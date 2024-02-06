Some other colors of fall

Photographing a bee on a cool morning of about 50 degrees is easier than when the morning is warm with temperatures above 70 degrees. Bees will often stay on flowers overnight. When temperatures are low the following morning, the bees will be lethargic and unable to fly. Sunshine will warm them up quickly, and they will then fly.

The flower shown here is a native wildflower called blue lobelia. It blooms in late summer and autumn. There are several kinds of bumblebees native to North America.