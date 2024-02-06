November 5, 2007, Shannon Aldridge lost his daughter, Sahara Jayde "Hoops" Aldridge, to a brain tumor. She was 13. It was a Monday.

"Every year," he said. "It's the worst weekend of our lives."

Last year, it again fell on a Monday. But last November, as Aldridge was steeling himself for another awful anniversary, he got a phone call, on the Friday before, inviting him to run the Boston Marathon.

"My legs went weak. I never dreamed they would call me," he said.

And of the timing, "I always like to think Sahara had something to do with it," he said.

Shannon Aldridge runs along the LaCroix trail in Cape Girardeau Feb. 23. Aldridge, who runs ultra marathons, said he's not fast, but he knows how to keep going. TYLER GRAEF

Like many runners, Aldridge, 55, made the Boston Marathon an ultimate goal -- or maybe it was more than a goal. Maybe, Aldridge said, it was more an aspiration.

"I one of those things all runners dream about doing, but I never thought I was going to get there," he said.

After all, his journey as a runner hadn't begun in earnest until he was nearing middle-age. His journey started, in a way, with the birth of his daughter, Sahara.

"I got fat," he recalled.

His young daughter turned out to be a gifted athlete and Aldridge became her eager coach, but, he said, even the softball-playing he used to do fell to the wayside.

TYLER GRAEF ~ tgraef@semissourian.com Shannon Aldridge runs along the LaCroix trail in Cape Girardeau Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019. "I went from a guy who couldn~t run half a mile to a guy who~s run 100 miles 3 times," he said. "That~s my therapy, I guess you could say. Instead of taking a little blue pill or a little yellow pill to function in the world, I run."

In 2006, he started dieting with Sahara's help and started seeing results.

Then he saw Sahara walking funny. His daughter, the athlete who had led her basketball league in scoring, led her flag-football league in rushing touchdowns and who had once won a free-throw competition with a boy-sized basketball after organizers told her she couldn't use her own girls-sized one, couldn't balance to walk straight.

It was the night after her 12th birthday party.

"I told my wife we need to take her to the doctor," Aldridge said. "In two weeks, our whole life got turned completely upside down. We were running scared. We didn't know what to do. A stranger just told you your daughter was going to die and there wasn't a damn thing you could do about it."

Then came chemotherapy. Then radiation.

Shannon Aldridge monitors a page featuring his fundraising link at his computer at home in Cape Girardeau Thursday. To be a part of the St. Jude Boston Marathon team, he agreed to raise $10,000 but is trying to raise $21,000 in total to pay homage to his daughter's basketball number, 21. At the time of this photo, he had raised more than $12,000. TYLER GRAEF

Eventually, Sahara was relocated to an M.D. Anderson-affiliate hospital in Texas. Aldridge's wife, Amy, went with her while Shannon stayed in Cape Girardeau.

"One night we were on the phone and I told her, you know, 'I'm just going crazy without you guys here,'" he recalled. "She told me, 'Dad, you need to do something. You should go for a run.'"