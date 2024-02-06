So, where are we headed?

By Mark Hopkins

An old Chinese curse says, "If we don't change directions, we are going to get where we are headed."

Some have said, "Now that Donald Trump and the Republicans are in charge, we will straighten out the mess in Washington." We will "drain the swamp," so to speak.

Forgive me if I am a bit skeptical.

Wouldn't it be wonderful if we could just snap our fingers and, like a stage magician, everything would miraculously turn out right? Unfortunately, that is not the way government works. Government has significant inertia, and like an aircraft carrier, it takes a long time to get it turned around and headed in a different direction.

Those who focus on the positive aspects of the Obama administration point out the changes that have occurred in the economy between 2009 and 2017.

Principal among these changes is the stock market that has risen from below 9,000 to over 19,000, unemployment that declined from 9 percent to 4.9 percent, and manufacturing that is at an all-time high in production.

President Obama's detractors point out the president has very little to do with the nation's economy. Of the 10 responsibilities of the president in the Constitution, none relate to the economy.

In fact, we have a market-driven economy. When President Jimmy Carter was asked about a president's influence over the economy, he responded the president's influence comes in third behind Congress and the Fed.

We need to remember that as we watch President Donald Trump attempt to fulfill his campaign promises, most of which have to do with the economy.

When we elect a president, we are not electing a king. He has a constitution to contend with that gives most of the ultimate control of governance to Congress.

There is an old Southern saying that can be applied to the transition of Donald Trump from candidate to president. It says, "When all is said and done, more will be said than done."