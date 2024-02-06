Sometimes it takes several tries

I was sitting in the woods on the opening morning of deer season and, since it was fairly cold, I was sipping on a cup of coffee. I got to listening to the shots of those who were seeing deer. At times there was a single shot. No follow up shot, but just one. At other times there was a shot and then a couple, three seconds later, there was another. Then there were times another shot followed. But then there were times when there were say five or six or seven shots that sounded like almost one continuous shot.

Made me wonder who was the most successful. I'm betting the ones where there was a single shot were fairly successful. But then maybe they were using a muzzle loader like I was. One shot was all one got. By the time I reload, the deer is in a different ZIP code. I'm betting the ones that shoot five or six or seven are chasing a running deer and so probably aren't that successful.

And as I sat there listening to the shooting I got to thinking about how in life it sometimes takes more than one shot to get it right. I have a number of friends who have been married for 40-plus years who got it right the first time. Some have made it to 50 years together. Very few make it 60, and even less make it to 70. But I also have friends who are on their second try at matrimonial bliss. Some are truly blessed with the second try at marriage. But I also have some friends who are on marriage No. 5, 6 or 7, or gosh knows how many. It's like they are thinking, "We'll give it a try this week and, if it doesn't feel right, we'll get a divorce next week."

I'm not condemning those who get a divorce and get remarried. A couple of my very best friends got divorced and remarried and, honestly their second was the better by far. They were made for each other. Their first try at marriage was seemingly doomed from Day 1.

Kind of like learning how to cook. If we quit learning on our first attempt, we wouldn't be worth a flip. So we keep at it. Back a few months, our son and I both bought a pellet grill, so we have tried smoking all different kinds of meat. I can't tell you how many batches of jerky I've smoked on my pellet grill. Some were pretty good and some were awful. But I don't have any plans on quitting. I'll keep at it until I get it right. Same with a brisket. I've done several, and each one ended up different. None of them were great, but then all of them were edible. Some have been super tender, while others have been really tough. Sure room for improvement.

Seems like every summer we change something in our garden to hopefully cause it to produce more or taste better or hopefully have fewer problems. But at the end of summer, there are always plans on how to change things to make the next summer's garden even better. We used to just grow green zucchini, but now we mainly grow just yellow zucchini. But now we grow several varieties to hopefully find one that grows better and tastes good. Gardening always takes more than one try.