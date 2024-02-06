Snacks or finger foods just right for the next gameday

We're right in the middle of football and basketball season, and this usually involves friends and food. The food is typically snacks and finger foods at game time.
We watch a tremendous amount of basketball at our house and for those of you who know Scott, when North Carolina is playing his world almost comes to a stop until the game is over. He also likes snack foods at game time and not a big meal all at once on a plate. He would rather just graze and snack through the game, and of course, bacon makes everything better.
Today I have gathered together just a few snacks and finger foods that you may be interested in keeping for your next game day party or to use anytime through the year.
A Warm Bacon Cheese Dip that can be prepared in minutes and is a crowd-pleaser.
Preheat the oven to 325 degrees.
Cut the top fourth off the loaf of bread. Hollow out the bread leaving a 1-inch shell. Slice the removed bread into cubes and save for dipping.
In a large bowl, beat cream cheese until fluffy. Add the sour cream, cheddar cheese and Worcestershire sauce until blended; stir in bacon and onions.
Spoon the mixture into the hollowed out bread. into bread shell. Wrap the bread in heavy duty foil and bake for one hour or until heated through. Unwrap and give the dip a stir if needed. Serve with crackers and reserved bread cubes.
These Bacon-Wrapped Cream Cheese Crackers are so addictive. These things fly off the plate at parties. Super easy to make with only three ingredients. Club crackers, onion and chive cream cheese, and bacon. You can make 10 or 100. Can assemble ahead of time and bake when ready.
Preheat oven to 250 degrees. Line a rimmed baking sheet with foil and place a cooling rack on top.
Spread cream cheese on top of half of the crackers. Top cream cheese with remaining crackers to make a sandwich.
Wrap each cracker in a piece of bacon and place it on the rack.
Bake for two hours or until bacon is crispy.
Notes: To bake the crackers, I place them on a baking rack on top of a rimmed baking sheet. This will keep the crackers from getting soggy from all the bacon fat. The bacon will cook and the bacon fat will drop down into the pan below.
I suggest using regular sliced bacon and not thick-cut bacon. It will take longer for the thick-cut bacon to cook.
Can make as many or as few as you need.
You can assemble the crackers in advance and refrigerate until ready to bake. Makes for an easy appetizer!
Great recipe for a quick lunch, dinner or party. Smoky pulled pork tossed with barbecue sauce and cheese then baked in puff pastry. Can make ahead and freeze for later. Serve these with some coleslaw and extra sauce or Ranch for dipping.
Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Line baking sheets with parchment paper. Set aside.
Unfold pastry sheets. Cut each sheet into nine squares.
Toss pulled pork with BBQ sauce. Arrange pulled pork and cheese down center of the pastry squares.
Fold two opposite corners of each square over the filling and press edges to seal. Place on prepared baking sheet.
Combine egg and water. Brush each pastry with egg wash.
Bake 15 to 18 minutes, until golden brown. Serve warm or at room temperature.
Notes: Can assemble pastry puffs through Step 4 and freeze unbaked for later.
To bake after freezing, thaw slightly, brush with egg wash and bake as directed above.
If having trouble keeping the ends together — you can use a toothpick to keep them together when baking.
Can use pulled pork with sauce and omit the barbecue sauce in the recipe.
This dip is so easy and absolutely addicting.
Mix all ingredients together and refrigerate several hours or overnight before serving. Serve with Frito scoops, tortilla chips, crackers, etcs. This makes about 4 cups of dip and will keep in the refrigerator for several days.
Notes: Shoepeg corn is a small white corn that comes in a can. You don't cook it for this recipe. You just drain and add to other ingredients.
How to make kid-friendly Buttery Garlic Ranch Pretzels: seasoned pretzels for game day or a party of after school snack for the family.
Pour pretzels into large mixing bowl.
Toss pretzels with oil until coated. Sprinkle the dip mix and garlic powder over the pretzels. Toss again until all the ingredients are distributed evenly over all the pretzels. Spend a couple minutes doing this to be sure everything is evenly distributed.
Transfer onto large cookie sheet to let dry (two to three hours). Once dry, store in airtight container.
This blend of corn chips, pretzels, nuts and candies is tossed in a sweet syrup and baked. It's a great mix to have around for snacking and parties.
Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
In a large bowl combine the Fritos, Chex, Pretzels and nuts. Set aside.
In a small saucepan melt the sugar, butter and corn syrup over medium heat. Let the mixture come to a boil and then boil for 4 minutes without stirring.
Remove the pan from heat and pour over the Frito mixture, stirring to coat evenly. Transfer the mix to a large roasting pan and bake for 8 minutes. Remove to stir and bake for an additional 8 minutes.
Transfer the mixture to a wax paper lined counter and let it cool completely before breaking into large clumps. When cooled sprinkle M&Ms over mix. Store in an airtight container for up to a week.
Made with frozen breaded chicken tenders tossed in hot sauce, then rolled up with a homemade blue cheese dip, diced celery, and crisp lettuce.
For the roll ups:
In a small bowl combine the cream cheese, sour cream, 2 ounces of the blue cheese (crumbled), pepper, salt and parsley. Stir to combine, cover and refrigerate until ready to use.
Preheat oven to bake the chicken tenders/strips/breasts.
Bake the chicken strips according to the package directions. While hot place the chicken strips, two at a time, in a bowl and toss with the hot sauce. Repeat until all the chicken strips are coated. Place on the baking sheet in a single layer to cool. Once cooled, toss in the hot sauce again and set aside.
To assemble the roll ups, spread each flatbread with a generous amount of the blue cheese dip. At one of the short ends of the flatbread, place two chicken strips, then next to the chicken, sprinkle with the diced celery, then add the lettuce. Add more crumbled blue cheese if desired. Roll up the flatbreads and cut into 6 to 8 pieces each.
Secure the roll up with an appetizer pick.
Serve immediately or cover and refrigerate until needed.
Note: for the hot sauce we use Frank's brand. For the flatbread - we used the Kontos brand.
These are best served within an hour or two of assembly.
Substitute ranch dressing and shredded cheddar cheese if desired - or do half ranch and half blue cheese to make everyone happy!
All the flavors of Crab Rangoon... in a deliciously creamy dip! This Crab Rangoon Dip is loaded with real crab meat and bursting with flavor. The perfect dip to enjoy with crackers, crostini, or our homemade wonton chips.
In a large mixing bowl, combine the cream cheese, sour cream, mayonnaise, soy sauce, Worcestershire, and powdered sugar. Using a hand mixture, mix until smooth and creamy.
Stir in the crab meat (drained), 1 cup of shredded cheese, and 2 sliced green onions.
Transfer to a small (1 quart) baking dish and top with remaining cheese.
Bake at 350 degrees for 30-35 minutes or until golden brown and bubbly.
Garnish with additional sliced green onions.
Preheat the oven to 400 degrees. Cut the wontons in half diagonally, then place them on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper. Brush oil lightly over both side of the wontons and sprinkle lightly with salt. Bake at 400 degrees for 6 to 8 minutes or until golden brown.
Everyone loves a good onion dip but caramelized onion dip made from scratch is even better!
Melt butter in a large skillet over medium high heat. Place onions in melted butter and stir. Stir in the salt, pepper, and cayenne pepper can continue to cook for 10 minutes, stirring occasionally. Stir in the mustard and Worcestershire sauce.
Remove from the heat and allow to cool while you mix the remaining ingredients.
In a medium sized bowl mix together the Greek yogurt, mayonnaise and cream cheese. Add in the onions and refrigerate at least 1 hour but overnight is best to allow the flavors to mix.
Serve with crackers or chips at room temperature.
It takes just 5 minutes and 4 ingredients to create this easy cold crab dip recipe, which is creamy, tangy, and full of flavor.
In a medium-sized mixing bowl, combine the crab meat, cream cheese, cocktail sauce, and lemon juice.
Stir this crab and cream cheese mixture until well combined.
Serve immediately with crackers or chill until ready to eat.
Little smokie sausages wrapped in crescent dough and sprinkled with everything bagel seasoning. Perfect for game day football gatherings.
Line 2 baking sheets with parchment paper or a silicone mat and preheat the oven to 375 degrees.
Roll out the crescent dough and tear into triangles at the perforations. Cut each triangle into 3 smaller triangles.
Pat the little smokies dry. Wrap each smokie with a triangle of dough, pressing the edges to seal.
Arrange seam side down and 1-2 inches apart on the prepared baking sheets.
Brush the tops with the melted butter then sprinkle with everything bagel seasoning.
Bake in the preheated oven about 15 minutes, or until golden brown.
Serve warm with a variety of dipping sauces, like honey mustard or barbecue sauce.
One of the best appetizer ever. These Slow Cooker Kielbasa Bites are so easy to make and are guaranteed to be a hit at your next party. Great over rice for dinner too.
Spray slow cooker with cooking spray.
Cut kielbasa into bite size pieces and place in the prepared slow cooker.
Combine chili sauce, barbecue sauce, grape jelly, Worcestershire sauce, garlic powder, and onion powder in a bowl and whisk to combine. Pour over kielbasa.
Cover and cook on low for 4 to 6 hours or high for 2 to 3 hours or until kielbasa bites are heated through.
Served as an appetizer or with rice for dinner.
These Bacon JalapeÃ±o Popper Bites are the ultimate appetizer! Cheesy, creamy, spicy, bite-sized, and did I mention loaded with bacon? Sure to be the hit of your next party.
Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
Line a baking sheet with parchment paper and set aside.
In a medium bowl, stir together cream cheese, green onions, jalapeÃ±os, bacon, pepper jack and cheddar cheese.
Spoon filling into Tostitos Scoops! - about a teaspoon each.
Top with additional bacon and cheddar cheese if desired.
Bake for 8 to10 minutes or until filling is bubbly and cheese is melted.
Line a baking sheet with parchment paper or spray liberally with cooking spray then preheat oven to 400 degrees. Beat eggs in a small bowl then season with salt; set aside.
Thaw pastries per package instructions. Place one pastry on a sheet of parchment paper or on a lightly floured surface then roll out slightly (just enough to widen the pastry about 1/4-in on all sides).
Spread half of the mustard over pastry leaving a 1-inch strip of pastry on one edge free (leave this strip clear of any ingredients — this will make our seam when we roll the pastry). Arrange half of ham over mustard then top ham with half of the shredded cheese.
Arrange the pastry such that the side with the plain strip is farthest away from you then brush the strip with egg. Starting with the side closest to you, roll the pastry tightly, smoothing the seam into the roll to close.
Using a sharp knife, cut the roll into 16 slices then place on prepared pan 1-inch apart. Brush pinwheels with egg then sprinkle with parsley if desired. Bake at 400 degrees for 16-18 minutes or until cheese is bubbly and pastry is starting to brown (be careful not to overcook because the bottoms brown much quicker than the tops).
Remove from pan the repeat steps with the remaining ingredients.
Have a great week, and until next time, happy cooking.