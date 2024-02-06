Small plane crash lands on top of Idaho tree, pilot rescued

MCCALL, Idaho -- A pilot who was trying to crash-land this week in an Idaho field instead brought his small plane to rest at the top of a 60-foot tree, officials said. Pilot John Gregory was not hurt in the Monday night crash, which happened when his single-engine Piper Cub PA-18 lost power and a wing strut became entangled in the tree, said the fire department in the resort town of McCall. Gregory was rescued from his perch atop the giant white fir by volunteer firefighter Randy Acker, who owns a tree-removal company.

Acker had Gregory stand up in the plane so he could cut the pilot's harness and clip him to a safety line for the descent. Gregory was brought down safely with the tree still lodged in the branches.

Most of the weight of the plane was borne by one tree, but it also was touching a nearby lodgepole pine tree.

"Those wings were perfectly centered over the top of the tree," said McCall Fire Capt. Brandon Swain.