Some of the stuff we eat

When I was checking my tomato plants a couple days ago I came across a nice big green tomato that had a small peck or hole on the side -- probably from a worm. I went ahead and picked it, planning on frying me up some green tomatoes. So yesterday for breakfast I sliced the tomato up and coated it in Andy's fish seasoning and flour and fried them in vegetable oil. Then fried up two eggs and a couple slices of bulloney and two pieces of toast. Toss in a couple cups of Kenyan coffee and some cantalope and that is a pretty fine breakfast. Probably way too many fried foods for many, and I don't do this all the time, but it was good.

But this was how we grew up back in Nebraska. We didn't have fried green tomatoes, which are probably a southern dish. But we did have ham or bacon along with eggs most every day. Now and then Mom and Dad would toss in half a grapefruit, but not very often. Normally it was eggs and a piece of pork and biscuits or toast. They would make pancakes now and then. Hardly ever made waffles. Hardly ever had hash browns. Hash browns are one of my favorites, especially with some ketchup on them. But we always had ham or pork at breakfast. Always.

But any meal where I grew up had some type of meat. Mom and Dad raised their own beef and pork along with a whole bunch of chickens so there was always meat in the freezer. We did our own butchering so the critters never left our place. Seemed like Mom and Dad had several freezers which always seemed packed with meat or frozen corn. Dad usually planted a mess of sweet corn so the freezer had a bunch of corn cut off the cob and frozen in quart bags.

One of Mom's favorites was to put a big roast, say 8 or 9 pounds, in a pretty big roaster. Mom would add potatoes and carrots and onions and let this whole thing cook together. Always was good. I can't remember her putting cabbage in the roaster but I'm sure she did. Cabbage cooked along with a roast like this is just awesome. One of my sisters and I have talked about cooking cabbage along with a beef roast so I'm sure Mom did. I would imagine she cooked the roast alone for a while before adding he vegies. But I don't remember.

I remember going down in the cellar and the basement and there would be shelves of canned beef. Mom would can beef in quart jars probably seasoned with salt and pepper. Meat is fairly easy to can in a pressure cooker. It just takes quite a while under pressure. If my memory is right it takes like 45 minutes under 15 or 20 pounds of pressure. Get a Ball canning book and read up on cannng beef. I know it's pretty awesome to dump a quart jar of canned meat and one is ready to eat. A friend of ours said they canned some potatoes, onions and carrots up with their meat. Almost like a meal in a jar.