Something old, something new: The costumes of Downton Abbey

LONDON -- Something old, something new, something borrowed and something blue -- all these elements went into the costuming of "Downton Abbey: A New Era."

While that phrase is usually applied to good luck tokens worn by brides on their big day, the new period drama not only opens with a wedding, but displays approximately 300 garments over the duration of the movie, which hits U.S. theaters Friday.

Anna Robbins is the costume designer in charge of dressing both the upstairs and the downstairs residents of Downton. Having worked on the TV series and 2019 film, she has plenty of experience to draw on.

"There were new characters to design for. There was new settings where we had to kind of go back to think about palette and what would work against the production design in these new spaces and new geographies. But when it comes to 'Downton,' I know the red sofa of the library so well, I know what colors are going to work off that. So it's a lovely combination of the new and the old coming together."

The nuptials that start the film are of Tom Branson and Lucy Smith, played by Tuppence Middleton, and her dress was a combination of a satin bodice, chiffon sleeve and silk tulle, decorated with vintage silver thread and a hand embroidered replica of an original 1920's veil.

This image released by Focus Features shows Hugh Bonneville, left, Elizabeth McGovern, center, and Laura Carmichael in a scene from "Downton Abbey: A New Era." Associated Press

"It was terrifying," says Middleton of the delicate dress, which she had to keep out of the mud on set.

"This kind of pure white silk dress and there was about four people lifting it off the floor everywhere I went, and going to the toilet was a really difficult thing, but yeah, lots of fun."

When it comes to recreating 1928 looks, Robbins and her team used a combination of vintage, recycled and fresh fashions.

"It's a real treasure hunt, which is very rewarding but it is a challenge to find pieces that suit the character, the scene, the setting and that are of the quality that we require for the big screen. So we're looking for pretty much museum-quality pieces or pieces that can be restored to that level to feel like they are new and pristine."