A helicopter parent is a mother or father who will not let a child out of sight, even for a moment. Hovering, flitting around Johnny or Susie in all their activities. The whirling blades of attention are forever present. My own parents never knew where I was after school, on weekends, and especially in the summertime. They knew I was somewhere on my bicycle but had no real idea of my exact location. "Just be home when your dad gets home for supper," was our instruction. Somehow, I survived. I'm not naive nor nostalgic. The 1960s and '70s were a different time. Children get kidnapped and murdered today. Shootings at school seem commonplace in the 21st century. It seems ludicrous now, but my high school once had a rifle club that shot live ammunition in the gymnasium. This author was in that club. Things had to change -- and they did. Helicopter parenting may be the overreaction to what we perceive, usually accurately, as a scary society.

Today, parents with means have turned to snowplow parenting. Parents who have the money can clear most obstacles for their children. You've read about the recent college bribery scandal. Fifty people, including a couple of well-known Hollywood actresses, have been charged with fraud. They paid bribes to secure admission to elite colleges for Johnny and Susie. These ultrawealthy moms and dads are, as "The Week" magazine put it in its March 29 editions, "like snowplows, machines chugging ahead, clearing any obstacles in their child's path to success, so that they don't have to encounter failure, frustration, or lost opportunities."

The first snowplow parent in the Bible is probably Rebekah, the mother of Jacob and Esau. The story is told in Genesis chapters 25-28. Unhappy that her favorite son, Jacob, was not going to win his father's blessing -- and the largest share of the family inheritance that went with it -- Rebekah engineers a deception worthy of any 21st century snowplow mom. She encourages Jacob to deceive his nearly-blind father by pretending to be Esau. The ruse is successful. Rebekah ruthlessly "snowplowed" the way to success for her Jacob. The price Jacob paid was a lifetime of being afraid of his elder brother and remorse for having wronged Esau. Thanks, Mom.

Here's an idea. Maybe we let our kids clear their own road. When they succeed, we rejoice with them in their accomplishment. When they fail, they learn and find other paths. We'll build a stronger, more resilient society if we just turn off the snowplows.