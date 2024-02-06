All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
FeaturesAugust 28, 2021

Snider receives doctoral degree

Dr. Candice Snider graduated from Des Moines University College of Podiatric Medicine and Surgery in Des Moines, Iowa, on May 28. She also received a master's degree in biomedical science from Kansas City University of Medicine and Biosciences. She is doing her three-year residency for foot and ankle surgeon at Wyckoff Heights Medical Center in Brooklyn, New York and lives in Manhattan, New York...

Dr. Candice Snider
Dr. Candice Snider

Dr. Candice Snider graduated from Des Moines University College of Podiatric Medicine and Surgery in Des Moines, Iowa, on May 28. She also received a master's degree in biomedical science from Kansas City University of Medicine and Biosciences.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

She is doing her three-year residency for foot and ankle surgeon at Wyckoff Heights Medical Center in Brooklyn, New York and lives in Manhattan, New York.

Snider is the daughter of Jeanette Snider and the late Steve Snider of Chaffee, Missouri.

Story Tags
Community

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
New playground equipment donated
FeaturesJuly 27
New playground equipment donated
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
FeaturesJuly 27
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
Captured on Film
FeaturesJuly 27
Captured on Film
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
FeaturesJuly 27
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
Thinking of others is the best therapy
FeaturesJuly 27
Thinking of others is the best therapy
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
FeaturesJuly 27
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
We are designed
FeaturesJuly 23
We are designed
Revolutionary home kitchen conveniences that changed everything
FeaturesJuly 20
Revolutionary home kitchen conveniences that changed everything
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy