Sometimes it's too late

When we begin our lives here on earth, we pretty much begin with a blank slate. We have a little influence from our parents and kinfolk and friends and the environment, but most of these can be overcome if we choose to. Some would say we can't overcome them, but I would say we can. It may be difficult, but it can be done. Kind of like growing up where I did in the middle of cattle country around cattle and horses and such. The tendency was to stay in some agriculturally related field. But some broke away and went into technology fields. We can use our parents or kinfolk or environment as an excuse for failure. But they are just an excuse.
From birth on we make decisions that could impact the rest of our lives. Some of those I grew up with dropped out of school for one reason or another. Some ended up with unexpected children. Some ended up getting killed in car accidents or ranch-related accidents. I'll never forget being a pallbearer while I was still in high school for a friend of mine who was killed in a car accident. All it takes is a lapse of judgment or a stupid mistake or just being in the wrong place at the wrong time, and we have to pay the price.
When we moved out where we now live, the old garden spot had been neglected and left to fill up with grass and weeds and just junk. It took a while and lots of work, but gradually we turned it around. Back then I wasn't as particular about using Roundup so it really helped. But now that I'm hesitant about using Roundup and other herbicides, it makes this task more difficult.
Several years ago we opened up another. bigger garden spot which had the usual weeds and grass on it. Down through the years, the cattle had been fed hay on this spot so it was just filled with weed seed. And since then we have fought the weeds and the grass. What I really wish is we could start with a blank slate with no weed or grass seed and then make sure nothing invades this space. But knowing me I'd probably neglect keeping it clean and little by little the weeds and grass would invade the clean garden spot. Sad how we allow stuff we don't like or can't stand to little by little creep in on us.
When one of the partners in a marriage or relationship steps out and has an affair, it changes the dynamics of the relationship. One stupid moment of weakness may cost us everything. One can choose to go on from there, but there is no going back. It's done and can't be undone. Years ago we bought a 1976 Dodge Dart with a factory four-speed on the floor, but it also had the old slant-six cylinder. We kept that car for what seemed like forever and finally decided to sell it. Darn, I wish we had kept the car. Too late now. The old Dart was wrecked and probably crushed.
When I plant my garden seed to grow transplants, I have a window on the calendar to plant them. If I plant before I should, the plants will get too big and root bound. If I plant too late, some of them like cole crops won't have the cool spring climate to mature in. I planted my Chinese cabbage the right time this year, but it has failed to germinate so now it's late coming up. I believe only two seeds germinated out of a bunch I planted. Almost going to miss the window of opportunity. So for a year I have to live with the fact that there will be little if any Chinese cabbage of the varieties I wanted to grow. I can buy Chinese cabbage, but not the varieties I wanted.
There are many of these lost opportunities. I've been around families that are bickering and fighting with each other. Some haven't spoken to each other in years or even decades, but as time rolls on the day will come when it's too late. The days of opportunity will be closed, and we can't mend the fences and heal the rifts between us. I preach a number of funeral messages each year and one thing I always bring out at every funeral is to heal the divisions in the families before it's too late. Time just rolls on no matter what we do. Don't wait.
Maybe you never graduated from high school. Go for it no matter your age. You have a bucket list? Might want to take a serious look at it before you get old enough you can't. Thought about taking a class up at the Cape Career and Technology Center? Man, they have all kinds of classes. How about a painting class or a sewing class? How about a cooking class? How about a blacksmithing class? Have you wanted to learn how to be a real life cowboy or cowgirl? Check it out.
The river that runs along the north edge of Nebraska called the Niobrara River has floating excursions on it almost year around. This is the same river that has caused a lot of flooding issues in Nebraska. They float the Niobrara in metal stock tanks and it looks like a blast. Put some lawn chairs in the tank along with a cooler and lunch and have at it. I'd like to do this, and I'm not a swimmer. I think Marge would enjoy it as well, and she isn't a swimmer either.
I guess what I'm driving at is, live your whole life in such a way that you don't look back on it and say "it's too late." Learn how to say no to the things that would destroy your family or your loved ones. Learn how to say yes to the positive things so that you can live with no regrets. Two simple little words, yes and no.
