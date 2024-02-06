Sometimes, you need to say 'no'

You can so "no" without being a jerk. Even if those who are saying no have ill motives, as those who requested Nehemiah did, you still must answer in a dignified way. For example, if someone asks something, you reply, "Thank you for thinking of me, but I cannot do that." A positive no not only reflects your priorities but maintains the dignity of another.

Second, you create confusion when you say, "I can't do that now." "Not now" means come back and ask again. If you have no intention of fulfilling their request, be clear. The answer is no.

Lastly, realize that everything you say "yes" or "no" to is a reflection of your values. In his book, Essentialism, Greg McKeown writes, "If it isn't a clear yes, then it's a clear no." Every yes or no is an expression of your values.

Nehemiah knew how to say no. He knew his priority was not entertaining the social elites but building the wall. His focus was on restoring the dignity of his people by revitalizing the city. He could say no because he clearly and intentionally defined his yes. Saying "no" will help set the direction of your life.