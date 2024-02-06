Something to say

The ceiling -- sometimes referred to as a room's fifth wall -- often gets short shrift in decorating schemes. Walls and furnishings take center stage while the acreage overhead receives a coat of neutral white paint, with perhaps a snazzy ceiling fixture.

That wasn't the case historically. Plaster ornamentation and murals were used centuries ago, and the Victorians really went to town on the ceiling, with elaborate moldings and stamped tin sheeting. Ceiling medallions graced more formal spaces like dining rooms and parlors, while timber beams and tongue-and-groove boards were popular in kitchens, bedrooms and common spaces. Through the early 20th century, curvy coving, paneled grids and ornate moldings were popular.

But with the advent of modernism after the 1930s, ceilings became the serene planes most of us are familiar with.

Now we're looking up again. Designers are really getting creative with architectural elements, as well as paint, wallpaper and lighting.

"Statement ceilings are a great way to bring detail and visual interest to a room," says Gideon Mendelson, founder and creative director of his New York-based eponymous design group. "We see them as an opportunity to create something unexpected that adds to the space."

This undated photo shows a ceiling design by Gideon Mendelson, founder of Mendelson Group, in a Westchester County, N.Y., home. Mendelson turned traditional Tudor style on its ear by creating a modern design made of oak for the ceiling. Associated Press

For one client in the New York suburbs, he'd been tasked with creating a classic white kitchen, but he wanted to add some personality.

"The client loved checks and plaids, so a decorative painter painted a green checkered design on a canvas and then installed it on the ceiling. The color matches the green on the kitchen island, so it ties the room together and makes the space feel that much more special."

The positive reaction to that ceiling spurred Mendelson's team to include them in other projects. "We quickly realized how impactful and powerful they can be. It immediately makes the space feel like one-of-a-kind. In almost every project we do now, there's some ceiling treatment."