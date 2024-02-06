Some new twists on hot dogs for Labor Day weekend

By Susan McClanahan
Labor Day weekend is the unofficial end to summer, and for many families that includes cooking indoor or outdoor with family and friends. Hot dogs with creative add-on ingredients is a good staple food for a cookout or holiday gathering.
Today, I am sharing a couple of fun takes on hot dogs and some side dishes to serve along with them.
Whatever your Labor Day celebration holds, I hope it includes food, family, friends and fellowship!
For whiskey mustard sauce:
For the hot dogs:
Make the sauce: In a medium bowl, combine mustard, whiskey, honey and paprika and whisk to combine. Season with salt and pepper. Using a grill pan or grill, grill your hot dogs.
Cut off the ends of your pickles. Using a 1/4 teaspoon measuring spoon, scoop out the inside of the pickles. Slide grilled hot dogs into hollowed out pickles. Place pickle hot dogs in buns and top with whiskey mustard. Serve.
This kicked up pasta salad with a zesty Greek yogurt dressing is full of the fixings from taco seasoning to cilantro, cheddar cheese, avocado, black beans and corn. So easy to mix up ahead of time, too.
For the pasta salad:
For the dressing:
In a large pot of salted boiling water, cook pasta according to package directions until al dente. Drain and and cool, 5 minutes.
Meanwhile, make dressing: Whisk all ingredients together. Taste and add salt as desired.
Stir corn, black beans, cheese, tomatoes, avocados and cilantro in with pasta. Toss with dressing. Cover tightly and refrigerate 1 hour before serving.
This is the most fun way to eat a BLT. Who would have imagined pairing all of the ingredients of a BLT and a hot dog?
Preheat oven to 425 degrees. Wrap a slice of bacon around each hot dog, securing the ends with toothpicks. Place on a baking sheet and bake until the bacon is crispy, about 20 minutes. Spread a bit of mayonnaise onto each hot dog bun, then layer romaine and tomatoes inside. Top with bacon-wrapped hot dog, then sprinkle chives on top. Serve immediately.
Heat grill to high. Slice tops off jalapeÃ±os, then cut off bottoms where it starts to narrow. Using a paring knife, dig out seeds and ribs of each pepper to form a hollow tube.
Break cheese into rectangles the same width as hot dogs. Place a few pieces on a halved hot dog, then place the other half of the dog on top to re-form the hot dog with cheese in the center.
Stuff hot dogs into jalapeÃ±o tubes. Depending on how big the jalapeÃ±os are, you should be able to put 2 or 3 around each hot dog. Grill, charring jalapeÃ±os on all sides and warming the dogs, but remove from heat before too much cheese spills out. Serve on hot dog buns with mustard.
Is there anything that pesto doesn't make better? Corn included. Try this delicious combination as one of your Labor day celebration side dishes.
Heat grill to high. Grill corn, turning occasionally, until charred and tender, 10 minutes.
Brush with pesto and top with Parmesan.
Go crazy for caprese this summer. This delightful combination of fresh tomatoes, mozzarella and basil would be a nice addition to any family or friend celebration.
In a large bowl, combine all ingredients. Stir until ingredients are completely mixed and coated in dressing. Garnish with herbs, if desired, then serve.
A spicy take on a summer classic. This is a great way to give potato salad a spicy kick to wind down the summer.
For the potato salad:
For the dressing:
In a large bowl, combine potatoes, bacon, cheddar and jalapeÃ±os. In a medium bowl, combine mayonnaise, vinegar, chives and garlic powder. Season with salt and pepper and whisk until combined. Pour dressing over potato salad and stir to combine. Garnish with chives and serve.
This main dish salad is perfect for a light, cool main dish for a pot-luck meal or picnic.
For the salad:
For the dressing:
In a large bowl, toss together lettuce, red cabbage, chicken, mandarin oranges, crushed toasted ramen noodles, carrot, green onions and sliced almonds.
Make dressing: In a small bowl, whisk together vinegar, honey, sesame oil, hoisin sauce, soy sauce, ginger and garlic. Slowly drizzle in vegetable oil, whisking constantly until emulsified. Drizzle dressing over salad and toss to combine. Serve immediately.
The tangy-sweet glaze is so delicious. It is the perfect combination of ingredients for this salad.
In a large pot of salted boiling water, cook farfalle according to package directions until al dente. Drain, then transfer to a large serving bowl.
Make balsamic glaze: In a small saucepan, bring balsamic vinegar to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer until thickened, about 10 minutes.
To bowl, add feta, strawberries and spinach. Season generously with salt and pepper and toss to combine. Drizzle with balsamic glaze and garnish with almonds.
Cool, delicious cucumber salad. For a pretty salad, peel only half of each cucumber, leaving strips of skin on each. Don't make the vinegar solution first and then chop the cucumber because it's important that the vinegar solution be hot to ensure proper flavoring.
Toss together the cucumbers and onion in a large bowl. Combine the vinegar, water and sugar in a saucepan over medium-high heat. Bring to a boil, and pour over the cucumber and onions. Stir in dill, cover, and refrigerate until cold. This can also be eaten at room temperature, but be sure to allow the cucumbers to marinate for at least 1 hour.
Have a great week and, until next time, happy cooking.
