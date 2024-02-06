Social hour with sunshine and Celebrations

Thanks to the great variety of options available at Aldi, I have continued to try new things from the comfort of my own home. In fact, I wondered if I should share some of my favorite finds with you, such as street corn chips, dill pickle popcorn and chocolate-covered espresso beans. I decided against it for selfish reasons: I don't want all of my favorite items to disappear from the store shelves.

As I neared the lunch hour last week and began to consider the available options in my kitchen, all I could think was "blah." This was a strange response considering my last grocery trip resulted in me fighting the urge to try everything at once. Feeling a bit stuck, I did what I normally do: I turned to the internet for inspiration. A few clicks of the mouse, and something caught my eye: A picture of a s'mores cake at Celebrations Restaurant and Bar. It looked like an ooey-gooey masterpiece. Unfortunately, I didn't get to indulge my desire because I was a day late and a dollar short, but I noticed the restaurant was offering a $10 boxed lunch which included a smoked pork gyro, broccoli salad, and a mystery dessert. Having recently experienced their food, which is made with fresh local ingredients, it sounded like a great option. I placed my order by phone and was on my way for curbside pick up. Around this time, a Starbucks-loving friend shared a photo of a whipped coffee drink she had concocted at home and invited me to stop by and try it (following social distancing guidelines, of course). While en route to Celebrations, I thought about my sweet neighbor who had recently surprised me with a four-pack of Big Red soda from Cracker Barrel and how good it felt to know someone was thinking about me. I was inspired to pay the kindness forward and immediately decided to treat my friend to lunch as well.

A few minutes later I was in my friend's driveway with our separately bagged orders. She welcomed me by handing me coffee, a perfect way to make me feel welcomed, and I handed her a boxed lunch. It was a gorgeous sunny day, and so we enjoyed lunch on her porch while maintaining the appropriate distance. Birds were chirping and bees were buzzing all around.