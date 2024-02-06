Son offers special thank-you to father at graduation

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. -- Quinton Frederick West's recent graduation from nursing school left his father, Greg West of Poplar Bluff, speechless. Anyone who looked closely might have spotted a reflection of a tear in the elder West's eyes.
As Quinton crossed the stage at the University of Missouri Sinclair School of Nursing in Columbia to accept his diploma, the dean read his dad's name. Quinton turned, opening his robe to show he was sporting his dad's favorite attire, overalls and a plaid shirt.
Each graduate had handed the dean a card with their name and vital information on it as they walked up on stage.
"I marked my name out and wrote his. She definitely did me a favor," Quinton said, recalling his dad, "did not have the opportunity to graduate college and did not have the opportunities I have had."
Quinton said he thought it would be neat for his dad to have the opportunity to have his name read.
Greg said, "We were stunned and very honored. I had the phone ready to video him and I didn't do anything ... He grinned like an opossum every time we saw him. I didn't know what he had up his sleeves, or rather under his robe."
Chuckling, Greg admitted, he can still "see the ridiculous look on his face."
Quinton had picked his mother, Angie, to participate in the nurse's pinning ceremony. He was afraid his dad felt left out, but had another surprise for his parents.
Greg admitted, "I am thrilled he picked his mother. I probably would have stuck him."
Quinton chose an unusual educational path. After starting college, he decided to return home and help his dad since he was planning to combine a nursing career with owning and managing property.
Quinton planned to eventually return to MU, but he spent three years working with his grandfather Ted Elledge, who built houses by hand for many years, and his dad.
"We were thrilled he worked with his grandpa as an adult," Greg said. "I remember Ted who has done carpentry all his life said, 'the boy is a little green.'"
Those three years, according to Greg, were "some of the best time well spent for us and him."
Quinton admits to learning more working with grandfather and dad about "life, spiritual or anything."
He said, the time "definitely goes to fuel motivation."
"When everyone was stressing late at night studying, I just thought about the time I was suppose to dig a ditch with a shovel. The ground was frozen and the shovel broke. The ditch had to be done, so I had to dig it with a pick ax," he said.
Greg said, "We are just real pleased. He has worked hard, and grown. We are proud of the man he has become. Back when I was thinking he was not listening, I realized he really was."
Quinton is quick to credit others in helping with his success.
"The biggest part are my friends and family, every teacher, I have come in contact with, have made a difference," Quinton said. "They are way more talented than me. I have been fortunate people have helped prepare me to be where I am today."
He praises his family with teaching him to enjoy life and have fun working, playing and studying, "there is always something to laugh at."
Quinton shared his surprise with one person, Dr. Jack "Duke" Rushin of Poplar Bluff.
Describing Rushin as "awesome and supportive," Quinton said, "Duke knew. He was the only one."
Quinton invited his family and friends to his home after graduation. He went around the room and spoke about how every person had affected his life and how he learned from them.
To Alex, his only older sister, he said, she "always has been a hard worker. She said to do things right the first time and do it all the way." Alex is a teacher at Poplar Bluff R-1 Kindergarten Center.
Sister Millie is a dog groomer and owns Posh Paws in Poplar Bluff.
"She is who she is and stays true to herself," he said.
To Maddie, the youngest of the family, who works at Unity Academy, he said, "Yes, I am so proud of you."
"She has made me enjoy the little things in life," he said.
He described his brother-in-law, Jason Tinker, as a man who works nonstop.
"He's a machine; one of those people who makes everything fun. Jason does a good job taking care of the girls. They have been the stars of the show. I'm fine being an extra," Quinton said.
After spending time with his family, Quinton will work as a registered nurse in the ICU at the University of Missouri Health Care in Columbia, before returning to school to become an anesthetist, but he is quick to say, "I'll never be as smart or as talented as my dad, but it's pretty hard to compete with Superman."
