Slick roads, ice, snow and old-fashioned winters

By Rennie Phillips

A few days ago we had a storm blow through this area in Missouri, and we ended up with some slick roads. It was noot as bad as they were forecasting though. Our local news channel had us getting up to a half inch of freezing rain. Instead we got a little freezing rain, and it was kind of scattered as well.

It was not bad in most places. The ground was warm enough to help keep it from getting real bad. I think the only places where it was really slick was on bridges and overpasses, where there were a number of accidents.

We have lived in a number of places since Marge and I were married. For a few years we lived in Oklahoma, where it got slick with ice but really not a lot of snow. It never seemed like the roads in Oklahoma were that bad. But we were younger, which I think makes winter seem more fun. I enjoy a little winter now, but a little will do me.

We also lived in Kentucky, where it got slick from ice, but there seemed like there was quite a bit of snow. There was enough snow in Kentucky to do some sledding. I could have been seriously injured sledding down a hill one time. There happened to be a piece of rebar sticking up through the snow, which the boys and I didn't see. I definitely had a guardian angel watching out over me that day.

Here in Missouri it seems we get a little snow, but more often its seems to be freezing rain and ice, which I don't like. It's hard to deal with on the sidewalks and roads, and even on the ground where we live. Probably 10 years ago or so we had a storm blow through with rain, snow and freezing rain. A lot of the buildings in our area lost their roofs because of the weight. We had built a machine shed with a tin roof, and there was a good five or six inches of ice on it's roof. It was just unreal. I had overbuilt the shed, so it made it through the storm. I tend to overbuild whatever I do, which in this case was a good habit.

Contrary to what many believe, a four-wheel drive helps on ice, but not much. When the roads are icy they are flat slick, and a four-wheeler isn't a whole lot better then a two-wheel drive. Four-wheel drive makes a lot of difference on snow, but not ice. One thing about a four-wheel drive: When you get one stuck, you are stuck.