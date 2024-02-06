Sometimes it's too late

When we begin our lives here on earth, we pretty much begin with a blank slate. We have a little influence from our parents and kinfolk and friends and the environment, but most of these can be overcome if we choose to. Some would say we can't overcome them, but I would say we can. It may be difficult, but it can be done. Kind of like growing up where I did in the middle of cattle country around cattle and horses and such. The tendency was to stay in some agriculturally related field. But some broke away and went into technology fields. We can use our parents or kinfolk or environment as an excuse for failure. But they are just an excuse.

From birth on we make decisions that could impact the rest of our lives. Some of those I grew up with dropped out of school for one reason or another. Some ended up with unexpected children. Some ended up getting killed in car accidents or ranch-related accidents. I'll never forget being a pallbearer while I was still in high school for a friend of mine who was killed in a car accident. All it takes is a lapse of judgment or a stupid mistake or just being in the wrong place at the wrong time, and we have to pay the price.

When we moved out where we now live, the old garden spot had been neglected and left to fill up with grass and weeds and just junk. It took a while and lots of work, but gradually we turned it around. Back then I wasn't as particular about using Roundup so it really helped. But now that I'm hesitant about using Roundup and other herbicides, it makes this task more difficult.

Several years ago we opened up another. bigger garden spot which had the usual weeds and grass on it. Down through the years, the cattle had been fed hay on this spot so it was just filled with weed seed. And since then we have fought the weeds and the grass. What I really wish is we could start with a blank slate with no weed or grass seed and then make sure nothing invades this space. But knowing me I'd probably neglect keeping it clean and little by little the weeds and grass would invade the clean garden spot. Sad how we allow stuff we don't like or can't stand to little by little creep in on us.

When one of the partners in a marriage or relationship steps out and has an affair, it changes the dynamics of the relationship. One stupid moment of weakness may cost us everything. One can choose to go on from there, but there is no going back. It's done and can't be undone. Years ago we bought a 1976 Dodge Dart with a factory four-speed on the floor, but it also had the old slant-six cylinder. We kept that car for what seemed like forever and finally decided to sell it. Darn, I wish we had kept the car. Too late now. The old Dart was wrecked and probably crushed.