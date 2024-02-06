Some new recipes for you to try

Through the Christmas season we tried a few new recipes and I wanted to pass them along to you. Most are pretty simple yet good.

The chili and coffee rub is excellent on beef tenderloin, but can be used for any nice beef cuts. The Santa cookies were a very cute addition to cookie trays and the chocolate peppermint cookies not only tasted good, they were pretty as well. By now you know how much I love cranberries, so I am always willing to try new cranberry recipes, so I've passed along a couple for you here today.

Here's hoping your new year is off to a great start and may that include many new recipes.

Ancho Chile and Coffee Beef Rub

Rich and earthy, a perfect complement to beef tenderloin. We cooked beef tenderloin on Christmas Eve and a good spice rub makes all the difference in the world.

3 heaped tablespoon Ancho chile powder

1 tablespoon salt

2 level tablespoon finely-ground coffee beans

1/2 teaspoon cayenne powder

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon cumin

Combine ingredients together well and rub onto meat of your choice.

Store any unused rub in airtight container (provided it hasn't touched raw meat).

Source: www.jesspryles.com/recipe/ancho-chile-coffee-rub/

Winter Lettuce Salad

I have followed The Farm Stand Kitchen on Facebook for a long time now, and my husband surprised me with two cookbooks from there for Christmas. This is a nice salad from the book and the dressing is light and bright and delicious.

Dressing:

Juice of one fresh lemon

3 tablespoons olive oil

3 tablespoons light corn syrup or honey

1/2 teaspoon onion powder or granulated onion

1 1/2 teaspoons Dijon mustard

1/2 teaspoon table salt

Salad:

3 Romaine hearts, washed, drained and chopped ( approximately 10 cups)

2 medium red apples, washed, cored and chopped

2 medium Bartlett pears, peeled, cored and chopped

1 1/4 cups shredded Swiss cheese

1/2 cup dried cranberries

1/2 cup salted cashew pieces

Add all the dressing ingredients to a small jar with a lid. Shake till combined. Set aside.

In a large salad bowl, add the chopped Romaine lettuce. Add apples, pears, cheese and cranberries. Toss to combine.

When ready to serve, drizzle with the dressing, toss once more and add cashews to the top. Serve. Store leftovers covered in the refrigerator. Be careful not to use too much dressing, but enough to cover thoroughly.

Source: www.thefarmstandkitchen.com/

Red Hot Cranberry Cider

An easy crock pot recipe made with Red Hot candies, cranberry, orange and apple juices. A hot, festive winter drink that's easy to make!

4 cups 100% cranberry juice, no sugar added

3 cups apple juice

3 cups orange juice, no pulp

1 cup red hot cinnamon candies

2 cinnamon sticks

Garnishes: orange slices and fresh cranberries

Source: www.southerndiscourse.com/red-hot-cranberry-cider/

The Santa Clause Cookie

Fun to bake, delicious to eat, a great homemade gift, and a festive addition to your holiday cookie box! We left out the hazelnut liquor and it did just fine.

1 1/2 sticks (3/4 cup) salted butter, at room temperature

3/4 cup packed light brown sugar

1 tablespoon hazelnut liquor (optional)

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

1 egg, at room temperature

2 cups all-purpose flour, plus an additional 2-4 tablespoons, if needed

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

Vanilla Frosting:

2 cups powdered sugar

1 tablespoon hazelnut liquor (optional)

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

Assorted sprinkles, vanilla sugar, and or sanding sugar, for decorating

Vanilla Buttercream:

1 stick (8 tablespoons) salted butter, at room temperature

2 ounces cream cheese, at room temperature (optional)

1 1/2 cups powdered sugar

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

In a large mixing bowl, cream together the butter and brown sugar. Add the hazelnut liquor (if using) and vanilla, beat until light and fluffy, about 1 minute. Add the egg and mix until combined. Add the flour, baking soda, and salt, beat until combined and the dough forms a ball. If the dough feels too wet to roll out, add 2-4 tablespoons additional flour.

Divide the dough in half. Roll out the dough on a floured piece of parchment to 1/4 inch thickness. Make sure you're using enough flour or your dough will stick. Cut out the cookies using your desired shape/shapes. I used a variety of snowflakes, a star, and a Christmas tree. Carefully transfer the cookies to a parchment-lined baking sheet. I recommend using a floured spatula to lift the cookies. Cover the baking sheet and place in the freezer. Freeze until firm, about 20-30 minutes. Roll out the leftover scraps, and repeat with the remaining dough.

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Bake the cookies on the middle rack of the oven for 8-10 minutes or until just lightly golden. Cool on the baking sheet 5 minutes, then transfer to a wire cooling rack to cool completely.

Meanwhile, make the frosting. In a medium bowl, beat together the powdered sugar, hazelnut liquor (if using), vanilla, and 1 tablespoon water until smooth and drizzly. If needed, thin the glaze by adding water, 1 tablespoon at a time, until drizzly.

To make the buttercream, in a bowl, beat the butter and cream cheese together until extra light and fluffy, about 3-4 minutes. Add the powdered sugar and vanilla. Beat together until whipped, about 2 more minutes.

Decorate each cookie as desired with vanilla frosting, buttercream frosting, sprinkles, and or vanilla sugar.

To Make Santas: Outline a star cookie with vanilla frosting, then fill the cookie in with frosting, leaving 1 triangle portion without frosting for Santa's face. Sprinkle/press red sprinkles and/or sanding sugar into the frosting to create his body and hat, shake off the excess. Attach two mini chocolate chips for his eyes. Fill in his beard with the buttercream frosting, then add a red sprinkle for his nose.

To Make Snowflakes: Pipe lines and dots of frosting onto each cookie to enhance the snowflake shape. If desired, sprinkle with vanilla sugar. Let the frosting set before serving, about an hour.

To Make Christmas Trees: Fill in each tree with vanilla frosting, then sprinkle with vanilla sugar.

Note: To Pipe Frosting Onto Cookies: add the frosting to a small sandwich size Ziploc bag (or a piping bag), then snip off a small portion of the corner off.

Vanilla Sugar: Mix 1/4 cup granulated sugar with 1/2 teaspoon vanilla bean powder or 1/2 a vanilla bean, seeds scraped.

Source: www.halfbakedharvest.com/the-santa-clause-cookies/

White Chocolate Dipped Peppermint Chocolate Cookies

Such a delicious flavor combination. You get decadent chocolate cookies mixed with the real peppermint flavor, and they're finished with a layer of sweet and creamy white chocolate. So good that they'll likely become a new holiday tradition! They are a pretty and delicious addition to your cookie trays.

1 2/3 cups all-purpose flour (scoop and level to measure)

1 cup unsweetened cocoa powder (scoop and level to measure)

1 teaspoon baking soda

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 cup unsalted butter, softened about halfway (it should be fairly firm still)

1 1/4 cups granulated sugar

3/4 cup packed light brown sugar

2 large eggs

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

1 teaspoon peppermint extract

16 ounces white chocolate, broken or chopped

1/4 cup (approximately) finely crushed peppermint bits

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Line baking sheets with silicone liners or parchment paper.

In a medium mixing bowl whisk together flour, cocoa powder, baking soda and salt for 20 seconds. Set aside.

In the bowl of an electric stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment cream together butter, granulated sugar and brown sugar until well combined. Mix in eggs one at a time then blend in vanilla extract and peppermint extract.

With mixer set on low speed slowly add in flour mixture and mix just until combined.

Scoop dough out by a rounded tablespoon and shape into balls (if dough is sticky you can chill as needed).

Space on cookies sheets 2-inches apart. Flatten cookies slightly with the bottom of a sugar dipped glass.

Bake one sheet at a time in preheated oven about 8 minutes (cookies should appear slightly under-baked).

Let cool on baking sheet several minutes then transfer to a wire rack to cool 5 minutes then transfer to an airtight container to fully cool.

Once cookies are cool, melt white chocolate in a microwave safe bowl on 50% power in 30 second increments, stirring between intervals until melted and smooth.

Dip half of each cookie in white chocolate then transfer to parchment paper and sprinkle with peppermint bits. Chill to let chocolate set about 10 minutes.

Store cookies in an airtight container.

Source: www.cookingclassy.com/white-chocolate-dipped-peppermint-chocolate-cookies/#jump-to-recipe

Cranberry Orange Jello Salad

This delicious layered jello salad features a golden crispy nutty crust is topped with a creamy layer of cream cheese and then topped off with a delectable cranberry orange gelatin mixture. This salad can be made up to 2 days ahead of time.