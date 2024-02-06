All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
FeaturesMarch 19, 2022

Snow and flower

I took this photo Saturday morning after a late winter snowfall. The purple flowers sticking out of the snow belong to a wildflower called dead nettle. It is native to Europe and Asia, but has become naturalized throughout much of North America. The dead nettle is related to a much taller plant called the stinging nettle. ...

Aaron Horrell avatar
Aaron Horrell
story image illustation

I took this photo Saturday morning after a late winter snowfall. The purple flowers sticking out of the snow belong to a wildflower called dead nettle. It is native to Europe and Asia, but has become naturalized throughout much of North America.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The dead nettle is related to a much taller plant called the stinging nettle. The stinging nettle will impale your hand and fingers with tiny needles if you handle it. The tiny needles will sting and are near impossible to remove. Dead nettle is so named because it has no stinging ability.

Leaves and flowers of the dead nettle are known to be edible, although I have never tried them. You can do an online search to learn how to prepare them. Obviously, dead nettle is one of the earliest flowers to bloom in spring.

Story Tags
Column
Advertisement
Related
ColumnNov. 13
Smith: The dawn of a new era
ColumnNov. 3
Kinder: Why Cape's water rate vote is crucial for the city's...
ColumnOct. 29
The many layers of sports betting
ColumnOct. 25
Chief Justice Russell: Why your vote on judges matters: A gu...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
First Responders Month: The dedication and challenges of Chaffee's volunteer firefighters
FeaturesOct. 24
First Responders Month: The dedication and challenges of Chaffee's volunteer firefighters
Stay away from this
FeaturesJuly 27
Stay away from this
New playground equipment donated
FeaturesJuly 27
New playground equipment donated
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
FeaturesJuly 27
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
Captured on Film
FeaturesJuly 27
Captured on Film
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
FeaturesJuly 27
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
Thinking of others is the best therapy
FeaturesJuly 27
Thinking of others is the best therapy
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
FeaturesJuly 27
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy