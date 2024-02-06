Some interesting neighbors

By Rennie Phillips

We moved to the Scott City area back in 1986 where I pastored a smaller Wesley Church here in Scott City. I had visited with God about where I wanted to Pastor and where I didn't. At the top of my list on places where I didn't want to Pastor was Kansas. Nothing against Kansas but I just didn't want to go there. Next in line where I didn't want to Pastor was Missouri. So God probably chuckled and sent us here to Missouri. And honestly we have loved it here. I don't like the real heat in the summer but overall it is a great place to live. God knew what He was doing.

I started to write this article back in 1986 or 1987 I believe. I think it was '86 but I might be wrong. At that time it was the Jimplicute. So once a week I'd crank out an article and take it in person to the Jimplicute and give it to Sharon Venable. The article was mainly religious but I'd throw in some stories as well. Probably somewhere I have some copies of those articles. Not sure where but my wife and I tend to keep most everything.

In time the name of the paper changed and it moved to Chaffee. I think it was the North Scott Country News before it became a part of the Southeast Missourian. And my article changed. I started to write about hunting and fishing and gardening and just life in general. Now and then I'd add tidbits about my religion and my faith. It's hard not to mention something that is a big part of my everyday life.

There are times when the topic of my article was clear and I had it in plenty of time to write the article and get it to the paper before the deadline. And there were also times when I struggled for a topic. So the finished article made it to the paper right on the deadline or was even a little late. Thanks to the folks at the paper for understanding. Thanks to those at the paper who also would ask what I meant when I wrote this or that. It has been interesting.

Down through the years my wife and I have met some really interesting people through this article. Kind of amazing to say the least. One gentleman said he read my article about growing up in Arthur, Nebraska, and how not many people lived there. At one time Arthur County was the least populated county in the U.S. The neat thing was while they were on vacation they visited Arthur, Nebraska. He said Arthur was an interesting place. Arthur has one of the smallest courthouses in the U.S. Also has a baled hay church. And one of his comments was that almost no one lives in that part of the country or the Sandhills.