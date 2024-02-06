All sections
December 7, 2019

Something called Indian currant

Aaron Horrell
This plant is native to North America. It is a common woodland bush that goes unnoticed most of the year. Growing to only about four feet, this is a short rather spindly understory bush.

Indian currant, buck-bush and coralberry are common names for this plant. It is valuable as browse for animals such as groundhogs, deer and rabbits. A variety of songbirds feed on the pink berries in late autumn and winter.

Column

