Some new twists on hot dogs for Labor Day weekend

By Susan McClanahan

Labor Day weekend is the unofficial end to summer, and for many families that includes cooking indoor or outdoor with family and friends. Hot dogs with creative add-on ingredients is a good staple food for a cookout or holiday gathering.

Today, I am sharing a couple of fun takes on hot dogs and some side dishes to serve along with them.

Whatever your Labor Day celebration holds, I hope it includes food, family, friends and fellowship!

Pickleback Dogs

For whiskey mustard sauce:

2/3 cup grainy mustard

2 tablespoons whiskey

1 tablespoon honey

1/2 teaspoon paprika

Kosher salt

Freshly ground black pepper

For the hot dogs:

4 grilled hot dogs

4 large dill pickles

4 hot dog buns

Make the sauce: In a medium bowl, combine mustard, whiskey, honey and paprika and whisk to combine. Season with salt and pepper. Using a grill pan or grill, grill your hot dogs.

Cut off the ends of your pickles. Using a 1/4 teaspoon measuring spoon, scoop out the inside of the pickles. Slide grilled hot dogs into hollowed out pickles. Place pickle hot dogs in buns and top with whiskey mustard. Serve.

Southwestern Pasta Salad

This kicked up pasta salad with a zesty Greek yogurt dressing is full of the fixings from taco seasoning to cilantro, cheddar cheese, avocado, black beans and corn. So easy to mix up ahead of time, too.

For the pasta salad:

Kosher salt

1 pound dry pasta, such as elbow, bow tie, or rotini

1 15-ounce can corn kernels

1 15-ounce can black beans

1 cup shredded cheddar

1 cup halved cherry tomatoes

2 avocados, diced

1/3 cup chopped cilantro

For the dressing:

1 cup Greek yogurt

1/3 cup extra-virgin olive oil

1 tablespoon honey

1 tablespoon apple cider vinegar

2 cloves garlic, minced

2 limes, juiced

1/2 jalapeÃ±o, chopped

1 1/2 tablespoons taco seasoning

Kosher salt

In a large pot of salted boiling water, cook pasta according to package directions until al dente. Drain and and cool, 5 minutes.

Meanwhile, make dressing: Whisk all ingredients together. Taste and add salt as desired.

Stir corn, black beans, cheese, tomatoes, avocados and cilantro in with pasta. Toss with dressing. Cover tightly and refrigerate 1 hour before serving.

BLT Dogs

This is the most fun way to eat a BLT. Who would have imagined pairing all of the ingredients of a BLT and a hot dog?

4 slices bacon

4 hot dogs

1/2 cup mayonnaise

4 hot dog buns

1 cup shredded romaine

1 cup sliced tomatoes

2 tablespoons finely chopped chives

Preheat oven to 425 degrees. Wrap a slice of bacon around each hot dog, securing the ends with toothpicks. Place on a baking sheet and bake until the bacon is crispy, about 20 minutes. Spread a bit of mayonnaise onto each hot dog bun, then layer romaine and tomatoes inside. Top with bacon-wrapped hot dog, then sprinkle chives on top. Serve immediately.

JalapeÃ±o Popper Dogs

12 extra large jalapeÃ±os

6-8 slices American cheese

4 thin hot dogs, halved lengthwise

4 hot dog buns

Mustard, for serving

Heat grill to high. Slice tops off jalapeÃ±os, then cut off bottoms where it starts to narrow. Using a paring knife, dig out seeds and ribs of each pepper to form a hollow tube.

Break cheese into rectangles the same width as hot dogs. Place a few pieces on a halved hot dog, then place the other half of the dog on top to re-form the hot dog with cheese in the center.

Stuff hot dogs into jalapeÃ±o tubes. Depending on how big the jalapeÃ±os are, you should be able to put 2 or 3 around each hot dog. Grill, charring jalapeÃ±os on all sides and warming the dogs, but remove from heat before too much cheese spills out. Serve on hot dog buns with mustard.

Pesto and Parmesan Grilled Corn

Is there anything that pesto doesn't make better? Corn included. Try this delicious combination as one of your Labor day celebration side dishes.