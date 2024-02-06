Snow slams Northwest; even Hawaii gets some

SEATTLE -- Schools closed across Washington state and the Legislature canceled all hearings Monday with winter snowstorms pummeling the Northwest again as a larger weather system wreaked havoc in the region and even brought snow to Hawaii.

Seattle's metro area had already been hit by three snow storms this month, and the National Weather Service reported Seattle-Tacoma International Airport has received 14.1 inches of snow so far in February, more than twice the annual average and the snowiest month in more than 30 years.

The storm in Seattle on Sunday dumped up to 4 inches of snow and forecasters said more snow or rain was expected Monday and today as a lingering jet stream drives cold arctic air into the normally temperate region, and part of a larger cycle also driving snow as far away as Hawaii.

In the state capital of Olympia, lawmakers canceled meetings and the University of Washington in Seattle and Washington State University in Pullman called off classes.

And as far away as Northern California, Humboldt County beaches without snow in more than 15 years received a dusting, and blizzard conditions caused whiteouts on mountain roads.