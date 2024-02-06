Snacks or finger foods just right for the next gameday

We're right in the middle of football and basketball season, and this usually involves friends and food. The food is typically snacks and finger foods at game time.

We watch a tremendous amount of basketball at our house and for those of you who know Scott, when North Carolina is playing his world almost comes to a stop until the game is over. He also likes snack foods at game time and not a big meal all at once on a plate. He would rather just graze and snack through the game, and of course, bacon makes everything better.

Today I have gathered together just a few snacks and finger foods that you may be interested in keeping for your next game day party or to use anytime through the year.

Warm Bacon Cheese Dip

A Warm Bacon Cheese Dip that can be prepared in minutes and is a crowd-pleaser.

1 round loaf (1 pound sourdough bread)

8 ounces cream cheese, softened

1 1/2 cups sour cream (12 ounces)

2 cups shredded cheddar cheese (8 ounces)

1 1/2 teaspoons Worcestershire sauce

3/4 pound sliced bacon, cooked and crumbled

1/2 cup chopped green onions

Assorted crackers for dipping

Preheat the oven to 325 degrees.

Cut the top fourth off the loaf of bread. Hollow out the bread leaving a 1-inch shell. Slice the removed bread into cubes and save for dipping.

In a large bowl, beat cream cheese until fluffy. Add the sour cream, cheddar cheese and Worcestershire sauce until blended; stir in bacon and onions.

Spoon the mixture into the hollowed out bread. into bread shell. Wrap the bread in heavy duty foil and bake for one hour or until heated through. Unwrap and give the dip a stir if needed. Serve with crackers and reserved bread cubes.

Source: www.tasteofhome.com/recipes/warm-bacon-cheese-spread#ixzz3CP7t7Twu

Bacon-Wrapped Cream Cheese Crackers

These Bacon-Wrapped Cream Cheese Crackers are so addictive. These things fly off the plate at parties. Super easy to make with only three ingredients. Club crackers, onion and chive cream cheese, and bacon. You can make 10 or 100. Can assemble ahead of time and bake when ready.

68 club crackers

1 (8-ounce) container chive and onion cream cheese, softened

1 pound bacon cut in half (17 slices cut in half)

Preheat oven to 250 degrees. Line a rimmed baking sheet with foil and place a cooling rack on top.

Spread cream cheese on top of half of the crackers. Top cream cheese with remaining crackers to make a sandwich.

Wrap each cracker in a piece of bacon and place it on the rack.

Bake for two hours or until bacon is crispy.

Notes: To bake the crackers, I place them on a baking rack on top of a rimmed baking sheet. This will keep the crackers from getting soggy from all the bacon fat. The bacon will cook and the bacon fat will drop down into the pan below.

I suggest using regular sliced bacon and not thick-cut bacon. It will take longer for the thick-cut bacon to cook.

Can make as many or as few as you need.

You can assemble the crackers in advance and refrigerate until ready to bake. Makes for an easy appetizer!

Source: www.plainchicken.com/bacon-wrapped-cream-cheese-crackers/?fbclid=IAR2IED3V-yP06GSH7bxDvi4C1EuNxnasDh0b4cUPqG5iXo2y-S01FCw5qFU

Pulled Pork Pastry Puffs

Great recipe for a quick lunch, dinner or party. Smoky pulled pork tossed with barbecue sauce and cheese then baked in puff pastry. Can make ahead and freeze for later. Serve these with some coleslaw and extra sauce or Ranch for dipping.

1 (17.3-ounce) package puff pastry, defrosted

3/4 pound pulled pork

3/4 cup BBQ sauce

1 1/4 cups shredded cheddar cheese

1 egg, beaten

1 tablespoon water

Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Line baking sheets with parchment paper. Set aside.

Unfold pastry sheets. Cut each sheet into nine squares.

Toss pulled pork with BBQ sauce. Arrange pulled pork and cheese down center of the pastry squares.

Fold two opposite corners of each square over the filling and press edges to seal. Place on prepared baking sheet.

Combine egg and water. Brush each pastry with egg wash.

Bake 15 to 18 minutes, until golden brown. Serve warm or at room temperature.

Notes: Can assemble pastry puffs through Step 4 and freeze unbaked for later.

To bake after freezing, thaw slightly, brush with egg wash and bake as directed above.

If having trouble keeping the ends together — you can use a toothpick to keep them together when baking.

Can use pulled pork with sauce and omit the barbecue sauce in the recipe.

Source: www.plainchicken.com/pulled-pork-pastry-puffs-football-friday/

Shoepeg Corn Dip

This dip is so easy and absolutely addicting.

2 (11 ounce) cans of white shoepeg corn, drained

1/4 cup chopped onion, could use green onion

1/4 cup chopped green pepper, can use red pepper or chili peppers

1 cup sour cream

1/2 cup mayonnaise

1 tablespoon dried parsley

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

Salt to taste

1/4 cup grated or shredded Parmesan cheese

1 cup Mexican shredded cheese, can use cheese of your choice

Pinch of cayenne or few drops of hot sauce

Mix all ingredients together and refrigerate several hours or overnight before serving. Serve with Frito scoops, tortilla chips, crackers, etcs. This makes about 4 cups of dip and will keep in the refrigerator for several days.

Notes: Shoepeg corn is a small white corn that comes in a can. You don't cook it for this recipe. You just drain and add to other ingredients.

Source: www.thesouthernladycooks.com/shoepeg-corn-dip/?fbclid=IwAR1VMX3EF80xHbyXlBZs7ZTQF4chFSor-j1s2KFJLMR7raT7Lk50IUiIfj4

Buttery Garlic Ranch Pretzels

How to make kid-friendly Buttery Garlic Ranch Pretzels: seasoned pretzels for game day or a party of after school snack for the family.

16 ounces pretzels (small or sticks)

5 ounces vegetable, canola oil or buttery popcorn popping oil

1 ounce ranch dip mix (package)

2 teaspoons garlic powder

Pour pretzels into large mixing bowl.

Toss pretzels with oil until coated. Sprinkle the dip mix and garlic powder over the pretzels. Toss again until all the ingredients are distributed evenly over all the pretzels. Spend a couple minutes doing this to be sure everything is evenly distributed.

Transfer onto large cookie sheet to let dry (two to three hours). Once dry, store in airtight container.

Source: www.wishesndishes.com/buttery-garlic-ranch-pretzels/?fbclid=IwAR1MgXX7-GOKZJpq1aO3LZHMySlxN0o-Zzjg8rARpWFKYsqkr-dEzZuJcww

Frito Snack Mix

This blend of corn chips, pretzels, nuts and candies is tossed in a sweet syrup and baked. It's a great mix to have around for snacking and parties.

15.5 ounces Fritos corn chips

2 cups Rice Chex cereal

2 cups pretzel twists

1 1/2 cups nuts (walnuts, peanut, cashews suggested)

1 cup packed light brown sugar

1/2 cup (1 stick) butter

1 1/2 cup light corn syrup

1 cup mini M&M's

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

In a large bowl combine the Fritos, Chex, Pretzels and nuts. Set aside.

In a small saucepan melt the sugar, butter and corn syrup over medium heat. Let the mixture come to a boil and then boil for 4 minutes without stirring.

Remove the pan from heat and pour over the Frito mixture, stirring to coat evenly. Transfer the mix to a large roasting pan and bake for 8 minutes. Remove to stir and bake for an additional 8 minutes.

Transfer the mixture to a wax paper lined counter and let it cool completely before breaking into large clumps. When cooled sprinkle M&Ms over mix. Store in an airtight container for up to a week.

Source: www.recipegirl.com/frito-snack-mix/?fbclid=IwAR2B8FDA0faUvuMkn-mTCSY1HOfA71YvNCKqCm3eGYls6cbd5EguMWcmqos

Buffalo Chicken Roll Up Appetizers

Made with frozen breaded chicken tenders tossed in hot sauce, then rolled up with a homemade blue cheese dip, diced celery, and crisp lettuce.

4 ounces garden vegetable cream cheese, room temperature

4 ounces sour cream

3 ounces blue cheese, divided

1/2 teaspoon fresh ground black pepper

1/4 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon fresh chopped parsley, plus extra for garnish if desired

For the roll ups:

6 ounces frozen breaded chicken breast strips (1/2 of a 25 package)

1/4 cup to 1/3 Buffalo Wing Sauce

3 sandwich roll-up flatbreads

2 ribs of celery diced, plus extra sticks for dipping

6 leaves large lettuce

In a small bowl combine the cream cheese, sour cream, 2 ounces of the blue cheese (crumbled), pepper, salt and parsley. Stir to combine, cover and refrigerate until ready to use.

Preheat oven to bake the chicken tenders/strips/breasts.

Bake the chicken strips according to the package directions. While hot place the chicken strips, two at a time, in a bowl and toss with the hot sauce. Repeat until all the chicken strips are coated. Place on the baking sheet in a single layer to cool. Once cooled, toss in the hot sauce again and set aside.

To assemble the roll ups, spread each flatbread with a generous amount of the blue cheese dip. At one of the short ends of the flatbread, place two chicken strips, then next to the chicken, sprinkle with the diced celery, then add the lettuce. Add more crumbled blue cheese if desired. Roll up the flatbreads and cut into 6 to 8 pieces each.

Secure the roll up with an appetizer pick.

Serve immediately or cover and refrigerate until needed.