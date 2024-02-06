Snack recipes for a night of playing cards

Through the Covid-19 pandemic we have enjoyed playing cards when there weren't many other activities we could be doing around town. We have close friends who were also being very safe and careful of the virus, so we continued to play cards right through the pandemic.
While playing cards, we often like to have a snack or treat available. We usually have a salty bowl of popcorn right at the table and a sweet treat nearby to grab-and-go.
Today, I have found a few sweet treats that I think would be nice to have on card-playing evenings. I didn't really want anything like a layered cake, or a frozen ice cream dessert that required a plate and fork, just a few simple recipes to make with no fuss.
These delicious bars are light and flaky and are so good!
Preheat oven to 325 degrees. Spray 9-inch-by-13-inch pan with nonstick spray.
Prepare the shortbread: In a large bowl, use an electric mixer to combine butter and sugars; beat until creamy. Add vanilla and salt and beat until well combined. Beat the almond flour and the all-purpose flour into the butter mixture on low speed, just until a smooth dough forms. Divide the dough in half. Wrap one half in plastic wrap and refrigerate for 30 minutes or so. Press the other half of the dough into the bottom of the prepared pan to form the bottom crust. Bake the crust until it is just beginning to turn light brown around the edges, about 20 minutes. Remove the pan from the oven.
Add the filling and topping: Place jam into a bowl and stir very well until it is nice and smooth. Spread the jam evenly over the partially baked crust. Crumble the refrigerated shortbread dough over the jam to form a crumbled topping. Return the pan to the oven and continue baking until the topping is firm and crisp and golden in color, about 30 minutes. Transfer to a wire rack and let cool completely. Sprinkle lightly with powdered sugar before cutting into bars.
Note: *Almond flour is sold in a bag (I always buy Bob's Red Mill brand). Ask your market if they carry it. *If you can find a jar of Smucker's brand seedless Blackberry Jam, 18 ounces, it is the perfect size for this recipe. *Substitute seedless raspberry or apricot jam if you wish to change up the flavors. *The bars will keep in a covered container at room temperature for about one week. Or keep in the freezer for up to one month.
Source: www.recipegirl.com/blackberry-jam-shortbread-bars/#wprm-recipe-container-51662
This is the best, easy Carrot Sheet Cake recipe from scratch! Perfectly moist? Delicate crumb? Sweet, carrot flavor? Ultra-creamy and smooth cream cheese frosting? Crunchy, candied pecans? Yes, yes, and YES to all of that!
Candied Pecans:
Cream Cheese Frosting:
Preheat the oven to 325 degrees. Grease a 12-inch-by-17-inch lipped baking sheet.
In a large mixing bowl, whisk together the dry cake ingredients.
Add the freshly grated carrots, oil, and eggs to the dry ingredients. Beat on medium-high for 2 minutes, scraping the sides of the bowl upon occasion. Pour into the greased baking sheet.
Bake for 35 to 40 minutes, just until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean.
Candied Pecans: Place a small skillet or small sauce pan on medium heat with 2 tablespoons of regular granulated sugar in the bottom and let it sit. Wait until you see the sugar granules melt and begin to turn caramel color.
Add the pecans, stir to coat, and almost immediately turn them on to a piece of foil sprayed with no-stick spray. The pecans can usually cook no longer then about a minute before they will burn. Cool the pecans for 5 to 10 minutes to harden and then break into pieces.
Cream Cheese Frosting: Cream together the room temperature cream cheese and butter until light and fluffy. Add the powdered sugar, vanilla extract, and almond extract and beat until smooth and creamy.
Spread on a completely cooled cake and garnish with the candied pecans
Source: www.savorwithjennifer.com/easy-carrot-sheet-cake-recipe-from-scratch/?fbclid=IwAR2NjwPFgrUa8G-PwvzchY0R0rcCltpPOm2yZuFL5XGlDJaL0cSRNDxdreY
Yield: 1 Loaf
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Spray a 9x5-inch loaf pan with cooking spray.
In a medium bowl, whisk together the flour, baking soda and salt.
In a separate large bowl, beat the sugar and butter with an electric mixer at medium speed until well blended (about 1 minute). Add the eggs one at a time, beating well after each addition. Add the banana, yogurt, and vanilla; beat until blended. Stir in the flour mixture; just until moist. Don't over-mix. Stir in the chocolate chunks and then gently stir in the raspberries. If you want, you can sprinkle a few additional chocolate chunks and raspberries on the top to make it look pretty.
Spoon the batter into the prepared pan. Bake for 50 to 60 minutes or until a wooden pick inserted in center comes out clean. Cool 15 minutes in the pan on a wire rack. Remove from pan and cool completely on the wire rack.
Source: www.recipeboy.com/raspberry-dark-chocolate-banana-bread/
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Line an 8Ã—8-inch square pan with aluminum foil and spray with cooking spray (or you can just spray the pan), set aside.
In a large microwave-safe bowl add the butter and cook until melted, about 1 minute. Whisk in the sugars and vanilla. Add the flour, oats, optional salt, and stir to combine.
Set aside 1 heaping cup of the oatmeal mixture.
Press remaining mixture into prepared pan. Evenly spread the raspberry preserves over the crust making sure you cover the entire crust. ( jam should be about 1/8-inch to 1/4-inch thick).
Evenly sprinkle with the reserved heaping 1 cup crumble topping mixture. (For bigger chunks, squeeze some of the mixture in your hand).
Bake for about 30 minutes or until edges are set and center has just set and is lightly golden browned.
Place pan on a wire rack and allow bars to cool for at least 2 hours before slicing and serving.
Source: www.facebook.com/groups/417526042167588/permalink/864055577514630
So decadent and delicious with a thick layer of frosting!
Brownies:
Caramel icing:
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Spray an 8x8-inch pan with nonstick spray.
Prepare the brownies: In a medium bowl, use an electric mixer to mix the butter sugar, egg and vanilla. Stir in the flour, baking powder and salt, just until incorporated. Spread the batter into the prepared pan. Bake for 25 minutes. Remove from the oven and let cool in the pan.
Prepare the icing: When the brownies are just about finished baking, prepare the icing. In a small saucepan, melt the butter and cook until brown, stirring constantly. Add the brown sugar and continue cooking, stirring until the sugar is completely dissolved. Pour in the half and half; stir. Remove from heat and set aside to cool.
When cooled a bit, add the powdered sugar (use your judgment on how much- according to thickness), vanilla and salt. Beat until thick. Pour the icing over the brownies, and set them aside to let them cool completely. It's okay to refrigerate them to speed up the process.
I find it easiest to remove the whole slab of frosted brownies to a cutting board. Just stick a knife on the side, and they should lift up pretty easily. Cut into squares. Keep leftovers in a covered container for up to 3 days.
Source: www.recipegirl.com/butterscotch-brownies-with-caramel-icing/#wprm-recipe-container-60577
These Blueberry Oatmeal Cookies are one of our absolute favorites! Soft and chewy oatmeal cookies, made even more delicious with the addition of fresh blueberries. It's a classic flavor combination we all know and love, now in the form of your new favorite cookie. Perfect for breakfast, dessert, or an afternoon snack...if you love oatmeal cookies, you're sure to love this fun, fresh new twist!
Preheat oven to 375 degrees.
In a large mixing bowl, beat butter 30 seconds until creamy. Add brown sugar, granulated sugar, baking powder, baking soda, cinnamon, and salt. Mix until combined.
Beat in eggs and vanilla until combined. Mix in flour; stir in oats.
Refrigerate dough 30 minutes; divide in half and add frozen blueberries to half at a time.
Scoop dough into 2 tablespoon size balls; place 2-inches apart on an ungreased cookie sheet.
Bake at 375 degrees for 15 minutes or centers are completely set and cookies are golden brown.
Cool 10-15 minutes on cookie sheet; remove to wire rack to cool completely.
Source: www.lemontreedwelling.com/blueberry-oatmeal-cookies/?fbclid=IwAR2dqLO62C7--4t56YSuQ6ZuJhKDjo_h_zvmqfnId1-FtOM1uLKWo60NvTA
A deliciously fresh strawberry dessert, with creamy and chewy cookie layers. This strawberry shortcake bars recipe is absolutely divine!
Crust:
Cream Layer:
In a large bowl, cream butter and sugar until fluffy. Add eggs, one at a time, mixing after each egg. Mix in vanilla.
In a separate bowl whisk together flour, salt and baking soda. Add to wet mixture and mix just until combined.
Spread on a greased, rimmed baking sheet 13x18x1-inch pan/cookie sheet). The dough will be just like cookie dough- heavy and sticky- so it's best to spray your hands with a little nonstick spray and use them to help mold the dough into the pan.
Bake at 375 degrees for 10-15 min, until light golden brown or until a toothpick comes out clean. Let cool completely.
Mix together cream cheese, powdered sugar, and vanilla. Beat until smooth, then fold in the thawed whipped topping and stir well. Spread cream cheese layer over cooled sugar cookie bars.
Place in the refrigerator for about 30 minutes to let the cream layer set up. Top with fresh strawberries, cut, and serve.
I learned that these look the best if you put the strawberries on right before serving, otherwise the juice from the strawberries can tint your cream layer pink.
Store leftovers in the refrigerator.
Note: Other Fruit you could use in this recipe: Raspberries, Blackberries, Blueberries, Pineapple, Peaches, Kiwi or Bananas
Source: www.sixsistersstuff.com/recipe/strawberry-shortcake-bars/#wprm-recipe-container-97189
Glaze:
Preheat oven to 350.
In large bowl mix together your butter and sugar and stir until incorporated. Add in your eggs and lemon juice and zest and stir until blended. Slowly add in your flour and baking powder mixing slightly before adding in your milk. Stir until well blended, some lumps are fine. Fold in your raspberries breaking them apart while stirring.
Spray a 9x5-inch loaf pan with non-stick cooking spray and pour batter inside. Bake for about 1 hour or until center is set and toothpick comes out clean.
Remove from oven, cool in pan for about 5 minutes before removing to wire rack to cool completely.
Meanwhile mix together all your glaze ingredients, once bread is cooled pour glaze over top and spread out.
Cut and serve.
Source: www.yellowblissroad.com/lemon-raspberry-bread/?fbclid=IwAR2NjwPFgrUa8G-PwvzchY0R0rcCltpPOm2yZuFL5XGlDJaL0cSRNDxdreY#wprm-recipe-container-21045
Indulgent and rich, these from scratch homemade double chocolate chip cookies are an irresistible treat made with cocoa powder and semi-sweet chocolate chips.
In a medium bowl add the flour, cocoa powder, baking soda, baking powder, and cornstarch. Whisk together then set aside.
In a large mixing bowl beat together the butter, granulated sugar, and brown sugar until light and fluffy (about 2 minutes on medium speed). Add vanilla extract and eggs and beat together until combined. Use a rubber spatula to scrape the sides of the mixing bowl.
Turn the mixer on low and gradually add half of the dry ingredients to the butter mixture. Beat until combined. Add half of the heavy cream and mix to combine. Add in the remaining dry mixture and the remaining cream.
Beat in the chocolate chips just until combined.
Cover dough with plastic wrap and chill for 1 hour in the refrigerator.
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees and line baking sheets with parchment paper.
Use a cookie scoop to make balls from the chilled dough. Roll each ball between the palms of your hands for a smooth cookie. Space 2-inches apart on prepared cookie sheets.
Bake for 9 minutes and remove from the oven. Sprinkle several additional chocolate chips over the tops of the warm, baked cookies if desired.
Transfer cookies to a cooling rack and allow to cool.
Source: www.spaceshipsandlaserbeams.com/double-chocolate-chip-cookies/?fbclid=IwAR0rfn55RvecH_aW0Q-VLg1ZwTg3o2lt8-_aj7O7VPIegqr8IB6MtNvfezg
Lemon Raspberry Cheesecake Bars - creamy cheesecake bars with raspberry pie filling swirl. Sweet, creamy and delicious!
For the crust:
For the filling:
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Line a 13 x 9-inch baking pan with parchment paper. Set aside.
In a medium mixing bowl, stir together graham cracker crumbs, sugar and melted butter. Press onto the bottom of the prepared pan. Bake for 7 minutes. Remove from oven and set aside.
In a large mixing bowl, beat the cream cheese until creamy, about 30 seconds. Add sugar and lemon zest. Beat in well. Add sour cream, flour and vanilla and mix in well. Add beaten eggs and mix just until incorporated.
Pour the mixture over the crust. Drop spoonfuls of pie filling over the filling. Swirl with a knife. Bake the bars for 30 to 35 minutes. Cool completely in the pan. Chill in the fridge for at least 2 hours.
Cut and serve.
Note: The total time includes chilling time.
Source: www.crunchycreamysweet.com/lemon-raspberry-cheesecake-bars/?fbclid=IwAR2bdQDE4bBbHuTinv-u-xT6whhYj4nYTjtXlPD3B7u5awyZZkzNIgr0Ksw#wprm-recipe-container-15334
A delicious way to enjoy chocolate chip cookies in a tasty brittle-type form.
Preheat the oven to 375 degrees.
In a large bowl, use an electric mixer to combine the butter, sugar, vanilla and salt. Gradually beat in the flour. The mixture will be crumbly, but keep mixing and you will begin to see the dough come together in clumps. That's the consistency you're looking for. Set the mixer aside and stir in 1 1/2 cups of the chocolate chips and the nuts.
Use clean hands to press the dough into a 15- x 10-inch jelly roll pan (rimmed baking sheet). Bake for 20 to 25 minutes or until golden brown and set. Cool until just slightly warm.
Place the remaining 1/2 cup chocolate chips in a small glass bowl. Microwave 60 to 90 seconds or until melted. Stir until smooth and scoop into a heavy-duty plastic baggie. Snip a tiny corner of the bag; squeeze to drizzle over the cookie. Allow the chocolate to cool and set (place in the refrigerator for quick-setting). Break the cookie into irregular pieces, or use a knife to help cut into wedges.
Source: www.recipegirl.com/chocolate-chip-cookie-brittle/#wprm-recipe-container-49635
Take chocolate chip cookies to the next level with the addition of fresh raspberries. These Raspberry Chocolate Chip Cookies are everything you never realized your life was missing. Soft, chewy cookies bursting with the delicious flavors of raspberry and chocolate. If you love chocolate chip cookies, these are sure to become a new favorite.
Preheat oven to 375 degrees.
Combine flour, baking soda, and salt in a small mixing bowl. Set aside.
In a large mixing bowl, cream butter and sugars until fully combined. Mix in eggs and vanilla. Slowly add in flour mixture just until incorporated. Stir in chocolate chips. Gently fold in raspberries.
Drop by rounded tablespoon (or use a cookie scoop) 2-inches apart on ungreased baking sheet.
Bake at 375 degrees 10-12 minutes or until golden brown. Cool on a wire rack.
Source: www.lemontreedwelling.com/raspberry-chocolate-chip-cookies/?fbclid=IwAR2k7LZ8c52RRa2Sd7O3AoPFwUQB59dZTH3BSXA0gBPNX7vLjcrDk2pdzAg
Have a great week, and until next time, happy cooking.