Snack recipes for a night of playing cards

Through the Covid-19 pandemic we have enjoyed playing cards when there weren't many other activities we could be doing around town. We have close friends who were also being very safe and careful of the virus, so we continued to play cards right through the pandemic.

While playing cards, we often like to have a snack or treat available. We usually have a salty bowl of popcorn right at the table and a sweet treat nearby to grab-and-go.

Today, I have found a few sweet treats that I think would be nice to have on card-playing evenings. I didn't really want anything like a layered cake, or a frozen ice cream dessert that required a plate and fork, just a few simple recipes to make with no fuss.

Blackberry Jam Shortbread Bars

These delicious bars are light and flaky and are so good!

1 1/2 cups (3 sticks) butter, at room temperature

3/4 cup light brown sugar, firmly packed

3/4 cup granulated white sugar

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

3/4 teaspoon salt

3/4 cup almond flour (or very finely ground almonds)

2 3/4 cups all purpose flour

1 1/2 cups seedless blackberry jam

Powdered sugar, for dusting

Preheat oven to 325 degrees. Spray 9-inch-by-13-inch pan with nonstick spray.

Prepare the shortbread: In a large bowl, use an electric mixer to combine butter and sugars; beat until creamy. Add vanilla and salt and beat until well combined. Beat the almond flour and the all-purpose flour into the butter mixture on low speed, just until a smooth dough forms. Divide the dough in half. Wrap one half in plastic wrap and refrigerate for 30 minutes or so. Press the other half of the dough into the bottom of the prepared pan to form the bottom crust. Bake the crust until it is just beginning to turn light brown around the edges, about 20 minutes. Remove the pan from the oven.

Add the filling and topping: Place jam into a bowl and stir very well until it is nice and smooth. Spread the jam evenly over the partially baked crust. Crumble the refrigerated shortbread dough over the jam to form a crumbled topping. Return the pan to the oven and continue baking until the topping is firm and crisp and golden in color, about 30 minutes. Transfer to a wire rack and let cool completely. Sprinkle lightly with powdered sugar before cutting into bars.

Note: *Almond flour is sold in a bag (I always buy Bob's Red Mill brand). Ask your market if they carry it. *If you can find a jar of Smucker's brand seedless Blackberry Jam, 18 ounces, it is the perfect size for this recipe. *Substitute seedless raspberry or apricot jam if you wish to change up the flavors. *The bars will keep in a covered container at room temperature for about one week. Or keep in the freezer for up to one month.

Source: www.recipegirl.com/blackberry-jam-shortbread-bars/#wprm-recipe-container-51662

Easy Carrot Sheet Cake from Scratch

This is the best, easy Carrot Sheet Cake recipe from scratch! Perfectly moist? Delicate crumb? Sweet, carrot flavor? Ultra-creamy and smooth cream cheese frosting? Crunchy, candied pecans? Yes, yes, and YES to all of that!

2 cups all purpose flour

2 cups sugar

1 teaspoon baking powder

1 teaspoon baking soda

1 teaspoon kosher salt

1 teaspoon cinnamon

3 cups carrots, fresh, grated, approximately a pound

1 cup vegetable oil

4 eggs

Candied Pecans:

3/4 cup pecans, pieces or halves

2 tablespoons sugar

Cream Cheese Frosting:

16 ounces cream cheese, room temperature

8 ounces butter, room temperature

3/4 cup powdered confectioners sugar

1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract

1/4 teaspoon almond extract

Preheat the oven to 325 degrees. Grease a 12-inch-by-17-inch lipped baking sheet.

In a large mixing bowl, whisk together the dry cake ingredients.

Add the freshly grated carrots, oil, and eggs to the dry ingredients. Beat on medium-high for 2 minutes, scraping the sides of the bowl upon occasion. Pour into the greased baking sheet.

Bake for 35 to 40 minutes, just until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean.

Candied Pecans: Place a small skillet or small sauce pan on medium heat with 2 tablespoons of regular granulated sugar in the bottom and let it sit. Wait until you see the sugar granules melt and begin to turn caramel color.

Add the pecans, stir to coat, and almost immediately turn them on to a piece of foil sprayed with no-stick spray. The pecans can usually cook no longer then about a minute before they will burn. Cool the pecans for 5 to 10 minutes to harden and then break into pieces.

Cream Cheese Frosting: Cream together the room temperature cream cheese and butter until light and fluffy. Add the powdered sugar, vanilla extract, and almond extract and beat until smooth and creamy.

Spread on a completely cooled cake and garnish with the candied pecans

Source: www.savorwithjennifer.com/easy-carrot-sheet-cake-recipe-from-scratch/?fbclid=IwAR2NjwPFgrUa8G-PwvzchY0R0rcCltpPOm2yZuFL5XGlDJaL0cSRNDxdreY

Raspberry Dark Chocolate Banana Bread

Yield: 1 Loaf

2 cups all-purpose flour

3/4 teaspoon baking soda

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 cup granulated white sugar

4 tablespoons (1/2 stick) unsalted butter, at room temperature

2 large eggs

1 1/2 cups mashed ripe banana (about 3 bananas)

1/3 cup plain low fat yogurt

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 cup dark chocolate chunks or chips

1 cup halved raspberries, tossed in 1 tablespoon all-purpose flour

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Spray a 9x5-inch loaf pan with cooking spray.

In a medium bowl, whisk together the flour, baking soda and salt.

In a separate large bowl, beat the sugar and butter with an electric mixer at medium speed until well blended (about 1 minute). Add the eggs one at a time, beating well after each addition. Add the banana, yogurt, and vanilla; beat until blended. Stir in the flour mixture; just until moist. Don't over-mix. Stir in the chocolate chunks and then gently stir in the raspberries. If you want, you can sprinkle a few additional chocolate chunks and raspberries on the top to make it look pretty.

Spoon the batter into the prepared pan. Bake for 50 to 60 minutes or until a wooden pick inserted in center comes out clean. Cool 15 minutes in the pan on a wire rack. Remove from pan and cool completely on the wire rack.

Source: www.recipeboy.com/raspberry-dark-chocolate-banana-bread/

Raspberry Oatmeal Crumble Bars

1/2 cup (1 stick) butter, melted

1/2 cup granulated sugar

1/4 cup light brown sugar, packed

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 cup all-purpose flour

3/4 cup old-fashioned whole-rolled oats (don't use quick cook or instant)

Pinch of salt

1 cup of raspberry preserves (seeded or seedless will work)

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Line an 8Ã—8-inch square pan with aluminum foil and spray with cooking spray (or you can just spray the pan), set aside.

In a large microwave-safe bowl add the butter and cook until melted, about 1 minute. Whisk in the sugars and vanilla. Add the flour, oats, optional salt, and stir to combine.

Set aside 1 heaping cup of the oatmeal mixture.

Press remaining mixture into prepared pan. Evenly spread the raspberry preserves over the crust making sure you cover the entire crust. ( jam should be about 1/8-inch to 1/4-inch thick).

Evenly sprinkle with the reserved heaping 1 cup crumble topping mixture. (For bigger chunks, squeeze some of the mixture in your hand).

Bake for about 30 minutes or until edges are set and center has just set and is lightly golden browned.

Place pan on a wire rack and allow bars to cool for at least 2 hours before slicing and serving.

Source: www.facebook.com/groups/417526042167588/permalink/864055577514630

Butterscotch Brownies

So decadent and delicious with a thick layer of frosting!

Brownies:

1/4 cup (1/2 stick) butter, melted

1 cup packed dark brown sugar

1 large egg

1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract

3/4 cup all purpose flour

1 teaspoon baking powder

1/2 teaspoon salt

Caramel icing:

1/2 cup (1 stick) butter

1/2 cup packed dark brown sugar

1/4 cup half and half cream

1 3/4 to 2 cups sifted powdered sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Spray an 8x8-inch pan with nonstick spray.

Prepare the brownies: In a medium bowl, use an electric mixer to mix the butter sugar, egg and vanilla. Stir in the flour, baking powder and salt, just until incorporated. Spread the batter into the prepared pan. Bake for 25 minutes. Remove from the oven and let cool in the pan.

Prepare the icing: When the brownies are just about finished baking, prepare the icing. In a small saucepan, melt the butter and cook until brown, stirring constantly. Add the brown sugar and continue cooking, stirring until the sugar is completely dissolved. Pour in the half and half; stir. Remove from heat and set aside to cool.

When cooled a bit, add the powdered sugar (use your judgment on how much- according to thickness), vanilla and salt. Beat until thick. Pour the icing over the brownies, and set them aside to let them cool completely. It's okay to refrigerate them to speed up the process.

I find it easiest to remove the whole slab of frosted brownies to a cutting board. Just stick a knife on the side, and they should lift up pretty easily. Cut into squares. Keep leftovers in a covered container for up to 3 days.

Source: www.recipegirl.com/butterscotch-brownies-with-caramel-icing/#wprm-recipe-container-60577

Blueberry Oatmeal Cookies

These Blueberry Oatmeal Cookies are one of our absolute favorites! Soft and chewy oatmeal cookies, made even more delicious with the addition of fresh blueberries. It's a classic flavor combination we all know and love, now in the form of your new favorite cookie. Perfect for breakfast, dessert, or an afternoon snack...if you love oatmeal cookies, you're sure to love this fun, fresh new twist!

1 cup unsalted butter, room temperature

1 cup packed brown sugar

1/2 cup granulated sugar

1 teaspoon baking powder

1/4 teaspoon baking soda

2 teaspoons cinnamon

1/2 teaspoon salt

2 large eggs

1 teaspoon vanilla

1 3/4 cups all purpose flour

2 3/4 cups Old Fashioned Rolled Oats

1 cup frozen blueberries

Preheat oven to 375 degrees.

In a large mixing bowl, beat butter 30 seconds until creamy. Add brown sugar, granulated sugar, baking powder, baking soda, cinnamon, and salt. Mix until combined.

Beat in eggs and vanilla until combined. Mix in flour; stir in oats.

Refrigerate dough 30 minutes; divide in half and add frozen blueberries to half at a time.

Scoop dough into 2 tablespoon size balls; place 2-inches apart on an ungreased cookie sheet.

Bake at 375 degrees for 15 minutes or centers are completely set and cookies are golden brown.

Cool 10-15 minutes on cookie sheet; remove to wire rack to cool completely.

Source: www.lemontreedwelling.com/blueberry-oatmeal-cookies/?fbclid=IwAR2dqLO62C7--4t56YSuQ6ZuJhKDjo_h_zvmqfnId1-FtOM1uLKWo60NvTA