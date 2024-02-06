Some days are special

By Rennie Phillips
About a week ago I woke up like normal and really didn't feel any different than the day before except I was a year older. Had a couple of cups of coffee like usual and then breakfast like normal. Fed our big butcher steers their grain and our young steers their grain as well. My high tunnel cats and barn cats were acting like they were starving so I put out some food for them. Checked the water for the steers and the chores were done just like normal. But it was my birthday.
Some 69 years ago Mom probably had an inclination that the day was not going as planned. She probably realized that this was the day I was going to make an appearance, which probably concerned her but also filled her with joy. In January in Nebraska the weather is always a concern. But because Mom and Dad lived like 40 miles or so from a doctor and the hospital, the distance was also a concern. And if memory is correct (my sisters) there was a bunch of snow right then. But all went well and I made my appearance. Both my older sisters were old enough to help Mom so I probably had lots of attention. Probably spoiled rotten. I was Mom and Dad's first born son.
Days like our birthday are special and stand out but then many days stand out. There was my first day of kindergarten school but I can't remember that. I do remember being in kindergarten and my teacher Shirley Harrington. Had a blast. I enjoyed grade school at the little one room country school and liked my teachers. Always had a blast going down on the pond of Trenary's and ice skating. But then I also enjoyed high school. One memory that stands out was speaking the night of my high school graduation. Scared yet at the same time elated. I was graduating.
Went to college and met my wife for the first time. Can't remember that first meeting but I do remember our first date when we went to a show at the theater in Chadron, Nebraska. Later on the day of our marriage in Hyannis, Nebraska stands out. Mick, my brother, and Lee Hoatson and Dale Bersley stood up with me. Three good guys. Dale has gone on to heaven. I visit with Mick every day or two and visit with Lee every three or four weeks. The day of our wedding was special.
Couple years later Victor, our oldest son, made an appearance. I was with Marge when he was born and it was neat. Then two years later along came Tait. It was a joy getting our second son. There for a few minutes they thought he was going to be born in the elevator. We were now a family of four. Remember the boys being in soccer while living in Wilmore, Kentucky. I didn't know much about soccer but it was fun watching them run and kick the ball. Also enjoyed watching the boys grow up in Boy Scouts.
I worked for a thoroughbred farm over by Lexington so had exposure to some high dollar horses. I remember one of the studs, Sassafras, got sick one night and he acted like he had colic. I kind of was familiar with colic where Dad always had a few horses, so I called my boss who called the vet. Most vets I was familiar with drove pickups. I'll never forget the vet showed up in his Mercedes. Sassafras ended up having kind of a ball and chain in his stomach which would plug up the outlet from his stomach. Surgery in Lexington took care of the problem. I enjoyed spending time with him.
We used to call the vet when the mares bred to the high dollar studs were about to foal. Spent many an hour checking on mares which were about to foal. It was an enjoyable job. Some of the days stand out because of who the stud was and the importance of the foal. Always remember a friend of mine who got hurt when Euclid, one of the studs, got him down and just chewed the heck out of him. Only a couple guys were even allowed to handle him. If his colts didn't sell so good they'd probably have gotten rid of him. One sold for a half million at Keeneland.
Some of the days stand out but in a sad way. I will always remember the day Dad and Mom died. I could paint you a picture of where I was and what was going on. I shed some tears the day Queeny died. She was one dog that kind of weezeled her way into my heart. Then the day Dallas died. He was special. Ornery old sucker but loved him dearly. And the list goes on and on.
But overall I like to focus on the positive side, the memories of the days that were good ones. When I focus on the bad days it kind of causes me to go into gloom and doom mode. So I try to look on the bright side. This isn't automatic though. Our minds need to be trained to think on the good and reject the bad. If all we feed our minds is negative and junk that's all that will come out. So we need to input positive.
When our first thought is to say I would be more positive if it wasn't for "such and such" we have doomed our self to failure. We don't have to agree with them but we do have to rise above it. I can't get minced meat pie down. It just won't go down,. But rather than complain that is all there is to eat and how I hate it I can hopefully say "I'm sure glad you like it." And you know I'm going to be gracious and let you have it all. No honestly we need to force our minds to think good thoughts.
Overall don't be so negative. Look for the up side of everything. If you catch a three inch fish rejoice because it's a fish and you're not skunked. When they bring you iced tea and it's lukewarm with no ice, don't flip out, instead ask for a cup of ice. Many of us may need to have an extra cup or two of coffee in the morning. Some may need an extra soda. All I hear today on the media is negative this or that or gloom and doom and on and on. We don't have to buy into this. Smile and rejoice. Be glad. Have an ice cream cone. Eat a Snickers. Pet your dog or cat. Take a nap.
