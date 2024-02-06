Something to avoid

September and October are months when a special kind of danger could be lurking somewhere along any nature trail. I took this photo the morning of Sept. 10.
The insects you see here are native ground nesting paper wasps called yellow jackets. If you happen to unknowingly come upon a nest of yellow jackets and get close enough to see them flying into and out of a hole in the ground, you are best advised to calmly turn around and walk slowly away as a deer would do. I've avoided being stung by moving very slowly around their nests.
These yellow jackets had their nest raided the night before. They are on a piece of the nest. The most likely raider would be a raccoon. Raccoons look for yellow jacket nests to dig up. They eat the wasps' larvae.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.