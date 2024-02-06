Snider receives doctoral degree

Dr. Candice Snider graduated from Des Moines University College of Podiatric Medicine and Surgery in Des Moines, Iowa, on May 28. She also received a master's degree in biomedical science from Kansas City University of Medicine and Biosciences.
She is doing her three-year residency for foot and ankle surgeon at Wyckoff Heights Medical Center in Brooklyn, New York and lives in Manhattan, New York.
Snider is the daughter of Jeanette Snider and the late Steve Snider of Chaffee, Missouri.
