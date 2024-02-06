By Tyler Tankersley

When I was a kid, I sat through some very boring sermons. I did not grow up in churches that spoiled children by simply removing them from worship; I just had to sit there.

There were a variety of strategies to get through tedious sermons without going mad: I would doodle on offering envelopes, squint at the hanging lights to make them look like lasers, and I would even try to sneak action figures in my socks if my mother made me wear long pants that day.

If a sermon was especially dull, I would be forced to resort to grabbing the pew Bible and leafing through it to find something to keep my interest. I still remember the first time I flipped through the pages and landed on the Old Testament book called "Song of Songs" (also sometimes called "The Song of Solomon"). This book was unlike anything else I had read in the Bible. It felt like I had stumbled upon something I wasn't supposed to be reading. I loved it.

"Song of Songs" is a lyrical, Hebrew book of wisdom. Some people claim it was written by King Solomon, but we don't really know. What we do know is it is written from the perspective of two young lovers pledging their uninhibited affections for one another.