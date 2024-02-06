So why do family historians appreciate taxes?

It is rare to find someone who likes taxes. However, genealogists at least have a deep appreciation for tax assessment lists and other tax-related records. Such records, if they survive, can tell us much about an ancestor.
The collective name for this type of record is a "tax list", but these encompass several types of records. They can be lists of those assessed for taxes on property (based on ownership and value) along with the estimated tax. Some are lists of potential taxpayers for the following year, meant to guide the tax collector in starting a list. The lists may be only for real estate, only for personal property, both real and personal property, for poll (per head) taxes (sometimes called tithables) or for income tax.
Despite the relative simplicity of tax lists, they provide much potential information. They place an ancestor at a location at a given time, and tax collectors rarely missed individuals. Because they pre-date censuses in some locations, they serve as a substitute for census.
States first taxed men as polls at age 16 or 21, depending on the location and year, so researchers can sometimes deduce age and birth year. Tax lists can allow separating men with the same name in the same county, and sometimes identification clues ("son of" or "of location") may appear in the list to distinguish individuals. Tax lists can identify death year and widows and their remarriage if connected to a specific land parcel.
Researchers infer an ancestor's economic circumstances from tax lists. They may have owned land and much personal property, or they may only appear as a poll in the list. Finally, tax assessment lists can identify movements between census years, either short-distance (from district to district) or long distance (to another county or even state).
Federal assessments began with the 1798 direct tax, assessed on real property (including structures) to fund the federal military buildup in the face of possible war with France. Few of these records survive, but those that do are extremely thorough in describing property. The U.S. assessed income tax in 1862-1872 to fund costs of the Civil War, but the lower limit for taxed income was high. Thus, few people paid this tax. Contemporary income tax began with ratification of the Sixteenth Amendment in 1913.
States assessed a variety of taxes at various times. Information can be found in statutes of the state or in the Family Search wiki for that state (familysearch.org/en/wiki/United_States_Taxation). Most tax records of genealogical value lie at the town level (for New England) or county level. As with many county-level records, an understanding of county boundary changes and state-level legislation involving taxes are necessary for interpretation.
Most of those taxed were free white males aged 16 or 21 and to an upper age (often 55 or 60). Others assessed included free men of color, any owner of real estate (or personal property in some cases), sometimes owners of stocks and bonds and administrators/executors of estates/wills.
Taxation followed an annual process, beginning with determination of taxable items and rates by the state legislature or designee. Researchers can find this information in state archives, Google Books, Internet Archive, Hathitrust or similar online sources. Then, local officials (often sheriff or deputies in early days) developed a list for the authority (county or district), which he copied to serve as a start for the next year. Notices, newspaper items or visits informed taxpayers of the need to pay taxes. The collector(s) received payment, compiled a list of delinquent taxpayers and then published the delinquent list.
The assessor/collector organized lists either alphabetically or in the order of his visit. The latter are most valuable for genealogists because they allow determination of neighborhoods and thus associates of an ancestor. We should always be aware of errors such as misspelling or listing names in first name-surname order rather than the reverse. Assessors organized lists as county lists in some areas, by administrative townships in others, or militia districts, with the militia commander serving as collector in this case. In most cases there were separate lists for non-residents, usually for real estate only.
Information within tax lists varies, but typically includes valuation. At a minimum, the list has the taxpayer's name (who is sometimes not the owner of the property). Description and value of land, town lots and buildings often appear. Antebellum tax lists include the number of enslaved people, usually above a specified age. Lists may have agricultural property; certain types of businesses, such as mills, tan yards or distilleries; luxury items; stocks and bonds and money at interest and number of polls.
