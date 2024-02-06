All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
FeaturesJuly 9, 2017

'Song of Songs'

When I was a kid, I sat through some very boring sermons. I did not grow up in churches that spoiled children by simply removing them from worship; I just had to sit there. There were a variety of strategies to get through tedious sermons without going mad: I would doodle on offering envelopes, squint at the hanging lights to make them look like lasers, and I would even try to sneak action figures in my socks if my mother made me wear long pants that day...

Tyler Tankersley

By Tyler Tankersley

When I was a kid, I sat through some very boring sermons. I did not grow up in churches that spoiled children by simply removing them from worship; I just had to sit there.

There were a variety of strategies to get through tedious sermons without going mad: I would doodle on offering envelopes, squint at the hanging lights to make them look like lasers, and I would even try to sneak action figures in my socks if my mother made me wear long pants that day.

If a sermon was especially dull, I would be forced to resort to grabbing the pew Bible and leafing through it to find something to keep my interest. I still remember the first time I flipped through the pages and landed on the Old Testament book called "Song of Songs" (also sometimes called "The Song of Solomon"). This book was unlike anything else I had read in the Bible. It felt like I had stumbled upon something I wasn't supposed to be reading. I loved it.

"Song of Songs" is a lyrical, Hebrew book of wisdom. Some people claim it was written by King Solomon, but we don't really know. What we do know is it is written from the perspective of two young lovers pledging their uninhibited affections for one another.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

It's an incredibly honest depiction of love and desire. It's deeply romantic and Shakespearean in its poetry: "The flowers appear on the earth; the time of singing has come, and the voice of the turtledove is heard in our land. The fig tree puts forth its figs, and the vines are in blossom; they give forth fragrance. Arise, my love, my fair one, and come away" (Song of Songs 2:12-13).

The most interesting thing about "Song of Songs" is that it is one of only two books in the Bible (Esther being the other) in which God is not mentioned -- not once. Perhaps that's intentional. Perhaps God is present in this book, not in big and flashy ways, but in small, seemingly hidden ways. Perhaps God is most glorified in this book in the love that passes between these two people.

In her commentary on "Song of Songs," professor Ellen Davis says, "Cultivating a true love relationship, with a person or with God, calls forth sustained effort from the core of our being." In "Song of Songs" each of these two people must be intentional in their love for one another. It's a relationship that requires effort, work and heaps of grace.

"Song of Songs" teaches us that love is not just going to happen to us. Love is not a tree that is planted and then left to its own growing; love is a garden.

Love requires watering, weeding, pruning and caring. Love is not passive; love is active. Love is both a noun and a verb.

Story Tags
Column
Advertisement
Related
ColumnNov. 13
Smith: The dawn of a new era
ColumnNov. 3
Kinder: Why Cape's water rate vote is crucial for the city's...
ColumnOct. 29
The many layers of sports betting
ColumnOct. 25
Chief Justice Russell: Why your vote on judges matters: A gu...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
First Responders Month: The dedication and challenges of Chaffee's volunteer firefighters
FeaturesOct. 24
First Responders Month: The dedication and challenges of Chaffee's volunteer firefighters
Stay away from this
FeaturesJuly 27
Stay away from this
New playground equipment donated
FeaturesJuly 27
New playground equipment donated
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
FeaturesJuly 27
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
Captured on Film
FeaturesJuly 27
Captured on Film
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
FeaturesJuly 27
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
Thinking of others is the best therapy
FeaturesJuly 27
Thinking of others is the best therapy
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
FeaturesJuly 27
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy