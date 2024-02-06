Something to do

Here is an idea that might interest you or a young one in your life. I dug sweet potatoes from my garden a few weeks ago. I saved part of the last plant and stuck it in a clear glass jar with water to see what would happen.
This is very easy to do. It's educational for children to watch how the leaves grow, but especially to see the tiny white roots appear and grow. Clean the jar. Add clean water. Suspend a small sweet potato in the jar being sure the bottom half reaches down into the water. Toothpicks can be stuck in the sweet potato around the rim of the jar to hold the top out of the water. At least once each week take the potato out, wash the jar and add new water. Keep your experiment where it can get plenty of daylight. Have fun.
I am not sure if this will work with a "store bought" sweet potato. Some are treated with a root growth inhibitor.
