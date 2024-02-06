Snow and flower

The dead nettle is related to a much taller plant called the stinging nettle. The stinging nettle will impale your hand and fingers with tiny needles if you handle it. The tiny needles will sting and are near impossible to remove. Dead nettle is so named because it has no stinging ability.

Leaves and flowers of the dead nettle are known to be edible, although I have never tried them. You can do an online search to learn how to prepare them. Obviously, dead nettle is one of the earliest flowers to bloom in spring.