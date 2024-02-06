All sections
featuresNovember 19, 2022
Snow flower
An early snow fell during the nighttime hours on Nov. 12. By noon the next day, temperatures had risen above freezing and the half-inch snowfall had mostly melted away. Opportunities to capture a photo like the one you see here are often fleeting. I got out early that morning and was delighted to see snow and no wind. ...
Aaron Horrell avatar
Aaron Horrell
story image illustation

An early snow fell during the nighttime hours on Nov. 12. By noon the next day, temperatures had risen above freezing and the half-inch snowfall had mostly melted away. Opportunities to capture a photo like the one you see here are often fleeting.

I got out early that morning and was delighted to see snow and no wind. Although the light was dim, I had no trouble searching for things to photograph. I spent too much time taking pictures of snow on green leaves, but I knew where some yellow coneflowers had been blooming this past summer. I went there.

Knowing that coneflower stems die and the seed heads do not fall off the plant after blooming gave me a hint as to what I might find. Several seed heads with snow on them gave me the chance to find one that was standing alone without grass or other plants interfering. I placed a dark gray backdrop behind the dead flower and carefully took this photo.

