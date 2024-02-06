Some dark days ahead for the post-COVID church

If you do an internet search, you will find a number of speculative articles about what a U.S. church may look like post-COVID-19.

It may be a fool's errand to guess what worship will look like once the pandemic runs its course, but I can't help myself. My thinking, admittedly, is a bit dystopian. I predict several outcomes, and I very much hope I'm wrong about all of them.

Some will never return to in-person worship.

Notice the qualifier "some" in the headline. Worship for many is an opportunity to gather with the family of faith, to reassure and strengthen one another in face-to-face fellowship. What the last two months have taught us is worship can happen without gathering in a building, an idea forced upon us by the unseen and deadly coronavirus.

Virtual worship for the admittedly unspecified "some" is just fine, thank you. I don't have to leave my house and don't have to get dressed. Convenience wins.

It will become the norm, not the exception, to give online.

Touching an offering plate seems abhorrent in the near term. In order to survive, churches who previously had no digital presence obtained one during the stay-at-home period. Giving to church, as is shopping on your laptop via Amazon, will be more and more an online transaction.

The 80% rule will become 60%.

In my quarter-century as a full-time pastor, the conventional wisdom was if your sanctuary was 80% full, it was effectively full. No longer. Due to social distancing, which will remain commonplace for some time, 60% will now feel full as people no longer sit right next to another congregant, unless they are family.