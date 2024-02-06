Something ancient and new is happening, here, now for all of us

Weary. Weathered. Worn. Tired and heavy. It struck me after Communion the other week, as I watched my fellow parishioners -- our body -- walk back to their pews: this is how we look at the end of a year that has been hard. It's how we feel after a year that has taken so much. It's how we stand after a year, as my friend Katie observed, that has stripped us as Jesus was stripped of his garments.

I once read this definition of suffering: wanting things to be different than they are. In a world that's not yet perfect, how many things we would love to be different. How many questions we have as our souls struggle to make sense of both individual and communal circumstances that are unjust. How many ways we suffer as we long for the perfection we were made to live in.

Judith, a Jewish widow, offers hope in the face of confusion. The people of Israel were "distressed" and "disheartened," Judith 7:19 says, because their enemies surrounded them, and they saw no way to escape. They had no water as the Assyrians surrounded their city. They were dehydrating and dying with no end in sight, and their destitution made them tired of waiting; they wanted to become slaves of the Assyrians so their immediate suffering would be past. King Uzziah told them to wait five more days for the Lord; if God did not act within those days, Uzziah would do as they asked and surrender.

Judith calls the leaders to her and tells them they are wrong to put God to the test. She calls them to have faith.