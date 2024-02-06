So, who is growing older?

The good news is this same ingredient could produce dramatic weight loss in humans. The bad news: before it becomes available, it must be approved by the Food and Drug Administration. The FDA motto is, "We haven't yet approved our motto." So, it's going to take a while.

But, getting back to the aging thing: Aside from the vision thing, the hearing thing, and the weight thing, and the need to take an afternoon nap almost immediately after I wake up from one, I am in pretty good shape. I have a steel trap for a mind. Of course, very few things in the world, and I include the Home Shopping Network in this statement, are as stupid as a steel trap.

What I'm saying is, though I am sure my mental capabilities are far superior to most, I have definitely detected a decline in some of my mental facilities. For example, I was attempting to fill out an IRS form the other day and I needed to divide 3 into $125.85, and I couldn't remember how to do long division. I knew I was supposed to put the 3 into the 12, then bring something down, but what? And, how far down? And, would I need the "cosine?" I was starting to panic when, all of a sudden, I knew exactly what to do. Ask Steve. Steve is my son, and he has a calculator.

I guess I need to get a calculator, and a magnifying glass, and a hearing aid, and some kind of device that remembers: 1) people's names; 2) where I put the remote control; 3) what I had planned to do once I got into the kitchen during commercials.

So, my memory is going too. Well, I do remember this: When I was young there was no respect for youth. Now that I am old, there is no respect for age. It is sobering to realize that I missed it coming and going.

In truth, age is nothing more than experience, and some of us are more experienced than others. Yes, I am older this week than last, but I look better and feel better, and I'll tell you something else, I never lied better.