Social secretary helps welcome people to the 'people's house'

WASHINGTON -- Cookies forgotten in purses until they crumble. Complaints about not being invited. Boycotts over political disagreements with President Joe Biden.

After a couple of party-free years because of the coronavirus pandemic, White House holiday parties are back -- and the "people's house" is once again welcoming the people. Lots of people. An estimated 50,000 visitors between Thanksgiving and Christmas.

And helping make it all happen is White House social secretary Carlos Elizondo.

"Everybody's ready to have a party," said Rickie Niceta, who had Elizondo's job in the Trump administration.

It's been a whirlwind month for Elizondo, who oversaw holiday decorating by 150 volunteers after Thanksgiving followed by a visit by France's president that included a state dinner for more than 330 guests. There also was a White House reception for the Kennedy Center honorees and a three-day summit with nearly 50 African leaders -- including a group dinner in the East Room and a performance by Gladys Knight.

Elizondo also lent his expertise to preparations for the 250-guest South Lawn wedding of Biden's granddaughter Naomi in November, and he is working his way through more than 20 holiday parties and receptions, sometimes two per day, ending later this week.

And with the end almost in sight, a surprise White House visit Wednesday by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was added to the mix, requiring even further juggling by Elizondo.

So how is he managing? "Lots of caffeine," said Elizondo, the first Latino to become White House social secretary. He began working for Biden and his wife back when Biden was Barack Obama's vice president.

"For over a decade the President and I have relied on Carlos for his creativity, heart, and dedication to bring our traditions and warm welcome to the American people," first lady Jill Biden said in a written statement to The Associated Press. "Now at the White House, Carlos is helping us celebrate the richness of our country's culture and diversity, and together, we are opening the doors of 'the People's House' wider and wider."

Parties return

Handshaking wasn't in last year's holiday script when COVID-19 shadowed Biden's first year as president. Limited numbers of guests were invited to open houses to experience the White House decked out for the season. Food was not served, and the Bidens did not participate.

But this year brought the return of parties, complete with gripping and grinning, buffet tables with shrimp, lamb chops and other tasty morsels and a quick greeting with the president and the first lady in a photo line. Guests were asked to disclose their COVID-19 vaccination status and test for the virus before attending.

White House merry-making would seem incomplete without some grumbling. And a boycott.

New Hampshire's two senators, Democrats Jeanne Shaheen and Maggie Hassan, skipped a black-tie ball for members of Congress to protest Biden's proposal for South Carolina to lead the party's presidential primaries schedule. New Hampshire historically has been first.

Multiple journalists grumbled openly about not being invited. "PBS NewsHour" anchor Judy Woodruff shared a photo of the crumbs from a cookie she tried to save for later.

"This is what happens when you steal a Christmas cookie at the White House holiday party, throw it into your purse but forget about it until you get home," Woodruff tweeted.

Trusted hand

Elizondo, a bespectacled 60-year-old, began working for the Bidens in January 2009, after Joe Biden became vice president, and he held the job until Biden's term ended in 2017.