Something extra for the elderly

With Christmas just weeks away, the hustle and bustle of the season is in full swing. Baking, shopping, wrapping and planning for the approaching holiday have consumed families with a sense of excitement in anticipation of the joy Christmas brings. In keeping tradition, the Cape Jaycees are busy preparing gifts to share with those in need in our community. Making their lists and checking them twice, the Jaycees work diligently during this season to reach the little children through the Jaycee Toybox and our cherished senior citizens with Christmas for the Elderly. It is through the generosity of our community members, in the spirit of the holiday season, that they are able to meet the needs of so many families and individuals through these holiday efforts.

For many, this holiday season is a time of family, faith and celebration, but for others, it is a reminder of loss and loneliness. Many elderly individuals will face this special time of the year void of companionship without the elaborate meals, laughter and festivities. It is a reminder of times past when their health was intact, conversation came easy, and relationships were abundantly present. Through your generous donations to Christmas for the Elderly, the Cape Jaycees are able to tap into the wonder of the holiday for our struggling seniors.

Ms. W is in remission after beating cancer last year. At the age of 68, this was not an easy feat, and she struggles with the remnants of the disease and the toll it took on her aging body. Her wish list this holiday season includes a warm winter nightgown (XL) and robe (XL) to keep her warm during the cold winter months. Additionally, she would like to have new bedding for a queen-size bed with new pillows and could use gift cards for groceries.