a boil. Reduce heat; simmer, covered, until rice is tender, about 15 minutes.
Mix flour and milk until smooth; stir into soup. Bring to a boil; cook and stir until thickened, about 2 minutes. Stir in chicken; heat through.
Prepare rice according to directions listed on package.
Meanwhile, heat olive oil in a large pot over medium-high heat. Add bell peppers and onion and saute 3 minutes then add garlic and saute 1 minute longer. Pour in chicken broth and diced tomatoes. Stir in chili powder, ancho chili powder, cumin, paprika, oregano and season with salt and pepper to taste.
Add chicken and bring to a light boil. Reduce heat to medium-low, cover and simmer until chicken has cooked through (chicken should register 165 degrees in center on an instant read thermometer), about 10 - 15 minutes.
Transfer chicken to a cutting board (while continuing to cook soup mixture to soften veggies) and let chicken rest 5 minutes, then cut into small strips.
Return chicken to soup, stir in cooked rice (see notes), black beans, cilantro and lime juice. Serve warm with cheese and sour cream if desired.
Notes: If you don't plan on serving the whole pot of soup right away, don't add the rice. It will absorb the broth as it rests so just add the rice to each serving.
This is a really great Chicken Tortilla Soup. It's jam packed with fresh flavor and easy to make. In the winter feel free to substitute shredded rotisserie chicken and frozen corn in the recipe.
Preheat a grill over medium-high heat to about 450 degrees. In a small bowl whisk together 1 teaspoon chili powder, 1 teaspoon cumin, 3/4 teaspoon salt, 1/4 teaspoon pepper and 1/4 teaspoon sugar.
Brush chicken with 1 tablespoon olive oil then season both sides with chili powder mixture.
Grill about 5-6 minutes per side until thickest part of chicken registers 165 degrees. Let rest on cutting board 5 minutes then dice into small cubes.
If using fresh corn, grill shucked corn on medium-high heat, turning every 3 minutes, until slightly charred, about 9 minutes total. Cut corn kernels from cobs.
Heat remaining 1 tablespoon olive oil in a large pot over medium heat. Add onion and saute 5 minutes then jalapenos and garlic and saute 2 minutes longer.
Pour in broth, tomatoes, remaining 1 teaspoon chili powder, 1 teaspoon cumin, 3/4 teaspoon sugar and season with salt and pepper to taste.
Bring to a light boil over medium-high heat then reduce heat to medium-low, cover and simmer 15 minutes, if using frozen corn add during the last 5 minutes.
Add chicken and corn to soup along with cilantro and lime juice. Add diced avocados to each serving as well as cheese, sour cream and tortilla chips.
A hearty, warming and comforting soup made with tender chicken, fresh vegetables and loaded with delicious toppings.
Heat canola oil in a large pot over medium heat. Once hot, add onion and jalapeÃ±o and saute 3 minutes, adding garlic during last 30 seconds of sauteing.
Add chicken broth, chili powder, cumin, paprika and season with salt and pepper to taste. Add chicken breasts and bring mixture to a boil, then reduce heat to medium, cover pot with lid and gently boil until chicken has cooked through, about 15 minutes.
Remove chicken and allow to rest 5 minutes. Meanwhile, add diced tomatoes with green chilies to pot. Then, in the 2-cup liquid measuring cup used to measure milk (or a bowl), whisk together milk and masa harina until well blended.
Pour mixture into pot and cook, stirring frequently, until mixture boils and thickens slightly (it won't thicken much). Dice chicken and add to pot, then add black beans, pinto beans and corn. Then stir in cream and sour cream and cook until heated through.
Serve warm topped with cheese, sour cream, avocados, cilantro, limes and tortilla chips.
Note: If chicken breasts are fairly thick, slices them horizontally through the thickness to create two portions. They will cook faster this way and be more tender as they'll cook more evenly.
If looking to make this gluten free, be sure the masa harina you're using is labeled as gluten-free, same with the tortilla chips. Masa harina can be found in the Latin section of the grocery store.
Minestrone soup just got a total upgrade with the addition of cheesy tortellini and half and half. It's a hearty, veggie packed, comforting soup that people of all ages will love.
Heat oil in a large pot over medium-high heat. Add onions, carrots and celery, saute 5 minutes. Add in green beans and garlic and saute 2 minutes longer. Add in chicken broth, tomatoes, tomato paste, zucchini, basil, oregano and thyme. Season with salt and pepper to taste and bring mixture to a boil, then cover and simmer 12 -15 minutes, or until veggies are almost tender.
Add in tortellini and cook about 7 minutes or until cooked through, then add in kidney beans, spinach and half and half, cook until warmed through and spinach is wilted, about 2 minutes longer. Stir in more broth (up to 1 cup) if you'd like a more brothy soup. Serve warm with parmesan cheese.
Notes: If you don't have the dried herbs listed here 1 tablespoon dried Italian seasoning will work great too.
2/3 cup cream mixed with 2/3 cup milk or broth will work great in place of half and half.
Use other vegetables here you might already have on hand such as asparagus, yellow squash, mushrooms or peas.
Brown sausage, stew meat and ground beef together in large skillet with seasoning salt. Do not drain. Set aside.
Combine onions, green pepper, and fresh tomatoes in another skillet and cook until most juice is gone. Set aside.
Combine remaining seasonings in small bowl and set aside.
In large crock pot combine canned tomatoes, cooked meat, cooked vegetables and canned beans. Stir to mix ingredients. Add seasoning mix and stir.
Cook on high for 1 hour. Turn to low and cook for additional 4 hours, adding water if needed. Can add hot sauce to taste for extra spice, if desired.
Have a great week, and until next time, happy cooking.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.