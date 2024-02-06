All sections
FeaturesDecember 23, 2017

Songs tell the story of our Savior

By Mark Hopkins Several years back I spent most of December in India visiting several cities. It was Dec. 22 and I was on a plane moving down the taxiway headed for home when I became aware the wonderful Christmas carol "Hark, the Herald Angeles Sing" was playing on the intercom. It had been a year since I had heard Christmas music, and I had not been thinking about Christmas at all since the normal decorations of the season are not found in most parts of India...

Mark Hopkins avatar
Mark Hopkins

Several years back I spent most of December in India visiting several cities. It was Dec. 22 and I was on a plane moving down the taxiway headed for home when I became aware the wonderful Christmas carol "Hark, the Herald Angeles Sing" was playing on the intercom. It had been a year since I had heard Christmas music, and I had not been thinking about Christmas at all since the normal decorations of the season are not found in most parts of India.

Suddenly, the feeling of heading for home, of family and Christmas, was very much on my mind. I closed my eyes to listen to a song about angels and a new-born King, and an emotion swept over me that is difficult to describe.

C.S. Lewis said, "If we find ourselves with a desire that nothing in this world can satisfy, the most probable explanation is that we were made for another world."

Yet, we need a Savior to show us the way to that other world, the same one promised by the prophets of old. They said, "O Come, O Come, Emmanuel."

Those words were fulfilled at the first Christmas when "It Came upon the Midnight Clear," in "O Little Town of Bethlehem," where, in the stillness of that "Silent Night, Holy Night," they found that Messiah, "Away in a Manger." Those "Angels from the Realms of Glory" sang the first Christmas carols that night and proclaimed astonishing news, "Hark, the Herald Angels Sing" -- glory to the new born King. Their song was an invitation to worship, and they told us, "O Come, All Ye Faithful," and in their song the angels answered the most important question ever asked: "What Child is this?"

He is both "Infant Holy, Infant Lowly," the Son of God, but who came to earth to take on human flesh. So, "Joy to the World" -- the Lord has come. "Good Christian Men, Rejoice" because he came to save us from ourselves. Those who believe in "The Christ of Christmas" will find an answer for their longing hearts. "God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen."

This news is too good to keep to one's self, so proclaim it to all the earth. "Go Tell It on the Mountain."

Each Christmas season, we celebrate the birth of our Savior in song. We joy in singing the old carols in worship, and join with the angelic choir. Let us bend our knee with shepherds and wise men. Because, "On Christmas Night All Christians Sing": Glory to the new born King.

