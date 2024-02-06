Slow-cooker recipes for the busy family

Recently, I had a message from Greg Illers, a very good friend of the family, asking if I had a recipe for a good hash brown casserole recipe he could make in a slow cooker. I have not made hash brown casserole in a slow cooker, but I found several recipes I thought would work out nicely. After he made the recipe, he told me it was a success, and I immediately thought there could be a recipe column in this experience.
Before you know it, one simple recipe request turned into a full blown search for recipes that would be nice to prepare in a slow cooker during this hot summer. I talked to another friend, and she told me she plugs her slow cooker up in her garage, to keep the heat out of her kitchen.
Here are several recipes you might consider making in a slow cooker to keep the heat down in your kitchen or to be able to pick it up and go when taking food to a carry-in dinner. Enjoy!
This recipe can be altered to your own personal taste by adding chopped onion or cooked bacon pieces.
Spray 5-quart slow cooker with cooking spray.
In 8-inch skillet, melt butter over medium heat. Cook onion and garlic in butter, stirring frequently, two to three minutes or until translucent and soft.
In large bowl, stir onion mixture and remaining ingredients until well combined.
Place in slow cooker. Cover and cook on low heat setting three hours; stir. Cover and cook on low heat setting two to three hours longer or until center of casserole reaches at least 165 degrees and edges are bubbly. Stir.
This recipe is sure to become a favorite slow-cooker favorite. The saucy steak barbecue makes a quick meal served on sliced buns, over rice, potatoes or buttered noodles.
Place meat in a 5-quart slow cooker. Add onions and celery. In a bowl, combine the ketchup, water, lemon juice, Worcestershire sauce, brown sugar, vinegar, salt, mustard, paprika, chili powder, pepper and hot pepper sauce. Pour over meat.
Cover and cook on high for six to eight hours. Remove meat; cool slightly. Shred meat with two forks. Return to the slow cooker and heat through. Serve on rolls or over rice, potatoes or buttered noodles.
Spray slow cooker with cooking spray.
Season chicken breasts on both sides with salt and pepper, and place inside slow cooker. Pour in barbecue sauce and root beer; spread around. Cover and cook on high heat setting two hours.
Remove chicken from slow cooker, and use two forks to shred. Place chicken back in slow cooker on Warm heat setting; simmer 30 minutes. Serve on burger buns, as desired.
Place stew meat in bottom of slow cooker. In medium size bowl, combine all other ingredients. Microwave for about a minute or so, stir well to blend and pour over meat. Cook on low all day, up to eight hours, or on high three to four hours.
Server over freshly cooked egg noodles, rice or mashed potatoes.
Spray inside of 4- to 5-quart slow cooker with cooking spray.
Mix brown sugar, salt and pepper; rub mixture onto ribs, coating both sides.
Cut ribs into 8 sections, about 3 ribs each.
Layer ribs and onion in slow cooker. Pour cola over ribs. Cover; cook on Low heat setting 8 to 9 hours or until tender.
Remove ribs from slow cooker. Discard liquid and onion slices.
Set oven control to broil. Spray broiler pan with cooking spray. Pour barbecue sauce into shallow bowl. Dip ribs into sauce, coating both sides. Place ribs on broiler pan, rib side down. Broil with tops of ribs 3-inches from heat 3 to 4 minutes, just until sauce sets up on ribs. Turn ribs, and broil 3 to 5 minutes longer, just until sauce begins to caramelize. Serve with remaining barbecue sauce.
Spray 3 to 4-quart slow cooker with cooking spray. Add meatballs to slow cooker.
In medium bowl, mix barbecue sauce, honey and garlic, mixing well. Pour on top of meatballs in slow cooker; stir to coat.
Cover; cook on High heat setting 2 1/2 to 3 hours or until thermometer inserted in center of meatball reads 165 degrees. Stir before serving to evenly coat meatballs in barbecue sauce mixture.
Slow-Cooker Creamy Ranch Pork Chops
Spray 3 1/2- to 4-quart slow cooker with cooking spray. Sprinkle both sides of pork chops with ranch dressing mix. Place pork chops in slow cooker. Pour soup over pork chops.
Cover; cook on Low heat setting 5 to 6 hours or until fork-tender. Remove pork chops from slow cooker, and place on plate; cover to keep warm.
In small bowl, stir cornstarch and 2 tablespoons water until well blended; stir into mushroom sauce in slow cooker. Cook on Low heat setting 3 to 5 minutes or until thickened. Serve over pork chops.
Spray 5- to 6-quart slow cooker with cooking spray. Place onion and garlic in slow cooker.
In small bowl, mix thyme, basil, oregano, salt and pepper. Rub each piece of chicken with herb mixture. Arrange chicken pieces over onion, in single layer if possible.
Cover; cook on High heat setting 3 hours 30 minutes (or Low heat setting 6 to 7 hours) or until juice of chicken is clear when thickest pieces are cut to bone (at least 165 degrees).
Set oven control to broil. Line broiler pan or cookie sheet with foil. Using slotted spoon, remove chicken from slow cooker and place, skin side up, on pan. Broil with tops 6 inches from heat 4 to 6 minutes or until golden brown.
Cut beef into 3x1-inch strips. In a large skillet, brown beef in oil. Transfer to a 3-quart slow cooker. Combine the onion, soy sauce, garlic, sugar, salt, ginger and pepper; pour over beef. Cover and cook on low until meat is tender, for 5-6 hours. Add tomatoes and green pepper; cook on low until vegetables are tender, about 1 hour longer.
Combine cornstarch and cold water until smooth; gradually stir into slow cooker. Cover and cook on high until thickened, 20-30 minutes. Serve with noodles or rice.
Freeze option: Freeze cooled beef mixture in freezer containers. To use, partially thaw in refrigerator overnight. Heat through in a covered saucepan, stirring gently. Add a little broth or water if necessary.
A simple preparation, with most of the work done by a slow cooker, this dish comes together with a yummy homemade feel.
Heat oil in a heavy bottom pan. Sprinkle chicken with salt and pepper and brown in hot pan working in batches.
Place all but 3 to 4 lemon slices on bottom of slow cooker along with garlic bulbs.
Layer chicken on top of lemon and garlic. Gently pour over stock. Place remaining lemon slices on top of chicken and sprinkle on thyme.
Set slow cooker to low and cook for 6 hours.
When done, remove chicken from pot and strain broth.
Serve chicken and gravy over rice, noodles or creamy grits.
To make the gravy:
Melt 2 tablespoon of butter in a pan.
Whisk in 2 tablespoons of flour and cook until golden brown.
Slowly pour in flavored broth and continue to whisk until smooth. Cook on medium heat until gravy is thickened, stirring constantly.
In a large resealable plastic bag, combine the flour, mustard, salt and pepper. Add steaks and shake to coat. In a large nonstick skillet, brown steaks on both sides in butter. Transfer to a 5-quart slow cooker. Top with onion. In a bowl, combine the tomatoes, Worcestershire sauce and brown sugar; pour over meat and onion. Cover and cook on low for 6-8 hours or until meat is tender.
Serve piping hot with a generous serving of mashed potatoes.
Corn adds a sweet bite to this rich and creamy squash and cornbread stuffing casserole prepared in a slow cooker. It could be a perfect Thanksgiving side dish or summer compliment to a back-yard barbeque.
Spray 4-quart slow cooker with cooking spray. In large bowl, stir soup and sour cream. Add squash, onion, carrot and corn; stir gently to coat. Spoon mixture into slow cooker.
In medium bowl, toss stuffing mix, melted butter and sage. Sprinkle over vegetable mixture.
Cover; cook on Low heat setting 5 hours. Uncover; let stand 10 minutes before serving.
In a 3-quart slow cooker, combine the first nine ingredients. Cook, covered, on low 5 hours. Stir in peas. Cook, covered, on high 15-25 minutes longer or until vegetables are tender.
This dump cake recipe is wonderful topped with vanilla ice cream or whipped cream. It works well with gluten-free and sugar-free cake mixes too.
Vanilla ice cream, optional
In a microwave, melt 1/2 cup butter; stir in brown sugar. Spread evenly onto bottom of a greased 5-quart slow cooker. Sprinkle with cherries and pecans; top with pineapple. Sprinkle evenly with dry cake mix. Melt remaining butter; drizzle over top.
Cook, covered, on high until fruit mixture is bubbly, about 2 hours. (To avoid scorching, rotate slow cooker insert one-half turn midway through cooking, lifting carefully with oven mitts.)
Turn off slow cooker; let stand, uncovered, 30 minutes before serving. If desired, serve with ice cream.
In a large bowl, beat 1 cup sugar, milk, peanut butter and oil until well blended. In another bowl, whisk flour, 1/2 cup cocoa and baking powder; gradually beat into peanut butter mixture (batter will be thick). Transfer to a greased 5-quart slow cooker.
In a small bowl, mix the remaining sugar and cocoa. Stir in water. Pour over batter (do not stir).
Cook, covered, on high 2 to 2-1/2 hours or until a toothpick inserted in cake portion comes out with moist crumbs. If desired, sprinkle with peanuts. Serve warm.
Have a great week, and until next time, happy cooking.
