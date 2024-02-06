Son offers special thank-you to father at graduation

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. -- Quinton Frederick West's recent graduation from nursing school left his father, Greg West of Poplar Bluff, speechless. Anyone who looked closely might have spotted a reflection of a tear in the elder West's eyes.

As Quinton crossed the stage at the University of Missouri Sinclair School of Nursing in Columbia to accept his diploma, the dean read his dad's name. Quinton turned, opening his robe to show he was sporting his dad's favorite attire, overalls and a plaid shirt.

Each graduate had handed the dean a card with their name and vital information on it as they walked up on stage.

"I marked my name out and wrote his. She definitely did me a favor," Quinton said, recalling his dad, "did not have the opportunity to graduate college and did not have the opportunities I have had."

Quinton said he thought it would be neat for his dad to have the opportunity to have his name read.

Greg and Quinton West pose for a photograph dressed in the elder West's signature overalls. Quinton dressed like his dad at his college graduation. Paul Davis ~ Daily American Republic

Greg said, "We were stunned and very honored. I had the phone ready to video him and I didn't do anything ... He grinned like an opossum every time we saw him. I didn't know what he had up his sleeves, or rather under his robe."

Chuckling, Greg admitted, he can still "see the ridiculous look on his face."

Quinton had picked his mother, Angie, to participate in the nurse's pinning ceremony. He was afraid his dad felt left out, but had another surprise for his parents.

Greg admitted, "I am thrilled he picked his mother. I probably would have stuck him."

Quinton chose an unusual educational path. After starting college, he decided to return home and help his dad since he was planning to combine a nursing career with owning and managing property.

Quinton planned to eventually return to MU, but he spent three years working with his grandfather Ted Elledge, who built houses by hand for many years, and his dad.

"We were thrilled he worked with his grandpa as an adult," Greg said. "I remember Ted who has done carpentry all his life said, 'the boy is a little green.'"

Those three years, according to Greg, were "some of the best time well spent for us and him."

Quinton admits to learning more working with grandfather and dad about "life, spiritual or anything."

He said, the time "definitely goes to fuel motivation."