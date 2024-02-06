Quick as Wink's: Smoked ribs on your plate

Fast food is a necessary evil, and sometimes I just want something fast that doesn't come between two pieces of bread. You know, what I refer to as "real food." (I still love you, fast food, don't be hatin'.) And I've found the ultimate place to get fast, real food. In three minutes, I had a plate full of smoked ribs, a pork steak, a piece of fried fish and a pork kabob wrapped in bacon. I forewent the sides so I could try more of the meats, but I could have added some mac and cheese, corn or homemade chips in a pinch.

I did not expect to walk into Wink's at I-55, the new gas station on the hill overlooking Cape Girardeau/Jackson's new interchange, and smell the deep smokiness of truly long-cooked barbecue, but I did. I began to have some hope when I walked over to the hot food counter, breathing deeply and taking note of how clean the place was. And then, like a beam of headlights cresting a dark hill and piercing the void of night, I saw the food counter. Slabs of shining ribs, neat rows of kabobs on sticks, piles of pork steaks, perfectly grilled hot wings, huge golden fish filets, row after row of hot and lovely food sitting under glass. I had come at an odd time of day, around 2 p.m., but it still looked good, and it smelled good, but would it taste good? Would convenience lead me down the road of dried out and chewy meat?

I tried the kabob first, because it was a slice of pork wrapped in bacon and smoked, and I was there for it. For one, this would definitely be the easiest thing to eat in the car on the go. Conveniently threaded onto a stick, it was tender and juicy, with the bacon adding a bite of salt and even more smoky flavor. There was some barbecue sauce dressing it, but it was thick and sparingly applied, and the process of eating this main dish was not messy at all.

Next, I tried one of the ribs. One of the employees had helpfully cut the slab apart for me, and wow, that beautiful pink smoke line was impressive. Once again, the meat was shining with juices, inviting and like a breath of fresh you-don't-have-to-cook-lunch air. It was everything I wanted in a rib, tender and flavorful. You can get your ribs unsauced if you wish. Options are good.

The pork steak was tasty as well, bone-free and tender. The catfish was delicately seasoned, one of the better pieces of fish I've had in a while. This is what I think I'll come back for in the future.