Songs tell the story of our Savior

Several years back I spent most of December in India visiting several cities. It was Dec. 22 and I was on a plane moving down the taxiway headed for home when I became aware the wonderful Christmas carol "Hark, the Herald Angeles Sing" was playing on the intercom. It had been a year since I had heard Christmas music, and I had not been thinking about Christmas at all since the normal decorations of the season are not found in most parts of India.

Suddenly, the feeling of heading for home, of family and Christmas, was very much on my mind. I closed my eyes to listen to a song about angels and a new-born King, and an emotion swept over me that is difficult to describe.

C.S. Lewis said, "If we find ourselves with a desire that nothing in this world can satisfy, the most probable explanation is that we were made for another world."

Yet, we need a Savior to show us the way to that other world, the same one promised by the prophets of old. They said, "O Come, O Come, Emmanuel."