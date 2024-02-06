Slow-cooker recipes for the busy family

Recently, I had a message from Greg Illers, a very good friend of the family, asking if I had a recipe for a good hash brown casserole recipe he could make in a slow cooker. I have not made hash brown casserole in a slow cooker, but I found several recipes I thought would work out nicely. After he made the recipe, he told me it was a success, and I immediately thought there could be a recipe column in this experience.

Before you know it, one simple recipe request turned into a full blown search for recipes that would be nice to prepare in a slow cooker during this hot summer. I talked to another friend, and she told me she plugs her slow cooker up in her garage, to keep the heat out of her kitchen.

Here are several recipes you might consider making in a slow cooker to keep the heat down in your kitchen or to be able to pick it up and go when taking food to a carry-in dinner. Enjoy!

Slow-Cooker Cheesy Hash Brown Casserole

This recipe can be altered to your own personal taste by adding chopped onion or cooked bacon pieces.

1 tablespoon butter

1 small onion, diced

3 cloves garlic, finely chopped

2 bags (20 ounce each) refrigerated shredded hash brown potatoes

3 cups shredded Cheddar cheese (12 ounce)

2 cups sour cream

1 can (10 1/2 ounce) condensed cream of mushroom soup

1/4 cup water

1/2 teaspoon pepper

1/4 teaspoon salt

Spray 5-quart slow cooker with cooking spray.

In 8-inch skillet, melt butter over medium heat. Cook onion and garlic in butter, stirring frequently, two to three minutes or until translucent and soft.

In large bowl, stir onion mixture and remaining ingredients until well combined.

Place in slow cooker. Cover and cook on low heat setting three hours; stir. Cover and cook on low heat setting two to three hours longer or until center of casserole reaches at least 165 degrees and edges are bubbly. Stir.

Shredded Steak Sandwiches

This recipe is sure to become a favorite slow-cooker favorite. The saucy steak barbecue makes a quick meal served on sliced buns, over rice, potatoes or buttered noodles.

3 pounds beef top round steak, cut into large pieces

2 large onions, chopped

3/4 cup thinly sliced celery

1-1/2 cups ketchup

1/2 to 3/4 cup water

1/3 cup lemon juice

1/3 cup Worcestershire sauce

3 tablespoons brown sugar

3 tablespoons cider vinegar

2 to 3 teaspoons salt

2 teaspoons prepared mustard

1-1/2 teaspoons paprika

1 teaspoon chili powder

1/2 teaspoon pepper

1/8 to 1/4 teaspoon hot pepper sauce

14 sandwich rolls, split, if serving as a sandwich

Place meat in a 5-quart slow cooker. Add onions and celery. In a bowl, combine the ketchup, water, lemon juice, Worcestershire sauce, brown sugar, vinegar, salt, mustard, paprika, chili powder, pepper and hot pepper sauce. Pour over meat.

Cover and cook on high for six to eight hours. Remove meat; cool slightly. Shred meat with two forks. Return to the slow cooker and heat through. Serve on rolls or over rice, potatoes or buttered noodles.

Root Beer Slow-Cooker Chicken

2 1/2 pounds boneless skinless chicken breast

Salt and pepper

1 1/2 cups barbecue sauce

1 cup root beer

Spray slow cooker with cooking spray.

Season chicken breasts on both sides with salt and pepper, and place inside slow cooker. Pour in barbecue sauce and root beer; spread around. Cover and cook on high heat setting two hours.

Remove chicken from slow cooker, and use two forks to shred. Place chicken back in slow cooker on Warm heat setting; simmer 30 minutes. Serve on burger buns, as desired.

Simple Beef Burgundy

Beef stew meat, approximately 1.5 pounds

1 (10.5 ounce) can cream of mushroom soup

1 cup real, 100% grape juice

1 tablespoon white vinegar

1 ounce package onion soup mix

1 tablespoon minced garlic

Place stew meat in bottom of slow cooker. In medium size bowl, combine all other ingredients. Microwave for about a minute or so, stir well to blend and pour over meat. Cook on low all day, up to eight hours, or on high three to four hours.

Server over freshly cooked egg noodles, rice or mashed potatoes.

Slow-Cooker Barbecue Ribs

1/4 cup packed brown sugar

1 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon pepper

3 1/2 pounds pork loin back ribs

1 medium onion, sliced

1/2 cup cola carbonated beverage

1 1/2 cups barbecue sauce

Spray inside of 4- to 5-quart slow cooker with cooking spray.

Mix brown sugar, salt and pepper; rub mixture onto ribs, coating both sides.

Cut ribs into 8 sections, about 3 ribs each.

Layer ribs and onion in slow cooker. Pour cola over ribs. Cover; cook on Low heat setting 8 to 9 hours or until tender.

Remove ribs from slow cooker. Discard liquid and onion slices.

Set oven control to broil. Spray broiler pan with cooking spray. Pour barbecue sauce into shallow bowl. Dip ribs into sauce, coating both sides. Place ribs on broiler pan, rib side down. Broil with tops of ribs 3-inches from heat 3 to 4 minutes, just until sauce sets up on ribs. Turn ribs, and broil 3 to 5 minutes longer, just until sauce begins to caramelize. Serve with remaining barbecue sauce.

Slow-Cooker Honey-Garlic BBQ Meatballs

2 pounds frozen cooked meatballs, thawed

2 bottles (18 ounces each) barbecue sauce

1 tablespoon honey

2 tablespoons finely chopped garlic (about 8 cloves)

Spray 3 to 4-quart slow cooker with cooking spray. Add meatballs to slow cooker.

In medium bowl, mix barbecue sauce, honey and garlic, mixing well. Pour on top of meatballs in slow cooker; stir to coat.

Cover; cook on High heat setting 2 1/2 to 3 hours or until thermometer inserted in center of meatball reads 165 degrees. Stir before serving to evenly coat meatballs in barbecue sauce mixture.

Slow-Cooker Creamy Ranch Pork Chops

4 bone-in pork loin chops (2 pounds)

1 package (1 ounce) ranch dressing and seasoning mix

1 can (18 ounce) creamy mushroom soup

2 tablespoons cornstarch

Spray 3 1/2- to 4-quart slow cooker with cooking spray. Sprinkle both sides of pork chops with ranch dressing mix. Place pork chops in slow cooker. Pour soup over pork chops.

Cover; cook on Low heat setting 5 to 6 hours or until fork-tender. Remove pork chops from slow cooker, and place on plate; cover to keep warm.

In small bowl, stir cornstarch and 2 tablespoons water until well blended; stir into mushroom sauce in slow cooker. Cook on Low heat setting 3 to 5 minutes or until thickened. Serve over pork chops.

Slow-Cooker Garlic Chicken

1 large onion, halved, cut into thin slices

1 tablespoon chopped garlic

1 1/2 teaspoons dried thyme leaves

1 teaspoon dried basil leaves

1 teaspoon dried oregano leaves

1 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon pepper

1 cut-up whole chicken (3 1/2 to 4 pound)

Spray 5- to 6-quart slow cooker with cooking spray. Place onion and garlic in slow cooker.

In small bowl, mix thyme, basil, oregano, salt and pepper. Rub each piece of chicken with herb mixture. Arrange chicken pieces over onion, in single layer if possible.