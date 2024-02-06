Julie Roys is the host of a national radio program on the Moody Radio Network called, "Up for Debate." She has written an article called, "Five Reasons Socialism is Not Christian." She cites research that indicates many Americans believe Jesus would favor socialism over capitalism. According to a Barna poll, 24% thought Jesus would support socialism, 14% thought he would support capitalism, and 62% responded neither or not sure.

Roys has said that the Millennials are the most pro-socialist generation America has ever known. According to a recent Reason-Rupe survey, 53% of Americans younger than 30 view socialism favorably, compared to less than a third of Americans older than 30. Gallup found that 69% of those younger than 30 said they would be willing to vote for a socialist presidential candidate. There are many factors that could explain this trend.

As a Christian, I must weigh my emotions with Scripture knowing that the heart is deceitful as Jeremiah 17:9 says, "The heart is deceitful above all things, and desperately sick; who can understand it?"

According to Roys, socialism may sound compassionate and Christian, but it is antithetical to everything Christianity teaches. She cites five reasons why:

1. Socialism is based on a materialistic worldview: Socialists claim that the problem is unequal distribution of wealth. To socialists, all that really exists is the material world. Karl Marx, the father of socialism/communism, invented the notion of dialectical materialism -- the belief that matter contains a creative power within itself. This enabled Marx to eliminate the need for a creator. The solution to life's problems, for the socialist, is to redistribute wealth so everyone has the same amount of stuff.

The Bible teaches that our greatest problems are spiritual. The Bible says the cause of suffering is sin and salvation is found in the cross of Christ, which liberates us from sin. Because of sin, there will always be inequalities. The parable of the talents shows that those with good character tend to accumulate more; those with bad character may lose everything they have. Even so, our quality of life is not determined by how much stuff we have, but by our relationship to Christ.