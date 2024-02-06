Sometimes one has to wait

Growing up Mom and Dad had chickens, usually a bunch of chickens. Dad would order in a couple hundred baby chickens, and they would come in the mail. Some were destined to become laying hens and some for us to eat later on. They were OK, but my favorite chickens were always the banty chickens. They were about half the size of a normal chicken and their eggs were maybe half or even less the size of a normal egg. Every now and then, the hen banty would begin laying eggs with plans to sit on them until the eggs hatched. So she would sit on the eggs until they hatched. Talk about little. Normally eight to 10 baby chickens. She would take them everywhere she went. She raised them.

One could have gathered her eggs and eaten them. As a result there would have been no baby banty chickens. Or one could have eaten the old hen. No baby chickens. Or one could have eaten the old rooster before the hen banty and the rooster got friendly. A lot of ways of stopping the natural process. But to get the eight to 10 baby banties one had to delay gratification for long term rewards. In other words, the immediate needs versus the long-term needs.

Kind of like one is dying of thirst and he walks up on a pump out in the middle of nowhere. He pumps and pumps, but no water. Not a drop. But he reads some instructions on a wooden sign. The instructions says to dump a whole gallon of water down the well and then pump. He spies an A&W gallon jug full of water. Now does he drink the water in the jug or dump it down the well as instructed? So in faith, he dumps the water down the well priming the pump and getting all the water he needs and wants. So he fills the jug for the next thirsty traveler.