Something red in the woods

September is the beginning of a transition time in the Southeast Missouri woods. Summer is coming to an end. Daytime high temperatures are getting more comfortable. And something bright red has made its appearance in the woods.
I found this beautiful plant in the forest surrounded by ferns. It has had a good year in a safe spot as the red seed cluster attests. This plant is called a green dragon. It is a close relative of a similar plant called the Jack-in-the-pulpit.
This green dragon is about 24 inches tall, and the seed cluster is slightly over 4 inches long. I took this photo Sept. 13.
