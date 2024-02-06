Songs that lift us up

I've always enjoyed music. Dad could play the guitar and fiddle and the juice harp. Most of what he could play was old-time dancing songs that they played in barn dances and such. About all I could do was twang on the juice harp. Was fun. Probably chipped a few front teeth in the journey. We've bought the boys a juice harp, but they were cheap ones. I need to do some checking and see what a good one would cost. Probably only one that would hear me twanging on it would be Grace.

In high school somehow, the band director got me interested in learning how to play an instrument. I chose the Baritone horn. Really enjoyed learning how to read music and then play the horn. I was decent playing it. Placed in a few competitions. I had a deuce of a time hitting those notes that were short and really fast or those that were either sharps or flats. But I could play London Bridge or Farmer in the Dell with the best of them.

As I got older listened to AM 1600 on the radio dial from down in Oklahoma or somewhere down there. Kind of a rock station, but about all we could get in the Sandhills of Nebraska. And then AM 93 out of Ogallala. It was kind of western. Had swap shop and the weather and such.

Got married, and Marge loved everything Elvis sang, so listened to Elvis. She also liked CCR and songs like that. I tended to like Marty Robbins songs like "El Paso". "Out in the West Texas town of El Paso, I fell in love with a Mexican girl." Matter of fact, I loved all his songs. Then there was Merle Haggard. He could sing songs that would touch you down in one's soul. One I enjoyed was the song "Okie from Muskogee".