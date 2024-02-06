Some days are special

I worked for a thoroughbred farm over by Lexington so had exposure to some high dollar horses. I remember one of the studs, Sassafras, got sick one night and he acted like he had colic. I kind of was familiar with colic where Dad always had a few horses, so I called my boss who called the vet. Most vets I was familiar with drove pickups. I'll never forget the vet showed up in his Mercedes. Sassafras ended up having kind of a ball and chain in his stomach which would plug up the outlet from his stomach. Surgery in Lexington took care of the problem. I enjoyed spending time with him.

We used to call the vet when the mares bred to the high dollar studs were about to foal. Spent many an hour checking on mares which were about to foal. It was an enjoyable job. Some of the days stand out because of who the stud was and the importance of the foal. Always remember a friend of mine who got hurt when Euclid, one of the studs, got him down and just chewed the heck out of him. Only a couple guys were even allowed to handle him. If his colts didn't sell so good they'd probably have gotten rid of him. One sold for a half million at Keeneland.

Some of the days stand out but in a sad way. I will always remember the day Dad and Mom died. I could paint you a picture of where I was and what was going on. I shed some tears the day Queeny died. She was one dog that kind of weezeled her way into my heart. Then the day Dallas died. He was special. Ornery old sucker but loved him dearly. And the list goes on and on.

But overall I like to focus on the positive side, the memories of the days that were good ones. When I focus on the bad days it kind of causes me to go into gloom and doom mode. So I try to look on the bright side. This isn't automatic though. Our minds need to be trained to think on the good and reject the bad. If all we feed our minds is negative and junk that's all that will come out. So we need to input positive.

When our first thought is to say I would be more positive if it wasn't for "such and such" we have doomed our self to failure. We don't have to agree with them but we do have to rise above it. I can't get minced meat pie down. It just won't go down,. But rather than complain that is all there is to eat and how I hate it I can hopefully say "I'm sure glad you like it." And you know I'm going to be gracious and let you have it all. No honestly we need to force our minds to think good thoughts.

Overall don't be so negative. Look for the up side of everything. If you catch a three inch fish rejoice because it's a fish and you're not skunked. When they bring you iced tea and it's lukewarm with no ice, don't flip out, instead ask for a cup of ice. Many of us may need to have an extra cup or two of coffee in the morning. Some may need an extra soda. All I hear today on the media is negative this or that or gloom and doom and on and on. We don't have to buy into this. Smile and rejoice. Be glad. Have an ice cream cone. Eat a Snickers. Pet your dog or cat. Take a nap.